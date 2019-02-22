European Union mandates safety technology for cars, vans, trucks and buses

Kim e Trump giÃ  ad Hanoi in vista del summit, ma sono i sosia
Politica

Kim e Trump giÃ  ad Hanoi in vista del summit, ma sono i sosia

Kenya, slitta sentenza sulla depenalizzazione dell'omosessualitÃ 
Politica

Kenya, slitta sentenza sulla depenalizzazione dell'omosessualitÃ 

Agroinnova: le piante raccontano i cambiamenti climatici
Scienza e tecnologia

Agroinnova: le piante raccontano i cambiamenti climatici

VALENTINA VEZZALI presenta la campagna su Special Olympics #IoAdottoUnCampione
Sport

VALENTINA VEZZALI presenta la campagna su Special Olympics #IoAdottoUnCampione

Autonomie, Rostan e Conte (LeU) lanciano a Napoli imanifesto "Cittadino Sudd" contro discriminazioni
Politica

Autonomie, Rostan e Conte (LeU) lanciano a Napoli imanifesto "Cittadino Sudd" contro...

Autotrasporto: da Fiap un rating sull'affidabilitÃ  del vettore
Economia

Autotrasporto: da Fiap un rating sull'affidabilitÃ  del vettore

Europa League Napoli- Zurigo, Ghoulam: "Vogliamo dare il massimo e vincere tutte le partite"
Politica

Europa League Napoli- Zurigo, Ghoulam: "Vogliamo dare il massimo e vincere tutte le...

Spazio, la sonda giapponese Hayabusa 2 atterrata su Ryugu
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, la sonda giapponese Hayabusa 2 atterrata su Ryugu

Ritrova la tartaruga gigante Chelonoidis Phantasticus
Scienza e tecnologia

Ritrova la tartaruga gigante Chelonoidis Phantasticus

Spazio, lanciata la prima sonda lunare israeliana
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, lanciata la prima sonda lunare israeliana

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Trump a ricevimento per Mese della Storia Afroamericana: "Contributo enorme a Nazione" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Trump a ricevimento per Mese della Storia Afroamericana: "Contributo enorme a Nazione"...

Câ€™Eâ€™ DA FARE, backstage della canzone per Genova scritta da Paolo Kessisoglu
Spettacoli

Câ€™Eâ€™ DA FARE, backstage della canzone per Genova scritta da Paolo Kessisoglu

Il Corecom Piemonte presenta a Palazzo Lascaris i dati delle attivita' del 2018
Politica

Il Corecom Piemonte presenta a Palazzo Lascaris i dati delle attivita' del 2018

Palermo Calcio, Spinelli: "Squadra storica da salvare, ma Preziosi meglio se resta al Genoa"
Politica

Palermo Calcio, Spinelli: "Squadra storica da salvare, ma Preziosi meglio se resta al...

Calcio, Balata (Lega Serie B): "Serve riforma di tutti campionati e Leghe"
Politica

Calcio, Balata (Lega Serie B): "Serve riforma di tutti campionati e Leghe"

21-02-19 Latte, pastori protestano a Perugia: "La nostra dignitÃ  dev'essere salvata"
Politica

21-02-19 Latte, pastori protestano a Perugia: "La nostra dignitÃ  dev'essere salvata"

Il perfetto inglese della Meloni nel discorso alle 30 delegazioni dell'Acre
Politica

Il perfetto inglese della Meloni nel discorso alle 30 delegazioni dell'Acre

L'ex sindaco di Scafati dimesso dall'ospedale dopo aver tentato il suicidio, il servizio
Politica

L'ex sindaco di Scafati dimesso dall'ospedale dopo aver tentato il suicidio, il servizio


European Union mandates safety technology for cars, vans, trucks and buses

- The press release issued by the European Parliament on Thursday in Europe announced that "driver drowsiness and attention warning" and "advanced driver distraction warning" will become mandatory in all vehicles (cars, vans, trucks and buses).

Ken Kroeger, CEO of Seeing Machines commented: "The leadership shown by Europe in this move to improve safety, using technology, across all forms of road-going transport, is most welcome as governments all over the world grapple with serious injuries and fatalities caused by road accidents.

"Seeing Machines is focused on safety outcomes and we have spent the past twenty years honing our technology for this very purpose. Our driver monitoring technology, already launched in the award-winning General Motors Cadillac CT6 with Super Cruise, and in current development with a further five automotive manufacturers globally, as well as retro-fitted to over 16,000 commercial and mining vehicles around the world, is designed to understand the state of the driver, to ensure that fatigue and distraction related events and the risks associated with that behaviour, are mitigated."

This announcement further reinforces the Euro NCAP roadmap that sees driver monitoring introduced into crash assessment protocols from 2020. It is expected that the Euro NCAP position will be adopted in other regions including South-East Asia and North America.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in computer vision technologies which enable machines to see, understand and assist people. The Company's machine learning vision platform has the know-how to deliver real-time identification and understanding of drivers through Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis of heads, faces and eyes. This insight enables Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), which monitor driver/operator identification and attention and can detect drowsiness and distraction across multiple transport sectors.

Seeing Machines develops DMS for the Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Aviation, Rail and Off-Road markets. The Company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and delivers multi-platform solutions to industry leaders in each vertical.

DMS is becoming a core safety technology integrated into ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) offerings for the automotive industry, particularly with the development of semi-autonomous and self-driving cars. DMS is also increasingly seen to be an integral safety feature across the Commercial Transport & Logistics industry globally. www.seeingmachines.com

Media enquiries: sophie.nicoll@seeingmachines.com or +61-419-149-683


in evidenza
Stalker perseguitava la Ferilli Ora ha il divieto d'avvicinamento

Cronache

Stalker perseguitava la Ferilli
Ora ha il divieto d'avvicinamento

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.