FAN IDs Are Now Delivered to the VFS Global Visa Application Centers

27 dicembre 2017- 17:12

- The Ministry of Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation is announcing an increase in FAN ID delivery channels in different countries. Foreign citizens who plan to attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ matches and have ordered FAN IDs can now receive them at VFS Global Visa Application Centers.

FAN IDs can be issued in 165 VFS Global Visa Application Centers located worldwide. In some countries, i.e. China, Great Britain, Turkey, Switzerland, Poland, India, Latvia, etc., there are several VFS Global Visa Application Centers now open and fans can select the most convenient one for delivery of their FAN IDs.

"We are prepared to issue up to 2 million FAN IDs to spectators of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™. FAN ID registration and issuance are now officially open. We call upon all international fans who have a match ticket or a ticket purchase request confirmed by FIFA to order a FAN ID and have it delivered either to one of the VFS Global Visa Application Centers or by mail. FAN IDs are delivered to recipients abroad as a registered small parcel by the Russian Post," said Andrei Romankov, Deputy Director of the Communications Ministry's Strategic Projects Department.

FAN ID is a personalized spectator's card which is a part of the football fan identification system created in Russia.

FAN ID was used for the first time in the history of the FIFA tournaments during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. FIFA highly appreciated the initiative of the Russian Federation to provide all fans with special passports.

Everyone who has purchased a match ticket must get a FAN ID. In order to do this, one must fill in an application form at http://www.fan-id.ru or register at one of the FAN ID Distribution Centers located in the Russian Federation. In combination with a match ticket, a FAN ID provides fast and convenient access to the stadium for all spectators. Foreign spectators and stateless persons can enter Russia visa-free with a FAN ID. It also entitles spectators to free travel on special trains connecting the host cities and on public transportation of the host cities on match days.

FAN ID is a personal document which is issued free of charge for all the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ matches.

