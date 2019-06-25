L'Universo Tour di Mameli arriva a dicembre
Spettacoli

Wopart 2019, Paolo Manazza presenta la nuova edizione della fiera
Culture

L'attrice Sophia Zaccaron rivela su Youtube: io abusata a 15 anni
Spettacoli

La Biennale delle Immagini in Movimento alle OGR di Torino
Culture

Il boss della 'ndrangheta Morabito evaso dal carcere in Uruguay
Cronache

La Soyuz Ã¨ tornata a terra, a casa tre astronauti dalla ISS
Politica

Roma, CinecittÃ  World inaugura il "Regno del Ghiaccio"
Culture

La 13esima Biennale Danza: spazio di diversitÃ  per corpi e menti
Culture

Fico a Berlino incontra Wolfgang SchÃ¤uble, il presidente del Bundestag tedesco
Politica

Trump firma nuove sanzioni contro l'Iran: "Atti aggressivi dal regime di Teheran" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Terremoto a Roma, le telecamere dell'autostrada riprendono il momento della scossa
Politica

Salvini negli Usa, il video racconto del viaggio postato dal ministro sui social
Politica

Blitz antimafia contro la cosca Grande Aracri, arresti e perquisizioni in Emilia Romagna
Politica

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 26 giugno
Meteo

Sala: emozione incredibile, rivincita su Ema ma piÃ¹ importante
Politica

Innovazione, verso la commercializzazione della carne coltivata
Scienza e tecnologia

Olimpiadi 2026, Conte: grande risultato, ha vinto l'Italia
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026 a Milano-Cortina, battuta Stoccolma-Are
Sport

Un Festival del cinema per festeggiare indipendenza della Georgia
Economia

Emis Killa, online il video ufficiale di "Tijuana"
Spettacoli

EY Highlight Difference Between Citizenship by Investment and Tax Residency

- This is largely because economic citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis, for instance, does not qualify a person for tax residency, unlike other countries where the eligibility may be automatic. In a report released in March, EY detailed why one's Caribbean citizenship is irrelevant to one's tax-paying obligations, which are, in fact, "built around the degree of personal socio-economic links with a country."

The confusion often stems from the failure to distinguish between citizenship and residency programmes – two entirely distinct concepts that, by virtue of law, serve different purposes. St Kitts and Nevis offers a 'Citizenship by Investment Programme', not a 'residency' one, which are far more common, particularly concentrated in Europe, with most EU member states operating one.

Unlike residency schemes, CBI programmes require higher due diligence checks which, in St Kitts and Nevis, for example, are multilayered, include digital fingerprinting and vetting via external security and intelligence agencies and databases. Representatives from UK-based due diligence company FACT also attended the summit in St Kitts and Nevis. FACT experts have a strong background in financial crime investigation, fraud and law enforcement, and are trained within the FBI, Scotland Yard and Interpol, therefore their involvement in CBI in the Caribbean region is set to strengthen due diligence frameworks of the participating CBI programmes.

During his keynote address at the same event last week, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Harris, explained that the reason why his country's CBI programme - the oldest in the world – is still running successfully 35 years since inception, is because its foundation was built on carefully selecting applicants in order to preserve the programme's integrity in the long run. "We are grateful to Ernst & Young for its work on CBI and its findings that our regional CIPs [citizenship by investment programmes] are not avenues for tax evasion," noted premier Harris. "We want persons not just of high net worth, but of high integrity and excellent character to become part of our citizenry," concluded PM Harris.

In their annual CBI Index report, specialists at the Financial Times' PWM magazine also noted that the Caribbean region had the highest due diligence standards amongst the existing 13 CBI programmes around the world. St Kitts and Nevis has been operating its programme since 1984 and is known as the 'Platinum Standard' of CBI.

Contact: pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com

 


