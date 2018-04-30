Cena per la stampa della Casa Bianca, la corrosiva Michelle Wolff
Politica

Divertente scambio di "maglie" tra Fazio ed Eusebio di Francesco
Sport

In Egitto il festival aereo tra le piramidi di Giza
Politica

Lecco, barbiere taglia i capelli bendato (e diventa una star)
Milano

Di Maio: "Si torni al voto, anche a giugno"
Politica

Ucciso Shah Marai, ecco le foto che raccontavano l'Afghanistan
Politica

Il videoclip di "Tutto il tempo", nuovo singolo di Amedeo Minghi
Spettacoli

Claudio Bisio nella scuola peggiore d'Italia in "Arrivano i prof"
Spettacoli

Usa-Messico, la carovana "Viacrucis Migrante" arrivata a Tijuana
Politica

Malan (FI): "I bluff del M5s iniziano a venire a galla"
Politica

Scandalo migranti, si dimette la ministra britannica Amber Rudd
Politica

Di Maio: "Vergognoso che partiti pensino solo al loro orticello"
Politica

La carica dei cosplayer al Comicon di Napoli
Politica

Matt Mullican, una retrospettiva enciclopedica e labirintica
Culture

Di Maio: "Si torni al voto, anche a giugno"
Politica

Elezioni Friuli, Fedriga: "Spero che mio risultato contribuisca a cambiamento a livello nazionale"
Politica

Il flashmob di Roberto Bolle in piazza della Scala a Milano
Spettacoli

Elezioni Friuli, Fedriga arriva in Consiglio Regionale e fa il primo selfie di giornata
Politica

Doppio attentato a Kabul, ucciso fotografo di France Presse
Politica

Elezioni Friuli, Meloni: "Vittoria netta, ora Mattarella dia mandato a centrodestra per governare"
Politica

Experience Unparalleled Luxury in Ladakh With The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC)

- The Ultimate Travelling Camp's super luxury tents in Thiksey and Diskit, Ladakh, is all set to welcome guests to a once-in-a-lifetime glamping experience as they begin operations from 15th May, 2018. Both the camps, seasonal in nature, introduces travellers to different aspects of the Ladakhi culture matched with seamless service, delectable cuisines and luxurious accommodation in the most stunning landscapes of Ladakh.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/684206/TUTC_luxury_tents_Ladakh.jpg )

The centuries-old culture of this picturesque capital city finds expression in its monuments, monasteries, oral literature, art forms, fairs and festivals. TUTC weaves in all these experiences like no one else. Guests can embark on a nomadic journey in canvas luxury. Unfurl the centuries-old culture of Ladakh, exploring her fascinating monuments, quaint monasteries enriched with ancient art forms, fairs and festivals. Be part of the region's unique rituals - enjoy the ancient sport of Polo, brought to Ladakh in the 17th century by the Royals. Try a hand at archery set amidst the most dramatic and breath-taking landscape. Raft on the gentle Indus River, stop for a delicious picnic lunch at the most picturesque hamlet.  

For those looking to deep dive into the soul of Ladakh, TUTC's signature itineraries promise experiential sojourns without compromising on luxury. TUTC's exceptional services cater to all the whims and fancies of its esteemed guests. Luxury is exemplified by the aesthetically beautiful tents furnished with wooden chandeliers, four poster beds, exquisite linen to wooden period furniture. The tents are triple-layered and protected from the outside and the interiors are climate controlled to suit individual preferences. Each tent offers en-suite bathrooms with hot showers, in-house signature wash amenities, safe deposit, laundry service, private decks,  unlimited Wi-Fi at the reception Tent, 24/7 security & paramedic on site, 24/7 electricity, boutique, library and services of a personal butler. TUTC's in-house Chef uses garden fresh ingredients to prepare and pamper visitors with world class cuisine- Regional, Indian and International that suits the taste of the travellers.

Chamba Camp Thiksey and Chamba Camp Diskit will be in operations from 15th May till 30thSeptember 2018. Guests can choose from an array of exclusive itineraries designed for 3 nights, 4 nights, 5 nights and 7 nights or customise their stay to create an experience of their own.

For further queries, call on +91-8010902222, write to us on info@tutc.com or visit our website http://www.tutc.com.

in evidenza
Carolyn Smith malore in diretta 'Mi ha salvata Paolo Belli che..'

Spettacoli

