27 settembre 2018- 17:52 Experienced IP Lawyer Gunther Meyer Joins Crowell & Moring's Brussels Office

- "Gunther's experience in Belgian, EU, and international IP and regulatory matters, especially in the life sciences sector, will further strengthen our practice," said Kristof Roox, co-managing partner of the firm's Brussels office and a leader of that office's IP team. "He deepens our bench to advise companies in several sectors, including pharmaceutical and biotech companies, as well as manufacturers of medical devices, on contentious and non-contentious IP matters. He will also strengthen our trademark and licensing practice."

Meyer handles Belgian and cross-border disputes and litigation, including complex patent cases. He has also been involved in many landmark patent/SPC litigation cases and matters relating to parallel import of medicines in Belgium. At the non-contentious level, Meyer advises clients on negotiating and drafting licensing, R&D, consortium, and other types of IP collaboration agreements. He advises both national and multinational clients in a variety of sectors.

"Crowell & Moring is a leader in IP law," Meyer said. "I am excited to join the firm and look forward to working with the firm's lawyers to expand our capabilities in Europe."

Meyer is a member of several national and international professional organisations in his field of practice. He is also a member of the editorial board of Revue de droit intellectuel - L'ingénieur conseil/Tijdschrift intellectuele eigendom - Intellectual Property.

Meyer obtained his Lic. Jur. from KU Leuven, his D.E.S. from Université libre de Bruxelles, and his master in IP rights from KULeuven- KUBrussel.

Meyer is the latest notable practitioner to join the Brussels office, following the arrival of leading privacy and cybersecurity senior counsel Maarten Stassen, an authority on the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and senior counsel Jules Stuyck, a recognized antitrust and advertising lawyer.

