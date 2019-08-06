Dl Sicurezza, Di Maio: con nostra proposta stop show immigrazione
Dl sicurezza bis, ecco cosa cambia con le nuove norme
Tav, Di Maio: voteremo nostra mozione, regalo da 2,2 mld a Macron
Boris Johnson riceve leader estone, primo ospite a Downing Street
Relax a Capri per Mel B, la Spice Girl avvistata con micro bikini
La Dia di Trapani sequestra una tenuta di 60 ettari a Santa Ninfa
Dipartimento Tesoro Usa accusa Cina di "manipolare" la sua valuta
Tav, Di Maio: "Mozione impegna il Parlamento, non c'entra il Governo"
Hong Kong rialzata la bandiera della Cina strappata durante le proteste
Manovra, Salvini: dobbiamo ridiscutere alcuni vincoli con Ue
Pernigotti, Di Maio offre gianduiotti alla stampa e annuncia: "Raggiunto accordo in tempi record"
Fumo in cabina, atterraggio emergenza per aereo British Airways
La crisi non va in vacanza il flash mob di FdI con Meloni davanti al Ministero
A Taormina il murales di Carola "protettrice dei rifugiati"
Dl sicurezza bis, stretta su immigrazione e ordine pubblico
Manovra, Salvini: "Momento del coraggio e non del tirare a campare"
A Hong Kong bande armate di bastoni attaccano i manifestanti
Ruspe in azione nel centro sociale 'Xm24' alla periferia di Bologna
Meloni: "Di Maio inconcludente, serve pronto soccorso aziendale di fronte ai 200 tavoli di crisi"
'La crisi non va in vacanza' il flash mob di FdI con Meloni davanti al Ministero Sviluppo economico
EVERSANA™ opens offices in Singapore & Mumbai as Asia Pacific commercial business rapidly expands

- EVERSANA offers a fully integrated and independent commercial services platform designed to solve patient support, distribution, field force, compliance and marketing challenges in the life science sector. As the Asia Pacific market grows, there is an increased need for global solution capabilities for companies headquartered in the area or aiming to expand in the region, as well as US and European headquartered companies looking to bring solutions to the APAC markets.

"China and Japan are now the second and third largest life sciences markets and are widely regarded as vital contributors to the future of precision medicine," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "We recognize that a thriving global life science sector requires a commercial service platform that not only adds value at every stage of the product lifecycle, but also understands the unique business, regulatory and cultural intricacies of our global marketplace."

Worldwide, EVERSANA has more than 2,000 employees working from 25 locations, including offices in North America, Europe and Asia. EVERSANA plans to invest significant capital resources to build its regional footprint and support talent development. The company expects to open offices in Shanghai and Tokyo by the end of 2019.

"For ourselves and our customers, it's not just an economic opportunity, but rather a moral imperative to bring these life transforming therapies to patients located in this region," added Lang.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life science industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826977/Eversana_Logo.jpg  


