F24 AG Extends Pan-European Market Leadership by Joining Forces With One Voice AS

Salvini: spero Fca-Renault vada a buon fine, buona notizia
Politica

Salvini: spero Fca-Renault vada a buon fine, buona notizia

Salvini: in arrivo lettera della Commissione Ue su conti Italia
Politica

Salvini: in arrivo lettera della Commissione Ue su conti Italia

Iran, Trump: "Non vogliamo un cambio di regime"
Politica

Iran, Trump: "Non vogliamo un cambio di regime"

Europee, populisti e Verdi in primo piano su media internazionali
Politica

Europee, populisti e Verdi in primo piano su media internazionali

Piazza di Siena Ã¨ donna - Da Lucia Vizzini a Jessica Springsteen
Sport

Piazza di Siena Ã¨ donna - Da Lucia Vizzini a Jessica Springsteen

Pamela Prati, Littizzetto: Mark Caltagirone? Io ho John Pinerolo
Spettacoli

Pamela Prati, Littizzetto: Mark Caltagirone? Io ho John Pinerolo

Lega primo partito, Salvini: "E ora ridiscuterÃ² i vincoli di bilancio con la Ueâ€
Politica

Lega primo partito, Salvini: "E ora ridiscuterÃ² i vincoli di bilancio con la Ueâ€

Lega al 34%, Salvini: â€œConfermata la lealtÃ  a Conteâ€
Politica

Lega al 34%, Salvini: â€œConfermata la lealtÃ  a Conteâ€

Il ministro Fontana mostra ai giornalisti il rosario: â€œLe cose che accadono arrivano dall'altoâ€
Politica

Il ministro Fontana mostra ai giornalisti il rosario: â€œLe cose che accadono arrivano...

Sambo, arte da combattimento e difesa ora fenomeno in Europa
Sport

Sambo, arte da combattimento e difesa ora fenomeno in Europa

Speranza (Articolo 1): "Pse e Pd possono sconfiggere le destre in Europa"
Politica

Speranza (Articolo 1): "Pse e Pd possono sconfiggere le destre in Europa"

Fca ha presentato una proposta di fusione alla pari con Renault
Economia

Fca ha presentato una proposta di fusione alla pari con Renault

Salvini: "Sentito Conte, mai messa in discussione fedeltÃ  a Governo"
Politica

Salvini: "Sentito Conte, mai messa in discussione fedeltÃ  a Governo"

Jean Todt ricorda Niki Lauda: io in Ferrari grazie a lui
Spettacoli

Jean Todt ricorda Niki Lauda: io in Ferrari grazie a lui

Fox "How I Met Your Mother", un canale dedicato alla serie tv
Spettacoli

Fox "How I Met Your Mother", un canale dedicato alla serie tv

Europee, l'affluenza piÃ¹ alta in 20 anni. Ma in Italia in calo
Politica

Europee, l'affluenza piÃ¹ alta in 20 anni. Ma in Italia in calo

Trump primo leader mondiale a incontrare imperatore Naruhito
Politica

Trump primo leader mondiale a incontrare imperatore Naruhito

Elezioni, in Spagna Puigdemont eletto al Parlamento
Politica

Elezioni, in Spagna Puigdemont eletto al Parlamento

Europee: il trionfo di Nigel Farage, ma la Brexit resta in salita
Politica

Europee: il trionfo di Nigel Farage, ma la Brexit resta in salita

Europee, verso nuova maggioranza europeista, contro sovranisti
Politica

Europee, verso nuova maggioranza europeista, contro sovranisti


F24 AG Extends Pan-European Market Leadership by Joining Forces With One Voice AS

- MUNICH and TRONDHEIM, Germany, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 

F24 AG further strengthens its leading Pan-European market position in the field of emergency notification, crisis management and critical communications with the acquisition of the Norwegian company One Voice AS, the leading provider of incident and crisis management solutions in the Nordic countries. As a result, F24 increases its existing customer base to 2,500 by adding over 700 customers from One Voice in the Nordic countries and the United Kingdom. Joining forces further strengthens F24's position in the United Kingdom as a leading provider in the market.

Within the last six month it is F24's third acquisition. Besides organic growth, collaborating with One Voice successfully accelerates F24's growth plan as part of the 1st phase of their buy-and-build-strategy. Raymond James acted as exclusive M&A advisor to F24 and the management shareholders, Nordhaven Corporate Finance supported One Voice AS in the process.

Dr. Jörg Rahmer, spokesperson of the F24 executive board and responsible for strategy, product and operations, states: "We are delighted to welcome One Voice AS to the F24 family. One Voice's main product CIM not only extends our product portfolio but is also a next and significant step on our journey of establishing the leading pan-European crisis management and emergency notification platform."

The One Voice AS founders Frode Lien Otnes and Kjetil Mollan will fully continue their work and play an important role in shaping the common future. They also re-invest a significant part of their proceeds into F24.

"As a new member of the F24 family, we are delighted to actively shape the future together and to further develop solutions that fully meet the growing requirements of all our customers." Frode Lien Otnes, One Voice Founder and CEO says. Kjetil Mollan, Founder and international business director of One Voice adds: "What unites us is, amongst others, our approach to work very closely with our customers. Our aim is and always will be to offer our customers highest quality services – together with the F24 Group we will not only continue but expand it even further."

With 12 locations across Europe, the Middle East, and South America F24 is now supporting more than 2,500 companies and organisations in more than 100 countries.

Christian Götz, founder and Executive Board member at F24 AG and responsible for Sales, Marketing & PR, HR and Customer Service, states: We are pleased to welcome 700 more customers to F24 Group. Providing our customers with excellent service is our highest aspiration and unites us with One Voice. Together we can achieve even more for our customers – joining forces is crucial in today's globalized world."

Further information: https://www.f24.com/en/media/

Press contact:

F24 AGDr. Stefanie HauerCorporate Communications+49 8923236380presse@f24.com www.f24.com

One Voice ASYngve Resell MoChief Commercial Officer+47 47646548yngve.mo@onevoice.co.uk www.onevoice.co.uk


in evidenza
Elisa Isoardi scatenata. VIDEO Il suo charleston è un successo

Ballando con le stelle

Elisa Isoardi scatenata. VIDEO
Il suo charleston è un successo

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.