European Press Prize Shortlist 2018

9 febbraio 2018- 17:44

- Nominees INNOVATION AWARD:

Nicholas Waters and Timmi Allen, Finding Bana - Proving the Existence of a 7-Year-Old Girl in Eastern Aleppo Bellingcat (UK) Clara Jiménez Cruz, Julio Montes Moreno e.a. Damned Hoaxhttp://www.maldita.es, La Sexta (Spain). Natalia Antelava, Katerina Ponomareva e.a. Jailed for a like Coda Story (Georgia)Megan Lucero, Maeve McClenaghan e.a. Bureau Localthebureauinvestigates.com (UK)Lin Taylor, Valeria Cardi e.a. The Smuggling Game Thomson Reuters (UK) Raúl Sánchez, Esther Alonso e.a. Enslaved Land eldiario.es (Spain)Nominees DISTINGUISHED REPORTING AWARD: Cathrin Kahlweit, Story without an ending Sueddeutsche Zeitung (Germany)Catarina Gomes, 500 years later the Habibs are looking for a house in Portugal Público (Portugal) Ida Nyegård, The Murder of Nercy Jyllands-Posten (Denmark) Paweł Kapusta, Hard to save someone when life is flooding the landing and dripping from 5th floor to the 4th Magazyn Wirtualnej Polski (Poland)Michael Obert, The people captor Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin (Germany) Carole Cadwalladr, The Great British Brexit Robbery: how our democracy was hijacked The Observer and The Guardian (UK) Xavier Aldekoa, The Demons of Lake Chad Gatopardo (Spain)Nominees OPINION AWARD:Ruxandra Burcescu, Attention! These images no longer have an emotional impact on you: the victim is stupid, hypocritical, vicious and slutty Republica.ro (Romania) Dragan Bursać, The third shooting of the boy Petar from Konjic Al Jazeera Balkans (Bosnia Herzegovina)David van Reybrouck, Should media report differently in the wake of attacks? De Correspondent (Netherlands)Bastian Berbner, We, terror-helpers Die Zeit (Germany)John Harris, a series on Brexit The Guardian (UK)Maria Louka, a series on sexism and new feminism Insidestory.gr (Greece)Nominees INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING AWARD:Stephane Horel and Stephane Foucart, Monsanto Papers, Le Monde and Environmental Health News (France) Daphné Gastaldi, Mathieu Martiniere e.a. Sex abuse scandal in French Catholic church Mediapart (France)Craig Shaw and The Black Sea on behalf of the EIC, The Malta FilesDer Spiegel, El Mundo, Le Soir, Mediapart, Dagens Nyheter and more (all over Europe) Natalie Sedletska and Oleksandr Chornovalov, Legend of Judge Arthur at.radiosvoboda.org (Ukraine)Szabolcs Panyi, Satan's hand: Russian meddling behind Budapest's metro chaos Index.hu and VSquare.org (Hungary)Till Krause & Hannes Grassegger, Behind the wall of silence and The net of evil Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin (Germany)

Winners will be announced at the award ceremony on March 14th at Open Society Archives, Budapest.

