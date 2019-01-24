Il Venezuela irrompe alla Giornata della GioventÃ¹ a Panama
European Leaders Among OTC Markets Group 2019 OTCQX Best 50

- The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth.  Companies in the 2019 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2018 calendar year. 

"OTC Markets Group congratulates our European issuers on being named to this year's esteemed OTCQX Best 50. Cross-trading on the OTCQX Best Market reinforces the commitment to providing the highest levels of transparency to strengthen their U.S. visibility and effectively target U.S. investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director, OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP, Corporate Services. "With the recent opening of our London office, we look forward to continuing to partner with these industry leaders as we expand our international footprint and corporate services capabilities within the region."

OTC Markets is proud to recognize the following European leaders that showcase the breadth and global reach of our OTCQX premium Market. The OTCQX Best 50 is comprised of 26 Foreign Exchange-Listed Companies cross-trading on 11 Foreign Exchanges representing 9 countries including the following European companies:

The complete list of the 2019 OTCQX Best 50 Companies:

 

OTC Markets Group applied the following criteria to the 410 companies traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2018 to determine which companies would qualify for the 2019 OTCQX Best 50:

For more detail on the 2019 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visithttps://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2019_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf

OTC Markets Group Inc. stock trades on the OTCQX Best Market, however the company removed itself from the ranking.  OTC Markets Group reserves discretion to omit companies from the ranking that no longer demonstrate the OTCQX market standards of transparency and wide distribution of news and financial disclosure.

The OTCQX Best 50 is for informational purposes only.  Neither OTC Markets Group Inc. nor its affiliates make any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company.  Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. 

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities.  Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services.  We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/322662/otc_markets_group_logo.jpg


