Spazio, la Soyuz Ms-11 ha attraccato alla Stazione spaziale
Scienza e tecnologia

A Ossana, il borgo dei presepi: in mostra oltre 1400 opere
Culture

Flash mob a Roma per le persone con disabilitÃ 
Cronache

Kickboxing, a Genova "Bellator": incassi per vittime crollo ponte
Sport

Camera ardente per Fantastichini. Martone: volevamo fare un film
Culture

"La prima pietra", la commedia di Natale 2.0 sull'integrazione
Spettacoli

Abu Mazen in visita in Italia, incontra Mattarella e Conte
Politica

Al Cern l'acceleratore di particelle LHC si ferma fino al 2021
Scienza e tecnologia

Giornata DisabilitÃ , Mattarella incontra studenti scuole primarie
Politica

Conegliano Valdobbiadene, nel 2019 i 50 anni della Denominazione
Economia

Parkinson, una "alleanza" tra medico, paziente e famiglia
Cronache

Senza barriere, l'Europa per ciascuno di noi, lo speciale
Politica

M5s, Antonio Di Maio: "Mio figlio Luigi non ha la minima colpa"
Politica

Grande successo l'Atlantico Fest di Marco Mengoni
Spettacoli

Manovra, Salvini: "Europa si riformi ma arriveremo a punto di incontro"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Assolutamente ottimista su accordo con Ue"
Politica

Spazio, lanciata la Soyuz Ms-11: l'expedition 58-59 sull'Iss
Scienza e tecnologia

Mox esegue "Lacci": ispirato da ragazza che colleziona disagiati
Spettacoli

Manovra, Salvini: "Parole Moscovici? Io penso ai fatti, quota 100 resta"
Politica

In 5.000 a RO.ME Museum Exhibition, le novitÃ  del sistema musei
Culture

European Business Awards: Secrets to Incredible Business Success Published Today

- New European Business Awards' case study collection looks at the success stories behind some of Europe's most dynamic companies

What are the secrets to business success and changing the world? How did a father and son from Malta create a 12 company global empire? How did a Norwegian company revolutionise the recycling industry and prevent 27 million tonnes of CO2 being released into the atmosphere in one year alone?

The answers to these questions, and more, can be found in a new profile of business excellence, 'Winning Businesses: What Europe's Best Businesses Look Like', collated by the prestigious European Business Awards. The case study collection celebrates exceptional talent and dynamic companies, from start-ups to family-run businesses, that have found success (often in the face of adversity), used exceptional innovations, and who are transforming the face of Europe's business community.

Adrian Tripp, CEO, European Business Awards said: "This book showcases the inspiring, successful businesses in our Awards that are embracing disruptive technology, creating opportunities and playing their part in building a more prosperous Europe. We need more like them!"

The European Business Awards (www.businessawardseurope.com) is an influential business competition built on the belief that thriving, innovative, ethical businesses are a force for social good and create a more prosperous Europe.

Find out more about the companies included in 'Winning Businesses: What Europe's Best Businesses Look Like' here: http://bit.ly/CaseStudyCollection

The seventeen amazing companies that are featured in the Case Study book are:

NOTES TO EDITORS: 

About the European Business Awards:  

The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe.

The European Business Awards programme serves the European business community in three ways:

 - It celebrates and endorses individuals' and organisations' success

 - It provides and promotes examples of excellence for the business community to aspire to

 - It engages with the European business community to create debate on key issues

The European Business Awards is now in its 12th year. Last year it engaged with over 110,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE, PR Newswire, Bureau Van Dijk. www.businessawardseurope.com.

Twitter: @the_EBAs

Facebook: www.facebook.com/businessawardseurope

LinkedIn: The company page "The European Business Awards"


