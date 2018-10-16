European Business Awards and RSM: UK Businesses Lose Out on European Contracts as Europe Looks for US Trade Deal

Sottosegretario alla Difesa Tofalo (M5s) si lancia con il paracadute assieme ai Carabnieri
Politica

Sottosegretario alla Difesa Tofalo (M5s) si lancia con il paracadute assieme ai Carabnieri

Salvini: "Al lavoro per nuove infrastrutture, non credo a decrescita felice"
Cronache

Salvini: "Al lavoro per nuove infrastrutture, non credo a decrescita felice"

A24-25, Toninelli: "Alcuni piloni in situazioni allarmanti"
Politica

A24-25, Toninelli: "Alcuni piloni in situazioni allarmanti"

Tria si interrompe in audizione Rai: "Scusatemi per la voce non posso fare altrimenti"
Politica

Tria si interrompe in audizione Rai: "Scusatemi per la voce non posso fare altrimenti"

Ue, Conte: "Gestione condivisa flussi migratori Ã¨ prima questione da affrontare"
Politica

Ue, Conte: "Gestione condivisa flussi migratori Ã¨ prima questione da affrontare"

Urbano Cairo: â€œSoddisfatti di fare qualcosa per i giovani artisti italiani"
Spettacoli

Urbano Cairo: â€œSoddisfatti di fare qualcosa per i giovani artisti italiani"

19Â°Premio Cairo: Ranzo, ad Avio: "Vogliamo sostenere le eccellenze italiane"
Economia

19Â°Premio Cairo: Ranzo, ad Avio: "Vogliamo sostenere le eccellenze italiane"

Evoca, Andrea Zocchi: "Tradizione e innovazione a braccetto"
Economia

Evoca, Andrea Zocchi: "Tradizione e innovazione a braccetto"

Borsa Italiana, Jerusalmi: piÃ¹ aziende in Borsa significa aumento del Pil
Economia

Borsa Italiana, Jerusalmi: piÃ¹ aziende in Borsa significa aumento del Pil

Luisa Todini su caso Autostrade: rispetto vittime, ma no a processi sommari
Economia

Luisa Todini su caso Autostrade: rispetto vittime, ma no a processi sommari

Opere pubbliche, Salvini in dialetto milanese: "OfelÃ¨ fa el to mestÃ©, bloccare 5mila cantieri fermi"
Politica

Opere pubbliche, Salvini in dialetto milanese: "OfelÃ¨ fa el to mestÃ©, bloccare 5mila...

Manovra, Castaldo(M5S): "Sopreso da Juncker, frasi inadeguate verso Governo"
Politica

Manovra, Castaldo(M5S): "Sopreso da Juncker, frasi inadeguate verso Governo"

EICMA 2018: Attilio Fontana Presidente di Regione Lombardia
Motori

EICMA 2018: Attilio Fontana Presidente di Regione Lombardia

EICMA 2018: Pier Francesco Caliari Direttore Generale Confindustria ANCMA
Motori

EICMA 2018: Pier Francesco Caliari Direttore Generale Confindustria ANCMA

EICMA 2018: Andrea Dell'Orto Presidente di EICMA SpA
Motori

EICMA 2018: Andrea Dell'Orto Presidente di EICMA SpA

Codice appalti, Salvini: "SarÃ  smontato e riscritto entro novembre"
Politica

Codice appalti, Salvini: "SarÃ  smontato e riscritto entro novembre"

Veglia silenziosa a Bruxelles per D.C.Galizia: "Senza libertÃ  di stampa democrazia in pericolo"
Politica

Veglia silenziosa a Bruxelles per D.C.Galizia: "Senza libertÃ  di stampa democrazia in...

15-10-18 TAP, Lezzi: "Per modifiche sentiero Ã¨ stretto ma stiamo valutando"
Politica

15-10-18 TAP, Lezzi: "Per modifiche sentiero Ã¨ stretto ma stiamo valutando"

Pierluigi Cocchini, AD di Rinascente, sulla terza partnership con EICMA 2018
Economia

Pierluigi Cocchini, AD di Rinascente, sulla terza partnership con EICMA 2018

EICMA 2018, Mauro Federzoni: Intesa San Paolo al fianco dei motociclisti
Economia

EICMA 2018, Mauro Federzoni: Intesa San Paolo al fianco dei motociclisti


European Business Awards and RSM: UK Businesses Lose Out on European Contracts as Europe Looks for US Trade Deal

- New research conducted for RSM, the 6th largest audit, tax and consulting network, shows that 8% of businesses in the European Union have cut ties with British suppliers as a direct result of the UK's impending exit from the EU.

