Europe's Top Healthcare Start-ups in Biotech, Medtech and Digital Health Win Cash and Recogniton at EIT Health Summit

Spazio, lancio riuscito per capsula "Dragon" di Space-X
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, lancio riuscito per capsula "Dragon" di Space-X

I video musicali piÃ¹ visti su YouTube nel 2018 in Italia
Spettacoli

I video musicali piÃ¹ visti su YouTube nel 2018 in Italia

Golden Globe, guidano le nomination Vice e A Star is born
Spettacoli

Golden Globe, guidano le nomination Vice e A Star is born

In uscita "Io torno", nuovo album d'inediti di Gigi Finizio
Spettacoli

In uscita "Io torno", nuovo album d'inediti di Gigi Finizio

Natale arriva a CinecittÃ  World, c'Ã¨ anche la nevicata virtuale
Spettacoli

Natale arriva a CinecittÃ  World, c'Ã¨ anche la nevicata virtuale

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "IncontrerÃ² imprese e sindacati per migliorare norma che tende all'ecologia"
Politica

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "IncontrerÃ² imprese e sindacati per migliorare norma che tende...

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "Innovazioni che faranno bene al Paese"
Politica

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "Innovazioni che faranno bene al Paese"

Protesta dei liceali in Francia, scontri e tensione a Marsiglia
Politica

Protesta dei liceali in Francia, scontri e tensione a Marsiglia

"Il testimone invisibile", il doppio volto di Leone e Scamarcio
Spettacoli

"Il testimone invisibile", il doppio volto di Leone e Scamarcio

Una app full self service che cambia il mercato del noleggio auto
Economia

Una app full self service che cambia il mercato del noleggio auto

Manovra, Di Maio: "Al lavoro per mantenere promesse e evitare infrazione"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Al lavoro per mantenere promesse e evitare infrazione"

Manovra, Governo pone la fiducia
Politica

Manovra, Governo pone la fiducia

Ecotassa, Carfagna: "Colpisce le famiglie. Auto non sono beni di lusso"
Politica

Ecotassa, Carfagna: "Colpisce le famiglie. Auto non sono beni di lusso"

Fondo orfani femminicidio, Carfagna: "Il Governo ammetta l'errore che ha fatto"
Politica

Fondo orfani femminicidio, Carfagna: "Il Governo ammetta l'errore che ha fatto"

Arte nel tempo, come architettura pura: Richard Serra in Qatar
Culture

Arte nel tempo, come architettura pura: Richard Serra in Qatar

Claudia Sheinbaum Ã¨ la prima sindaca eletta di CittÃ  del Messico
Politica

Claudia Sheinbaum Ã¨ la prima sindaca eletta di CittÃ  del Messico

Caos Pd, Minniti si ritira dalla corsa. Renzi: io penso al Paese
Politica

Caos Pd, Minniti si ritira dalla corsa. Renzi: io penso al Paese

In Malesia si cena nella slitta di Babbo Natale sospesa a 45 m
Politica

In Malesia si cena nella slitta di Babbo Natale sospesa a 45 m

Ecotassa, Toninelli: "Racconta bugie chi dice che Ã¨ una nuova tassa"
Politica

Ecotassa, Toninelli: "Racconta bugie chi dice che Ã¨ una nuova tassa"

Razzo Falcon di Elon Musk doveva rientrare a terra ma qualcosa va storto e finisce in acqua
Politica

Razzo Falcon di Elon Musk doveva rientrare a terra ma qualcosa va storto e finisce in...


Europe's Top Healthcare Start-ups in Biotech, Medtech and Digital Health Win Cash and Recogniton at EIT Health Summit

- A cure for Parkinson's Disease, a contact-free device for home diagnosis of sleep apnea and a device to improve sorting of cells in suspensions - the best European healthcare start-upswon cash prizes and recognition at the EIT Health Summit, held 4-5 December in Łódź (Poland). The Audience Award went to an antibiotic-free treatment of common vaginal infections. 

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794875/EIT_Health.jpg )

The winners of the European Health Catapult Business Plan Competition - in the three categories of Biotech, Medtech and Digital Health - were chosen by a professional jury following pitches by 22 finalists. The top three winners in each category received cash awards of €20 000 each and, more importantly, the kind of recognition and contacts from the EIT Health community that can lead to further support and investment.

The winner in the Biotech category, SyNoesis is a start-up with a patented new therapeutic treatment for Parkinson's Disease. Sleepiz makes a wireless device that measures vital signs without touching the patient, enabling non-contact home diagnosis of sleep apnea. Aenitis develops patented medical devices for continuous, contactless and pressurless sorting of cells in suspension.

"Digital technology and personalised medicine will move the patient very much into the centre of the healthcare system, and that's something that we are trying to facilitate in EIT Health," said Jan-Philipp Beck, CEO of EIT Health, in assessing the winners.

Read about all winners.

The EIT Health Summit is an annual meeting of experts in the field of innovation in medicine and healthcare. This year's Summit was hosted by Medical University of Łódź and EIT Health InnoStars. There were more than 400 participants - representatives of EIT Health partners, spanning key areas of healthcare, such as pharma, medtech, payers, research institutions and universities. They discussed healthcare innovations with key policy makers from the European Commission, national and city governments, global organisations, and entrepreneurs and start-ups.

EIT Health is an organisation supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT, a European Union body) and one of the biggest initiatives in the area of health in the world. It is a network of best-in-class health innovators who collaborate across borders to deliver new solutions that can enable European citizens to love longer, healthier lives.

http://www.summit.eithealth.eu

http://www.eithealth.eu


in evidenza
Pamela Anderson contro Salvini Replica: "Ahimè, non sarà a Roma"

Costume

Pamela Anderson contro Salvini
Replica: "Ahimè, non sarà a Roma"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.