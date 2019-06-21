EXR Foundation Launches EXR, A New Collateral Digital Asset

Visita Xi in Nordcorea, Kim: assieme per risolvere problemi seri
Cronache

Visita Xi in Nordcorea, Kim: assieme per risolvere problemi seri

Healtyhytude, Budelli (Fandango Club):"Celebriamo il concetto di prevenzione"
Culture

Healtyhytude, Budelli (Fandango Club):"Celebriamo il concetto di prevenzione"

Healtyhytude, Camerano (A2A):â€ CittÃ  sempre piÃ¹ smart"
Culture

Healtyhytude, Camerano (A2A):â€ CittÃ  sempre piÃ¹ smart"

Healtyhytude, Castelli (SEA):"Rimettere il passeggero al centro"
Culture

Healtyhytude, Castelli (SEA):"Rimettere il passeggero al centro"

Healtyhytude, Iacovone (EY):â€ Reinventare un sistema di sostenibilitÃ  sociale"
Culture

Healtyhytude, Iacovone (EY):â€ Reinventare un sistema di sostenibilitÃ  sociale"

Un video per festeggiare i dieci anni di carriera di Brunori Sas
Spettacoli

Un video per festeggiare i dieci anni di carriera di Brunori Sas

Video e foto di pedopornografia via Whatsapp, 51 indagati
Cronache

Video e foto di pedopornografia via Whatsapp, 51 indagati

Massimo Lapucci presenta OGR Tech: ecosistema per innovazione
Economia

Massimo Lapucci presenta OGR Tech: ecosistema per innovazione

Piero Bassetti: creiamo la comunitÃ  degli Italici
Politica

Piero Bassetti: creiamo la comunitÃ  degli Italici

Usa-Iran, New York Times: Trump ordina attacco mirato poi annulla
Politica

Usa-Iran, New York Times: Trump ordina attacco mirato poi annulla

E' lo Yoga Day, in India Modi fa gli asana in mezzo a migliaia
Politica

E' lo Yoga Day, in India Modi fa gli asana in mezzo a migliaia

A New York un boa piumato arcobaleno da Guinness
Politica

A New York un boa piumato arcobaleno da Guinness

Tensioni ad Hong Kong, manifestanti ancora in piazza
Politica

Tensioni ad Hong Kong, manifestanti ancora in piazza

Conte: situazione difficile, confido di evitare la procedura Ue
Politica

Conte: situazione difficile, confido di evitare la procedura Ue

Csm, Mattarella: emerso un quadro sconcertante. Si volta pagina
Politica

Csm, Mattarella: emerso un quadro sconcertante. Si volta pagina

Vertice Ue, niente accordo sulle nomine. Nuovo summit 30 giugno
Politica

Vertice Ue, niente accordo sulle nomine. Nuovo summit 30 giugno

Flat tax, Salvini: "Servono 10-15 miliardi, UE non impedira' crescita dell'Italia"
Politica

Flat tax, Salvini: "Servono 10-15 miliardi, UE non impedira' crescita dell'Italia"

Cinquant'anni di Ail, Mattarella: "La Repubblica vi Ã¨ grata, grazie per quello che fate"
Politica

Cinquant'anni di Ail, Mattarella: "La Repubblica vi Ã¨ grata, grazie per quello che fate"

Csm, Salvini: "Va riformato tutto"
Politica

Csm, Salvini: "Va riformato tutto"

Verdone sul set: il backstage del film "Si vive una volta sola"
Spettacoli

Verdone sul set: il backstage del film "Si vive una volta sola"


EXR Foundation Launches EXR, A New Collateral Digital Asset

- Described as trusted and regulatory-compliant, EXR is a stable-priced virtual asset that sets out to bridge the divide between blockchain and financial industries and act as a trusted and stable-priced hedge against looming international trade conflict.

EXR is poised to be a welcome addition to the growing new asset class - digital assets that are equivalent in value to real-world assets. Announced shortly after the release of Facebook's Libra coin whitepaper, EXR will differentiate itself from Libra by pegging its value to a weighted basket of leading fiat currencies. Currencies are tentatively expected to form part of the EXR basket but will be confirmed at a later stage once compliance requirements are finalized and fulfilled.

EXR is designed to act as a store of value, simplify transactions across organizations of diverse industries and act as a hedge against the fallout of a potential trade war between countries. Furthermore, EXR will be managed by professionals and independently monitored by a respected audit firm in order to comply with the relevant regulatory requirements.

EXR will maintain the basket currencies on an audit-ready and transparent platform, to ensure that the EXR amount in circulation does not exceed the value of assets held in the reserve accounts. The assets will be redeemable against the underlying fiat currencies based on the index-weighted ratios. New EXR assets will be minted upon issuance and burned after they have been redeemed for the equivalent underlying fiat currencies.

EXR Founder - "EXR to foster stability"

Mr. Norihiko Ishihara, the founder of EXR Foundation Ltd., shared his sentiments in the following statement:

"With the formation of EXR Foundation, we are bringing together highly-skilled members from dynamic and converging industries such as blockchain, telecoms, e-commerce, payments, social media and more. I strongly believe that EXR will lay a vital foundation to help facilitate seamless payment operations across these diverse industries and foster increased stability against any adverse socio-political issues."

About EXR Foundation

EXR Foundation is a global Fintech group, committed to leading the development of a better financial system through the application of the latest blockchain technology and sophisticated digital asset ecosystems. By leveraging its unique insights, network and access to capital, EXR Foundation actively builds, supports and invests in promising companies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926718/EXR_Foundation_Limited.jpg


in evidenza
"Ci siamo rifatte il seno perché..." Le Donatella si confessano

Il ritorno di Silvia-Giulia Provvedi

"Ci siamo rifatte il seno perché..."
Le Donatella si confessano

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.