Facial Recognition in Uruguayan Football

Samsung lancia PizzAut, l'app fa lavorare persone con autismo
Cronache

Samsung lancia PizzAut, l'app fa lavorare persone con autismo

Salvini su Di Maio: "La coerenza prima di tutto"
Politica

Salvini su Di Maio: "La coerenza prima di tutto"

Card. Tagle: non alzare muri, tutti abbiamo sangue di migranti
Cronache

Card. Tagle: non alzare muri, tutti abbiamo sangue di migranti

Tom Cruise: "Mission Impossibile Fallout", missione epica
Spettacoli

Tom Cruise: "Mission Impossibile Fallout", missione epica

Nucleare Iran, Macron pessimista: Trump non ha difeso accordo
Politica

Nucleare Iran, Macron pessimista: Trump non ha difeso accordo

Un elettore a Di Maio: "Questo Governo lo facciamo?" E lui scherza: "Chi la manda?"
Politica

Un elettore a Di Maio: "Questo Governo lo facciamo?" E lui scherza: "Chi la manda?"

Di Maio va a pranzo dopo le consultazioni: "Adesso aspettiamo Mattarella"
Politica

Di Maio va a pranzo dopo le consultazioni: "Adesso aspettiamo Mattarella"

Governo, Martina da Fico: dal M5s passi avanti importanti
Politica

Governo, Martina da Fico: dal M5s passi avanti importanti

La Guerra del Vietnam 50 anni dopo: dentro il museo di Saigon
Politica

La Guerra del Vietnam 50 anni dopo: dentro il museo di Saigon

Di Maio: "Disponibili a sederci al tavolo con il PD"
Politica

Di Maio: "Disponibili a sederci al tavolo con il PD"

Bimbo egiziano tolto ai genitori, tutta la comunita' manifesta davanti Comune Torino FOCUS
Politica

Bimbo egiziano tolto ai genitori, tutta la comunita' manifesta davanti Comune Torino FOCUS

Di Maio: "Basta minacce di Berlusconi alla Lega"
Politica

Di Maio: "Basta minacce di Berlusconi alla Lega"

India, treno contro scuolabus: morti almeno 13 studenti
Politica

India, treno contro scuolabus: morti almeno 13 studenti

L'architetto, gli acquerelli e lo spazio: Steven Holl a Milano
Culture

L'architetto, gli acquerelli e lo spazio: Steven Holl a Milano

Una lettera 'antisemita' di Richard Wagner all'asta in Israele
Culture

Una lettera 'antisemita' di Richard Wagner all'asta in Israele

Tragedia familiare a Potenza, uccide il figlio e si toglie la vita
Politica

Tragedia familiare a Potenza, uccide il figlio e si toglie la vita

Consultazioni, Di Maio: "Alleanze non esistono piÃ¹, stiamo tentando contratto di Governo al rialzo"
Politica

Consultazioni, Di Maio: "Alleanze non esistono piÃ¹, stiamo tentando contratto di...

La delegazione M5S da Fico per le consultazioni
Politica

La delegazione M5S da Fico per le consultazioni

Gemelline ritrovate a Udine, il padre commosso: ''Ti passa di tutto per la mente, tutti a cercarle''
Politica

Gemelline ritrovate a Udine, il padre commosso: ''Ti passa di tutto per la mente,...

Gemelline ritrovate a Udine, Alexiei: ''Sentito loro voci ritrovate, erano tranquille''
Politica

Gemelline ritrovate a Udine, Alexiei: ''Sentito loro voci ritrovate, erano tranquille''

Facial Recognition in Uruguayan Football

- The three most important stadiums in the country increase their level of security

Facial recognition is a very fashionable technology after the launch of the new iPhone X. What many people do not know is that its application goes far beyond than a simple access control and can be used to identify people moving in the crowd.

     (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619147/Herta_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682418/Facial_Recognition_Uruguayan_Football.jpg )

This technology began to be used in 2017 in the three most important stadiums in Uruguay. Its use is contributing to the identification of unauthorized persons when accessing football matches.

The implementation of facial recognition in Uruguayan football was promoted by the Ministry of the Interior and could be achieved thanks to the efforts of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) and its two most important clubs. The execution of the project was granted through a public tender to the company H&O Tecnología (DDBA Ltda.), which selected Herta's facial recognition technology, and whose results in the preliminary live tests were the best among all the participants. One of the leading VMS platforms in the market, Wavestore, was integrated for the video management.

At present, the three most important stadiums in the country have Herta facial recognition systems, all of them supplied by DDBA. These stadiums are: Centenario Stadium, Great Central Park (the stadium of the National Football Club) and Champion of the Century (the stadium of the Athletic Club Peñarol). The first to enter into operation was the Centenario stadium, which inaugurated this device on April 1, 2017. Nowadays, dozens of cameras protect fans and watch over security actively and very effectively. If an alert is generated, the information is sent in real time to the devices of the police responsible for the system to prevent the access of unauthorized persons. With the aim of providing coverage to the rest of the stadiums, a system of portable facial identification was also implemented, which is transported to the scenarios in which other games are played.

According to Javier Rodríguez Saeta, CEO of Herta, "Uruguay is a pioneer in the world in the use of facial recognition technology for the identification of unwanted persons, contributing in this way to greatly increase the safety in first magnitude sporting events". According to Germán Ruiz, partner of DDBA, "these tools have contributed in a formidable way to significantly reduce the episodes of violence in sporting events, and it is a path that other Latin American countries will be following in the short term."

Nowadays it can be confirmed that, thanks to the use of facial recognition, the eradication of violence in Uruguayan football is, fortunately, closer and closer.

About Herta 

Herta is a world leader in the innovation of facial recognition solutions. Based in Barcelona and offices in Madrid, London and Los Angeles, the company has developed a revolutionary technology in the field of facial recognition, specializing in identifying crowds in real time through IP cameras. Herta offers solutions oriented to the final client for video surveillance, access control and marketing applications. The company is present in many international projects and currently has partners in 50 different countries and more than 150 certified integrators around the world. More information at http://www.hertasecurity.com

About DDBA 

DDBA / H & O Tecnología is a company based in Uruguay, with more than 20 years of experience in security integrations, both physical and computing. More information at http://www.ho.com.uy .  More details at http://www.cdtlatam.com

in evidenza
Nino: "I soldi vinti all'Isola 2018? Pagherò i debiti. Dopo che.."

Spettacoli

Nino: "I soldi vinti all'Isola 2018?
Pagherò i debiti. Dopo che.."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.