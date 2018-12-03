3 dicembre 2018- 19:17 European Business Awards: Secrets to Incredible Business Success Published Today

- New European Business Awards' case study collection looks at the success stories behind some of Europe's most dynamic companies

What are the secrets to business success and changing the world? How did a father and son from Malta create a 12 company global empire? How did a Norwegian company revolutionise the recycling industry and prevent 27 million tonnes of CO2 being released into the atmosphere in one year alone?

The answers to these questions, and more, can be found in a new profile of business excellence, 'Winning Businesses: What Europe's Best Businesses Look Like', collated by the prestigious European Business Awards. The case study collection celebrates exceptional talent and dynamic companies, from start-ups to family-run businesses, that have found success (often in the face of adversity), used exceptional innovations, and who are transforming the face of Europe's business community.

Adrian Tripp, CEO, European Business Awards said: "This book showcases the inspiring, successful businesses in our Awards that are embracing disruptive technology, creating opportunities and playing their part in building a more prosperous Europe. We need more like them!"

The European Business Awards (www.businessawardseurope.com) is an influential business competition built on the belief that thriving, innovative, ethical businesses are a force for social good and create a more prosperous Europe.

Find out more about the companies included in 'Winning Businesses: What Europe's Best Businesses Look Like' here: http://bit.ly/CaseStudyCollection

The seventeen amazing companies that are featured in the Case Study book are:

