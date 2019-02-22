22 febbraio 2019- 13:22 European Union mandates safety technology for cars, vans, trucks and buses

- The press release issued by the European Parliament on Thursday in Europe announced that "driver drowsiness and attention warning" and "advanced driver distraction warning" will become mandatory in all vehicles (cars, vans, trucks and buses).

Ken Kroeger, CEO of Seeing Machines commented: "The leadership shown by Europe in this move to improve safety, using technology, across all forms of road-going transport, is most welcome as governments all over the world grapple with serious injuries and fatalities caused by road accidents.

"Seeing Machines is focused on safety outcomes and we have spent the past twenty years honing our technology for this very purpose. Our driver monitoring technology, already launched in the award-winning General Motors Cadillac CT6 with Super Cruise, and in current development with a further five automotive manufacturers globally, as well as retro-fitted to over 16,000 commercial and mining vehicles around the world, is designed to understand the state of the driver, to ensure that fatigue and distraction related events and the risks associated with that behaviour, are mitigated."

This announcement further reinforces the Euro NCAP roadmap that sees driver monitoring introduced into crash assessment protocols from 2020. It is expected that the Euro NCAP position will be adopted in other regions including South-East Asia and North America.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in computer vision technologies which enable machines to see, understand and assist people. The Company's machine learning vision platform has the know-how to deliver real-time identification and understanding of drivers through Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis of heads, faces and eyes. This insight enables Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), which monitor driver/operator identification and attention and can detect drowsiness and distraction across multiple transport sectors.

Seeing Machines develops DMS for the Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Aviation, Rail and Off-Road markets. The Company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and delivers multi-platform solutions to industry leaders in each vertical.

DMS is becoming a core safety technology integrated into ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) offerings for the automotive industry, particularly with the development of semi-autonomous and self-driving cars. DMS is also increasingly seen to be an integral safety feature across the Commercial Transport & Logistics industry globally. www.seeingmachines.com