Worryingly for the British economy, European businesses are torn on whether the EU should prioritise a trade deal with the UK or USA. 23% believe a trade deal with the USA should be the priority, although the same amount favour prioritising the UK. As the EU's two largest trading partners, the US and UK will both be a priority for EU officials to strike a favourable trade deal with. Following intense Brexit negotiations, almost half (47%) of EU businesses want to see the EU prioritise trade within the single market. With hard-line voices on both sides of the channel unwilling to compromise, the news underlines the importance of agreeing a free trade area before the Brexit deadline passes.

Conducted by the European Business Awards, Europe's largest cross-sector business competition, the survey of more than 500 senior European business decision makers shows that businesses on both sides of the channel are feeling the financial costs of trade disruption. Over the past 12 months, 20% of EU and UK businesses have spent more than £10,000 responding to trade restrictive hurdles like Brexit and tariffs, with 16% spending more than £50,000.  

Gregor Schmidt, European Regional Leader, RSM International, commented:  

"We are at a watershed moment in international trade; regulatory barriers and trade policy must be addressed so businesses can collaborate and compete globally. The market thrives when smaller, more agile firms can challenge big incumbents. Large multinational firms will weather this storm. They have greater resources and contingency plans that have been well-funded over a number of years.

"Europe's middle market businesses have the creative energy to unlock new routes to international expansion but to truly reach their potential we must keep our borders open to trade."

Even with talk of a global trade war, the vast majority of European businesses (76%) expect to conduct more international trade over the next 12 months. Despite tit for tat trade sanctions between the EU and USA, 82% of European businesses that currently trade with North America expect their levels of international trade to increase over the next 12 months. News of a thawing relationship between President Trump and European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, will be welcomed by the one in twenty EU businesses that have already lost business as a result of the sanctions.

Some European businesses also appear to be backing the EU's decision to complain to the World Trade Organisation about China's technology-transfer practices earlier this year. While 9% of those surveyed cite intellectual property theft as a barrier to international trade, 18% want the EU to place sanctions against countries found to encourage the practice.

Jean Stephens, CEO, RSM International, commented:  

"Internationally-minded businesses are currently experiencing one of the most prolonged periods of global economic uncertainty in recent memory. I am encouraged to see so many businesses playing down the impact of global events and looking at the next 12 months as an opportunity to grow.

"Middle market businesses are resilient and have often come through extremely challenging periods to grow from a start-up to an established and thriving company. If trade barriers continue to increase, many of these businesses will need to draw from those experiences yet again. The companies we serve require certainty and predictability in order to plan for the future. As the EU Summit approaches, the time has come to listen to these leaders and dispel as much of the current uncertainty surrounding international trade as possible."

About the survey  

Research was undertaken among European businesses who have engaged with the European Business Awards. The majority of businesses surveyed were European middle market businesses which are here defined as having employees in the hundreds or thousands. The sample included businesses from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, UK, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Turkey, Spain and Sweden and more.

Total number of respondents: 496

About RSM:  

RSM is the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, encompassing over 120 countries, 800 offices and more than 43,000 people internationally. The network's total fee income is US$5.1 billion.

As an integrated team, we share skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that's based on a deep understanding of our clients' businesses. This is how we empower them to move forward with confidence and realise their full potential.

RSM is a member of the Forum of Firms, with the shared objective to promote consistent and high-quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide.

RSM is the brand used by a network of independent accounting and advisory firms each of which practices in its own right. RSM International Limited does not itself provide any accounting and advisory services. Member firms are driven by a common vision of providing high quality professional services, both in their domestic markets and in serving the international professional service needs of their client base. http://www.rsm.global

About the European Business Awards:  

The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe.

The European Business Awards programme serves the European business community in three ways:

- It celebrates and endorses individuals' and organisations' success

- It provides and promotes examples of excellence for the business community to aspire to

- It engages with the European business community to create debate on key issues

The European Business Awards is now in its 12th year. Last year it engaged with over 110,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE, PR Newswire, Bureau Van Dijk.  http://www.businessawardseurope.com

Twitter: @rsmEBA

Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/businessawardseurope  

LinkedIn: the company page "The European Business Awards"


in evidenza
Mondiali, ItalVolley primo ko Venerdì sfida per la medaglia

Vince la Serbia. Gallery

Mondiali, ItalVolley primo ko
Venerdì sfida per la medaglia

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.