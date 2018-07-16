FARO Announces Acquisition of Open Technologies

Cina, Pil in lieve rallentamento in 2* trimestre: al +6,7% annuo
Economia

Cina, Pil in lieve rallentamento in 2* trimestre: al +6,7% annuo

Turchia ricorda golpe del 2016, Erdogan: troveremo i terroristi
Politica

Turchia ricorda golpe del 2016, Erdogan: troveremo i terroristi

Summit Ue-Cina a Pechino, Tusk: calmare tensioni sul commercio
Politica

Summit Ue-Cina a Pechino, Tusk: calmare tensioni sul commercio

Lega, appare una scritta sui muri di via Bellerio
Milano

Lega, appare una scritta sui muri di via Bellerio

Nuova BMW X4, eleganza sportiva ed estroversa di una classica vettura CoupÃ©
Motori

Nuova BMW X4, eleganza sportiva ed estroversa di una classica vettura CoupÃ©

L'arrivo di Ronaldo al J Medical per le visite, fan impazziti
Sport

L'arrivo di Ronaldo al J Medical per le visite, fan impazziti

Bleus campioni del mondo, scontri nella notte sugli Champs ElysÃ©e
Sport

Bleus campioni del mondo, scontri nella notte sugli Champs ElysÃ©e

Trump arriva ad Helsinki: la Nato "non Ã¨ mai stata cosÃ¬ forte"
Politica

Trump arriva ad Helsinki: la Nato "non Ã¨ mai stata cosÃ¬ forte"

Vertice Trump-Putin a Helsinki, le proteste delle Ong
Politica

Vertice Trump-Putin a Helsinki, le proteste delle Ong

Calcio, l'arrivo di Cristiano Ronaldo a Torino
Sport

Calcio, l'arrivo di Cristiano Ronaldo a Torino

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 17 luglio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 17 luglio

Dl DignitÃ , Meloni: "Mattarella e Boeri con Renzi o Gentiloni zitti, ora hanno sempre cose da dire?"
Politica

Dl DignitÃ , Meloni: "Mattarella e Boeri con Renzi o Gentiloni zitti, ora hanno sempre...

Di Maio: "Atto accusa Mattarella fu strada sbagliata"
Politica

Di Maio: "Atto accusa Mattarella fu strada sbagliata"

M5s, Di Maio: "Regole rigide penalizzanti ma cosi evitiamo arrembaggi"
Politica

M5s, Di Maio: "Regole rigide penalizzanti ma cosi evitiamo arrembaggi"

Dl DignitÃ , Di Maio: "Non possiamo rimuovere Boeri"
Politica

Dl DignitÃ , Di Maio: "Non possiamo rimuovere Boeri"

Mondiali, tensioni e scontri con le forze dell'ordine a Parigi durante i festeggiamenti
Politica

Mondiali, tensioni e scontri con le forze dell'ordine a Parigi durante i festeggiamenti

Mondiali, il tricolore francese proiettato sull'Arco di Trionfo
Politica

Mondiali, il tricolore francese proiettato sull'Arco di Trionfo

Mondiali, atti di vandalismo durante i festeggiamenti a Parigi. ribaltata e distrutta una macchina
Politica

Mondiali, atti di vandalismo durante i festeggiamenti a Parigi. ribaltata e distrutta...

Previsioni meteo lunedÃ¬ 16 luglio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo lunedÃ¬ 16 luglio

Fuori programma all'ambasciata francese, sale a sorpresa ambasciatore Croazia
Politica

Fuori programma all'ambasciata francese, sale a sorpresa ambasciatore Croazia


FARO Announces Acquisition of Open Technologies

- LAKE MARY, Florida, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO (NASDAQ: FARO), the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions for factory metrology, construction BIM, product design, public safety forensics, and 3D machine vision applications announces the acquisition of Opto-Tech s.r.l. and its subsidiary Open Technologies, s.r.l.

Located in Brescia, Italy, Open Technologies offers a rich portfolio of compact, 3D structured light scanning solutions that specifically enable dentists, dental technicians and orthopedics to leverage the 3D world for the creation of crowns, implants and prosthesis.

Additionally, Open Technologies offers an integrated suite of industrial products that dramatically reduce time and effort across a variety of product design and inspection applications that include reverse engineering, heritage preservation, product visualization and dimensional measurement. These solutions comprehensively address a variety of market segments including Automotive, Aerospace, Computer Graphics, Furniture, Fashion Design and Public Safety.

"Open Technologies proven core competency in compact, 3D structured light scanning solutions aligns perfectly with our strategic direction," stated Dr. Simon Raab, FARO's President and CEO.  "We continue to take a leadership position in the integration of visionary 3D technology as a core solution requirement across the breadth of industries where design or reconstruction is considered critical."

About FARO

FARO is the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software for the following vertical markets:

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida.  The Company also has a technology center and manufacturing facility consisting of approximately 90,400 square feet located in Exton, Pennsylvania containing research and development, manufacturing and service operations of our FARO Laser Tracker and FARO Cobalt Array Imager product lines.  The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, and FARO's product development and product launches. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

More information is available at http://www.faro.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95369/faro_technologies__inc__logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
Mondiali 1998, la vittoria di Ysl L'incredibile evento allo Stade de France

Costume

Mondiali 1998, la vittoria di Ysl
L'incredibile evento allo Stade de France

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.