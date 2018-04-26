26 aprile 2018- 10:35 FACT24 Incident Management: How intelligent Technology Helps Prevent Crises

- When smart sensors and technical devices are connected to the FACT24 emergency notification system, companies can save valuable time to help prevent disruptions from escalating into something more serious.

Connected devices in the house, capable of notifying the homeowner via smartphone, have been commonplace for some time. Such technology can also be used in a commercial setting. By connecting external systems, such as sensors, temperature monitors, intruder alarms and other forms of smart technology to the FACT24 emergency notification system, the correct people can be automatically alerted and made aware of any issue. Examples include: a production facility coming to a standstill, or the temperature in a refrigerated warehouse rises: sensors automatically initiate a FACT24 alert to notify the appropriate person responsible. Alternatively, if a server fails in the middle of the night, an appropriate technician is notified immediately via the on-call telephone, saving vial minutes or hours. By connecting external devices to automatically activate a FACT24 notification, time Is saved to help prevent a disruption from becoming a crisis.

Save time and react as quickly as possible

In the above examples, companies are able to minimise the impact of the issue by taking advantage of fast and automated emergency notifications using FACT24. Even incidents that may at first glance appear to be minor have the capability to escalate. The sooner an issue is discovered and remedial action taken, the less scope there is for it to evolve into something with serious financial or human implications.

Dr. Jörg Rahmer, Director for Products and Innovation at F24 AG: "Intelligent technology is in use in many places today and when combined with an emergency notification tool that is as flexible as FACT24, there will no longer be any incidents that remain undiscovered - regardless of when or where they may happen. This means that the right people in charge have their eyes, ears and feelers out everywhere - so to speak - and namely in harmony with the requirements of a professional environment."

A lever for the Internet of Things

Within lots of corporate environments there is a challenge posed by complexity: Which staff need to know about each specific incident? Are staff already assigned to be on-call? Is there a specific technical skill needed to help resolve a particular incident? Can we be confident current staff contact information is correct? Such areas are subject to continual change within complex organisations. In addition, companies are subject to strict requirements in the areas of data protection, security, audit and compliance.

"The benefit of the Internet of Things first becomes apparent for companies via the link to an emergency notification solution that is able to map these complexities and requirements in a comprehensive manner. In the best case, on a platform that is capable of mapping all applications," continues Jörg Rahmer.

Detailed press release and further information on F24: https://www.f24.com/en/media/

Press contact: Dr. Stefanie Hauer Corporate Communications F24 AG