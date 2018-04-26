FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8

Governo, Fico al Quirinale: esito positivo, il dialogo Pd-M5s c'Ã¨
Politica

Governo, Fico al Quirinale: esito positivo, il dialogo Pd-M5s c'Ã¨

Spazio, lanciato con successo il satellite Esa Sentinel-3b
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, lanciato con successo il satellite Esa Sentinel-3b

Pancho, il rinoceronte bianco del Parco Faunistico Le Cornelle
Culture

Pancho, il rinoceronte bianco del Parco Faunistico Le Cornelle

Lorenzo Fragola: so che artista voglio essere, non ho piÃ¹ paura
Spettacoli

Lorenzo Fragola: so che artista voglio essere, non ho piÃ¹ paura

Terrorismo, Gabrielli: sistema sicurezza italiano ha funzionato
Cronache

Terrorismo, Gabrielli: sistema sicurezza italiano ha funzionato

Terrorismo, Napoli: gambiano giura fedeltÃ  all'Isis. Arrestato
Cronache

Terrorismo, Napoli: gambiano giura fedeltÃ  all'Isis. Arrestato

Amianto, Muroni: in decreto rinnovabili incentivo bonifica tetti
Cronache

Amianto, Muroni: in decreto rinnovabili incentivo bonifica tetti

Alberto Sigismondi: "TIVUSAT? Dal 4k allo sport e poi..."
Spettacoli

Alberto Sigismondi: "TIVUSAT? Dal 4k allo sport e poi..."

Di Maio: M5S disponibile a tavolo col Pd su contratto per governo
Politica

Di Maio: M5S disponibile a tavolo col Pd su contratto per governo

Alfie, il papÃ : "Il Papa venga a Liverpool a vedere cosa succede"
Politica

Alfie, il papÃ : "Il Papa venga a Liverpool a vedere cosa succede"

Elettore a Di Maio: "Facciamo il Governo?" E lui scherza: "Chi la manda?"
Politica

Elettore a Di Maio: "Facciamo il Governo?" E lui scherza: "Chi la manda?"

Consultazioni, Meloni: "Vergognoso un Governo senza il centrodestra"
Politica

Consultazioni, Meloni: "Vergognoso un Governo senza il centrodestra"

Il divertente pranzo dei pinguini all'Acquario, tutti in coda per la distribuzione del pasto
Politica

Il divertente pranzo dei pinguini all'Acquario, tutti in coda per la distribuzione del...

Fico: "Il mandato ha avuto esito positivo, dialogo M5s-PD aperto"
Politica

Fico: "Il mandato ha avuto esito positivo, dialogo M5s-PD aperto"

Consultazioni, Mattarella raggiunge lo studio alla Vetrata del Quirinale dove incontrerÃ  Fico
Politica

Consultazioni, Mattarella raggiunge lo studio alla Vetrata del Quirinale dove...

Fico in auto al Quirinale, picchetto d'onore prima di incontrare Mattarella per le consultazioni
Politica

Fico in auto al Quirinale, picchetto d'onore prima di incontrare Mattarella per le...

Samsung lancia PizzAut, l'app fa lavorare persone con autismo
Cronache

Samsung lancia PizzAut, l'app fa lavorare persone con autismo

Salvini: "Telenovela Di Maio-Renzi finira' male"
Politica

Salvini: "Telenovela Di Maio-Renzi finira' male"

Niente piu' camminata, Fico va al Quirinale in auto
Politica

Niente piu' camminata, Fico va al Quirinale in auto

Salvini su Di Maio: "La coerenza prima di tutto"
Politica

Salvini su Di Maio: "La coerenza prima di tutto"

FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8

- WIL, Switzerland, Apr, 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FileWave, a global leader in multi-platform endpoint management, announced today its release of FileWave 12.8, featuring full support for Apple's latest operating systems. Although FileWave was compatible with iOS 11.3, tvOS 11.3, and macOS 10.13.4 upon their release, version 12.8 adds support for the new features introduced in these Apple updates.

Notable features of FileWave 12.8 include:

The new features found in version 12.8 enable IT administrators to better manage their Apple devices using the same management solution and interface that is used to manage their Windows and Chrome devices. A complete breakdown of the new features, including a video overview, is available at https://www.filewave.com/the-news/filewave-12-8.

"We're excited to follow up on our zero-day support for the Apple spring release with added support for all of the new features," said Tim Williams, VP Global Marketing and Product Strategy at FileWave. "We have a 25-year tradition of the most robust support for Apple technologies, which is rare in a multi-platform solution. With the recent end-of-life announcement for LANrev, we are just about the only multi-platform option on the market."

Williams, who spent more than seven years with LANrev, added that "the many former LANrev team members who've joined FileWave look forward to reconnecting with our customers."

ABOUT FILEWAVEA pioneer in Multi-platform Endpoint Management, FileWave was founded in 1992. Offering a single management solution for apps, devices, and configurations for Mac, Windows, and mobile, FileWave gives IT the ability to proactively and automatically provision and maintain every device. FileWave makes multi-platform endpoint management simple.

To learn more about FileWave, or to begin a free trial, visit https://www.filewave.com.

Contact Information Jason NoelFileWave(888) 345-3928 pr@filewave.com

 

in evidenza
Nino: "I soldi vinti all'Isola 2018? Pagherò i debiti. Dopo che.."

Spettacoli

Nino: "I soldi vinti all'Isola 2018?
Pagherò i debiti. Dopo che.."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.