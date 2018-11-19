Nicola Zingaretti a TagadÃ : "Il problema del Pd Ã¨ l'egocrazia"
Politica

Brexit, ok dei 27 ad accordo con May, inizia settimana cruciale
Politica

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: collaborare conviene anche ad Autostrade
Cronache

Sicilia, Toninelli visita cantieri isola: governo Ã¨ presente
Cronache

Ennio Calabria in mostra a Roma, pittore dell'uomo e del sentire
Culture

Terra dei Fuochi, Conte: "Trovata intesa per provvedimento urgente"
Politica

Tajani: possibile un governo di centrodestra, anche con pezzi M5s
Politica

Libia, oltre 70 migranti si rifiutano di sbarcare a Misurata
Politica

Eternal city motorcycle custom show, auto e moto in mostra a Roma
Culture

Tensioni all'arrivo di Salvini a Caserta tra sostenitori e contestatori, interviene la Polizia
Politica

Israele, ministro Istruzione non si dimette, si allontana il voto
Politica

Manovra, Tria: "Programma Governo non cambia, spero in dialogo con Ue"
Politica

Inceneritori, Conte: "Salvini non si sbaglia, ha espresso opinione"
Politica

Inceneritori, Conte: "DiversitÃ  di vedute ma la guida Ã¨ il contratto"
Politica

Nuovo album per Patrizia Laquidara: dal dolore nasce la bellezza
Spettacoli

Trump rifiuta di ascoltare audio torture Khashoggi: Ã¨ terribile
Politica

Di Maio a Itis Pomigliano, cori e striscioni protesta studenti
Cronache

+Governo, Salvini: "Se non mi fanno saltare vado fino in fondo"+
Politica

Vanity Fair Stories, F. Airoldi: "L'importanza dello storytelling"
Culture

Traffico internazionale di cuccioli di cane, 8 arresti a Udine
Cronache

European Personnel Selection Office And Prometric Renew Partnership With Multi-Year Agreement

- EPSO is responsible for selecting a diverse mix of high-performing professionals in the employment market to work for 10 European institutions and several agencies of the European Union (EU).  On average, EPSO tests 50,000 candidates per year via various selection procedures for positions in the EU institutions.

"To meet the level of selection efforts needed to attract talent in an increasingly competitive environment, we are pleased to be partnering with Prometric who will continue helping us advance our mission to serve the EU institutions with best-in-class selection processes," stated Gilles Guillard, Acting Director, EPSO. "Together, we will focus on initiatives that will help EPSO and the EU institutions recruit the right person, for the right job, at the right time."

"Our testing experts have been successfully supporting EPSO's programme and strategic goals for more than 13 years," stated Garrett Sherry, vice president and EMEA general manager, Prometric.  "We are committed to continuing our longstanding tradition of service excellence while delivering flexible, reliable and innovative approaches, such as remote proctoring, to help EPSO expand the reach of its program, improve the candidate experience and address operational efficiencies."

About EPSOEPSO is responsible for selecting staff to work for the Institutions and Agencies of the European Union, including the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, the European Commission, the Court of Justice, the Court of Auditors, the European External Action Service, the Economic and Social Committee, the Committee of the Regions, the European Data Protection Supervisor and the European Ombudsman.  Each Institution is then able to recruit staff from a pool of candidates selected by EPSO. 

About PrometricPrometric enables test sponsors worldwide to advance their credentialing programs through test development and delivery solutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence. It offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advising, developing, managing and delivering programs in an integrated, technology-enabled environment across the world's most secure testing network in more than 180 countries or through the conveniences of online testing services. www.prometric.com


