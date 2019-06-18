Eviation Announces First Commercial Customer, Cape Air, For Its All-Electric Airplane, Alice

Il primo disegno di Gauguin venduto all'asta per 80.000 euro
Politica

Il primo disegno di Gauguin venduto all'asta per 80.000 euro

Lovaglio, Creval: "Piano al 2023: rilancio attivitÃ  commerciale e assunzioni"
Economia

Lovaglio, Creval: "Piano al 2023: rilancio attivitÃ  commerciale e assunzioni"

Torna il Milano Flamenco Festival dedicato a universo femminile
Spettacoli

Torna il Milano Flamenco Festival dedicato a universo femminile

Pittura, musica e interioritÃ : una mostra di Antonella Benanzato
Culture

Pittura, musica e interioritÃ : una mostra di Antonella Benanzato

Ealixir, l'azienda italiana che cancella i contenuti negativi
Economia

Ealixir, l'azienda italiana che cancella i contenuti negativi

Chef Marco Sacco:"Il mio obbiettivo? Animare questo spazio fantastico"
Economia

Chef Marco Sacco:"Il mio obbiettivo? Animare questo spazio fantastico"

Gros-Pietro, Intesa Sanpaolo:"Il grattacielo dialoga con la cittÃ "
Economia

Gros-Pietro, Intesa Sanpaolo:"Il grattacielo dialoga con la cittÃ "

La ministra Trenta in visita al Salone aeronautico di Parigi
Politica

La ministra Trenta in visita al Salone aeronautico di Parigi

Black and white e riprese urban: il nuovo video di Tiziano Ferro
Spettacoli

Black and white e riprese urban: il nuovo video di Tiziano Ferro

Brumotti: "Voglio far innamorare tutti ancor di piÃ¹ dell'Italia"
Culture

Brumotti: "Voglio far innamorare tutti ancor di piÃ¹ dell'Italia"

Magnifico (FAI): "Il nostro Ã¨ un turismo lento e che non inquina"
Culture

Magnifico (FAI): "Il nostro Ã¨ un turismo lento e che non inquina"

Poke House: la bowl hawaiana spopola tra i foodlover milanesi
Culture

Poke House: la bowl hawaiana spopola tra i foodlover milanesi

Paschina (Intesa): "Partnership con il FAI, una delle piÃ¹ amate"
Culture

Paschina (Intesa): "Partnership con il FAI, una delle piÃ¹ amate"

Sala: battaglia di Milano per diritto a esprimere sessualitÃ 
Politica

Sala: battaglia di Milano per diritto a esprimere sessualitÃ 

Da Matisse a Picasso, la grande e sontuosa collezione Shchukin
Culture

Da Matisse a Picasso, la grande e sontuosa collezione Shchukin

Zeffirelli, a Firenze lutto cittadino nel giorno dei funerali
Culture

Zeffirelli, a Firenze lutto cittadino nel giorno dei funerali

Leonardo presenta a Parigi il super drone Falco Xplorer
Scienza e tecnologia

Leonardo presenta a Parigi il super drone Falco Xplorer

Da Cattelan a Warhol, mostra evento di Vuitton al museo Pushkin
Culture

Da Cattelan a Warhol, mostra evento di Vuitton al museo Pushkin

Aladdin migra in Italia col barcone volante e ci ripensa. Parodia del Belpaese
Roma

Aladdin migra in Italia col barcone volante e ci ripensa. Parodia del Belpaese

Scala, Sala: c'Ã¨ consenso sul nome del nuovo sovrintendente
Culture

Scala, Sala: c'Ã¨ consenso sul nome del nuovo sovrintendente


Eviation Announces First Commercial Customer, Cape Air, For Its All-Electric Airplane, Alice

- PARIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 53rd Paris Air Show -- Today in a livestreamed press conference from the Paris Air Show, Eviation Aircraft, a global manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, announced the first commercial customer for its all-electric Alice airplane, Cape Air. With a fleet of 92 nine-seater airplanes, Cape Air is one of the largest regional airlines in the U.S., and has a double-digit purchase option for Alice. It will incorporate Eviation's Alice nine-seater planes into its existing fleet, offering flyers in the U.S. an unparalleled flying experience. Experience aviation's new icon – the first fully operational Alice – at Eviation's Paris Air Show chalet #282 or via our livestream here.

Today regional travel in the U.S. is on the rise, with an increase in consumers flying short distances between 50 to 650 miles. This growing segment offers the ideal scenario for Eviation's all-electric Alice, which aims to undercut the cost of travel by making middle mile trips cheaper, faster and cleaner. The shift to electric will reduce operating costs, eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, make air travel more affordable and connect communities like never before.

"Cape Air has never been just another airline. We are a company of firsts, and one with a deep sense of social responsibility. Seven years ago, we were recognized by the EPA for our sustainability efforts. Today, we are stewards in what is the world's single most emissions-laden industries," said Cape Air founder and CEO, Dan Wolf. "We see tremendous opportunities to reduce the environmental impact of our operations, and to help our employees and communities do that as well. Augmenting our fleet with the all-electric Alice aircraft is the next chapter in our future."

With the goal of making regional air travel accessible for all, Eviation designed Alice to create a new flying experience for passengers that is cleaner, quieter and cost-effective. Inspired by the new design possibilities that emerged by replacing turbine engines with all-electric motors, Eviation and its team have reimagined what sleek, stylish and cost-effective air mobility can be with the introduction of the first zero-emission aircraft. Eviation's Alice leverages an IP portfolio that includes innovations in thermal management and autonomous landing, as well as distributed electric propulsion, industry-leading battery technology and cutting-edge composite body frames, capable of flying with nine passengers at 240 knots to a range of up to 650 miles on a single charge.

"For the first time in over 50 years, Eviation has created a new breed of aircraft fleets and a new era in aviation with the all-electric Alice. By securing our first commercial customer with a large and well-respected regional airline such as Cape Air, we have demonstrated and proven Alice as a leader in first-to-market innovation and reliable zero-emission aviation," said Omer Bar-Yohay, Eviation CEO. "We are beyond thrilled to partner with Cape Air to bring the first all-electric regional aircraft to airports and air passengers across North America as we redesign air travel to make it quieter, cleaner and affordable."

Following test flights this year and certification in 2021, Eviation will begin shipping the aircraft for commercial use in 2022.

About Cape AirNow in its 30th year, Cape Air is one of the largest independent regional airlines in the United States, serving 35 cities in the US and Caribbean. The employee-owned company, based in Hyannis, Massachusetts, has grown from three flights a day between Provincetown and Boston in 1989 to a fleet of 92 aircraft, 400 flights a day and service to 500,000 passengers annually. Cape Air has been recognized as "One of the Top Ten Small Airlines in the World" by Condé Nast Traveler.

About Eviation AircraftEviation Aircraft Ltd. is developing and manufacturing efficient electric aircraft in an effort to make electric aviation a fast, competitive, and sustainable answer to the on-demand mobility of people and goods. Its distributed propulsion, high-energy density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and new airframe are designed from the ground up to maximize these technological advances for regional flight operators. Eviation is a member of NASA's on-demand mobility program, and of the General Aviation Manufacturers' Association (GAMA) and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Please visit us at www.eviation.co.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924560/Eviationa_Paris_Air_Show_Press_Conference__Media_Audience.jpg

 


in evidenza
Mattia Narducci, da Armani a D&G Il nuovo volto della moda italiana

Intervista di Affaritaliani.it / FOTO

Mattia Narducci, da Armani a D&G
Il nuovo volto della moda italiana

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.