Exosystems Debuts Personalized Neuromuscular Rehab Solution at MEDICA

- DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, South Korean healthcare robotics startup Exosystems is unveiling its first product to the market at the 2018 MEDICA in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The ICT rehabilitation device, dubbed the exoRehab, helps provide "Personalized Rehabilitation Guidance" for patients in need of neuromuscular rehab.

Unlike most electrical stimulation devices such as FES devices or ICT rehab solutions, the exoRehab provides electrical stimulation that helps patients receive therapeutic stimulation and personalized exercises. The program also allows users to execute rehab training exercises based on their own body data and monitor the health status of their affected area.

"As the company's 'Healthcare, and beyond' ethos states, we aim to provide opportunities for people to move beyond human limitations when it comes to medical rehab," says Exosystems CEO Hooman Lee of the exoRehab's release. "We're striving to help people recover restrained physical abilities with utmost effectiveness and efficiency while streamlining the process overall."

Most conventional rehab methods only provide firm, rigid ways to exercise and recover. The exoRehab aims to provide the most effective and efficient rehab by generating personalized physical and electrical stimulation programs based on the user's musculoskeletal data.

While developing the exoRehab, the company spotted three problems that patients encounter during their rehabilitation process and established goals for the device based on the findings.

The three main problems found with traditional rehab methods are: Repeating, boring movements, out-of-the-way hospitals and short supply of rehab services. The exoRehab was created to help eliminate these issues with its features that include portable wearability, gamification exercise and medical AI data collection.

While the exoRehab is the company's first venture into hardware, the startup has already made a name for itself in the medical community. Some of Exosystems' achievements to date on the medical scene include industry milestones like complete approval by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (KFDA) and Korea Good Manufacturing Practice (K-GMP) process.

Existing partners of the company include NGO Medipeace, along with medical institutes Seoul National University Bundang Hospital and Wonju Severance Christian Hospital.

The company's inaugural rehab device is ready to hit the European and North American markets, Exosystems and its partners business in the medical field, as well as a planned expansion to direct-to-consumer subscription plans in the future.

See demos of the exoRehab at Germany's World Forum for Medicine, MEDICA, in Hall 115, booth 57.

You can download high-res photos of exoRehab here.

About Exosystems

Exosystems is a South Korea based healthcare robotics company with funding from SparkLabs, Kakao Ventures, and Member Company of the K-ICT Born2Global Centre. Exosystems' product exoRehab provides a wearable rehabilitation solution for rehabilitation patients. Their rehabilitation solution provides an optimized exercise program to patients through analyzing the user's rehabilitation activity data to give personalized care.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781725/exoRehab_Product_Package.jpg


