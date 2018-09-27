Caso Kavanaugh, Christine Ford: non dimenticherÃ² mai le risate
Caso Kavanaugh, Christine Ford: non dimenticherÃ² mai le risate

E' morto Zanza, il re dei playboy di Rimini, infografica
Michelle Hunziker diventa imprenditrice con la sua linea "Goovi"
Europei 2024 si terranno in Germania, battuta la Turchia
Michelle Hunziker dalla parte delle donne con "Doppia Difesa"
Crollo ponte, Bucci: "Realizzeremo in 12 mesi il progetto di Renzo Piano e paga Autostrade"
Crollo ponte, Bucci: "Gli sfollati sotto casa di Grillo? E' un segnale che deve far pensare"
Foa canta a Radio Rock: "La Rai sarÃ  piÃ¹ intonata di me"
Bruxelles omaggia Jo Cox, una piazza per la deputata uccisa
Sos MediterranÃ©e: appello a paesi Ue, una bandiera alla Aquarius
Sgominata a Roma la "banda del finto monsignore": truffe e rapine
Manovra, Fontana: "Indispensabile fornire incentivi economici alla natalitÃ "
Caso Kavanaugh, manifestazione al Senato Usa: "We believe you"
Vaccini, Grillo: â€œLâ€™obbligo non Ã¨ servito a fermare il morbilloâ€
Sicilia, Musumeci: oltre 16 milioni per le marinerie dell'isola
Manovra, Grillo: "1 miliardo in piÃ¹ per fondo sanitario 2019"
Rai, Anzaldi (Pd): commissione nega accesso ad atti, gravissimo
Ue e Onu insieme contro violenza sulle donne in America Latina
Parmitano presenta "Beyond", la sua nuova missione spaziale
Experienced IP Lawyer Gunther Meyer Joins Crowell & Moring's Brussels Office

- "Gunther's experience in Belgian, EU, and international IP and regulatory matters, especially in the life sciences sector, will further strengthen our practice," said Kristof Roox, co-managing partner of the firm's Brussels office and a leader of that office's IP team. "He deepens our bench to advise companies in several sectors, including pharmaceutical and biotech companies, as well as manufacturers of medical devices, on contentious and non-contentious IP matters. He will also strengthen our trademark and licensing practice."

Meyer handles Belgian and cross-border disputes and litigation, including complex patent cases. He has also been involved in many landmark patent/SPC litigation cases and matters relating to parallel import of medicines in Belgium. At the non-contentious level, Meyer advises clients on negotiating and drafting licensing, R&D, consortium, and other types of IP collaboration agreements. He advises both national and multinational clients in a variety of sectors.

"Crowell & Moring is a leader in IP law," Meyer said. "I am excited to join the firm and look forward to working with the firm's lawyers to expand our capabilities in Europe."

Meyer is a member of several national and international professional organisations in his field of practice. He is also a member of the editorial board of Revue de droit intellectuel - L'ingénieur conseil/Tijdschrift intellectuele eigendom - Intellectual Property.

Meyer obtained his Lic. Jur. from KU Leuven, his D.E.S. from Université libre de Bruxelles, and his master in IP rights from KULeuven- KUBrussel.

Meyer is the latest notable practitioner to join the Brussels office, following the arrival of leading privacy and cybersecurity senior counsel Maarten Stassen, an authority on the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and senior counsel Jules Stuyck, a recognized antitrust and advertising lawyer.

Crowell & Moring's Intellectual Property GroupCrowell & Moring's IP Group helps clients both across the United States and in Europe realize the full value of their intellectual property and defend it against unauthorized use. The vast majority of our lawyers have extensive courtroom and trial experience and present complex ideas in straightforward terms that appeal to judges and juries. The U.S. lawyers appear regularly before district courts across the United States, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and other courts and government agencies. The Brussels lawyers represent clients at all levels of the local civil and criminal court system, up to and including the Court of Justice of the European Union. They also act before all the relevant administrative bodies. Nearly half of the group's lawyers have technical degrees. The group publishes the Trade Secrets Trends blog (crowelltradesecretstrends.com).

Crowell & Moring LLPCrowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with more than 500 lawyers representing clients in litigation and arbitration, regulatory, and transactional matters. The firm is internationally recognized for its representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes litigation, as well as its ongoing commitment to pro bono service and diversity. The firm has offices in Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orange County, London, and Brussels.

Contact:An PhamManager, Media PR & Communications+1 202.508.8740apham@crowell.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/175008/crowell_and_moring_llp_logo.jpg


