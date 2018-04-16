Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 18 aprile
Cronache

Raggi a RomeCup2018: tecnologia e robotica migliorano la vita
Wind Tre punta su Milano con rete mobile unica e fibra ottica
Salvini in Molise: mai accordi col Pd, ha fatto disastri
Albania, spettacolo di pellicani crespi nella laguna di Divjaka
Sei mesi fa veniva uccisa Daphne Caruana Galizia, sit-in a Londra
Una casa su due ruote di 9 mq, designer pesarese vince la sfida
RoboCup Junior 2018: sfida hi-tech tra inventori in erba
Vinitaly, Caterina Dei: Nobile di Montepulciano Ã¨ vino "friendly"
Tim, Boccia (Pd): silenzio M5S-Lega emblematico, imbarazzo Fi
Verdone: ho fiducia nei giovani ma lavoriamo meglio sulle storie
Bernini Palace, Firenze: storia e italian style soggiornano qui
Usa, paura per la salute dell'ex first lady Barbara Bush
Al via "porte aperte", le domeniche in campagna con NaturaSÃ¬
Minniti scherza con platea: "Sono il capo dei cani poliziotto"
I Giammarresi tornano in tv. Pif: smitizziamo il mito della mafia
Sottomarino nucleare a Napoli, de Magistris: "Nessuna polemica ma Governo ascolti la cittÃ "
Sottomarino nucleare a Napoli, de Magistris: "Mai piu', siamo cittÃ  di pace"
Catalogna, manifestazione oceanica: "Basta prigionieri politici"
Usa, ex capo Fbi: Trump moralmente inadatto a essere presidente
FDI White Paper and Practical Guide Address the Global Burden of Periodontal Disease

- FDI World Dental Federation published two resources - a white paper and a practical guide - as part of its Global Periodontal Health Project (GPHP), which aims to bring attention to periodontal health as a priority area for policy worldwide.

     (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160831/402993LOGO )

"Periodontal disease - or gum disease as it is often better known - is one of the most common diseases affecting up to 50% of the adult population worldwide," said Dr Kathryn Kell, FDI President. "This should not be taken lightly, especially since we know it has a significant relationship with other health conditions. We must pursue prevention strategies that are promoted by oral health and general health professionals alike."

The White Paper on Prevention and Management of Periodontal Diseases for Oral Health and General Health provides oral health professionals with a comprehensive - yet concise - summary of the main issues related to the global prevalence and impacts of periodontal disease. It also covers the aetiology and pathogenesis, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease, as well as identifies the key challenges in tackling the burden of periodontal disease.

The Periodontal Health and Disease - A practical guide to reduce the global burden of periodontal disease is based on considerations from the white paper and the 2017 FDI World Oral Health Forum, which focused on global periodontal health. It introduces periodontal health and sets the context for the global burden of periodontal disease. It provides practical guidance for National Dental Associations to design, conduct and evaluate advocacy campaigns that will advance the implementation of policies to prevent and manage periodontal disease.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of these publications," said Prof. Lijian Jin, Chair of the GPHP Task Team. "The white paper sets out an action plan on the prevention and management of periodontal disease. The practical guide helps oral health professionals establish advocacy goals that will reach policymakers and contributes to implementing successful campaigns. We expect these documents to be used widely by our peers and help enhance periodontal health globally."

Periodontal disease is largely preventable and represents a major global oral disease burden. It begins as gingivitis (inflammation of the gums) and may progress to periodontitis (destroying tooth-supporting tissues and bone). It is also closely associated with noncommunicable diseases as they share common risk factors (unhealthy diet, tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption).

The white paper was just included in the April issue of FDI's International Dental Journal. Both the white paper and practical guide are freely available on the FDI website and print copies will be distributed at the FDI World Dental Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. GPHP is a multi-partner project supported by Electro Medical Systems (EMS), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and Procter & Gamble (P&G).

About FDI World Dental Federation  

FDI World Dental Federation serves as the principal representative body for over 1 million dentists worldwide. Its membership includes some 200 national member associations and specialist groups in over 130 countries. FDI's vision: 'leading the world to optimal oral health.' http://www.fdiworldental.org; facebook.com/FDIWorldDentalFederation; twitter.com/worldentalfed

About Electro Medical Systems  

Biofilm is the root cause of tooth decay, periodontitis and peri-implantitis. We at EMS are experts in removing biofilm with our scientifically proven methods and our breakthrough products. Learn more about the Guided Biofilm Therapy @ http://www.ems-dental.com

About GlaxoSmithKline 

GlaxoSmithKline - one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies - is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better and live longer. For further information please visit http://www.gsk.com

About Procter & Gamble 

Oral-B® is the worldwide leader in the over $5 billion brushing market. Crest is a global leader in toothpaste and other dental products. Part of the Procter & Gamble Company, the brands include manual and electric toothbrushes for children and adults, oral irrigators, toothpastes, mouthwashes and interdental products, such as dental floss.

Media contactClaudia Marquina, FDI Communications and Advocacy Manager

cmarquina@fdiworldental.org | Tel: +41-22-560-8137

