3 dicembre 2018- 19:14 Financial Times Asia-Pacific Business Schools 2018: ACEM Ranked First for the Second Consecutive Years

- The Asia-Pacific Business Schools Ranking was made by comprehensively considering the quality and breadth of business schools' programs and based on the performance of the four core programs (MBA, EMBA, MIM, EE Open & Custom) of business schools from academic programs to professional programs in 2018. Each of the four core programs accounted for 25% of the total, and in each individual ranking, independent programs received 100% of the ranking score, and joint programs of two business schools received 50% of the score for each school. The ranking method scientifically strengthened the core independent program indicator in the competitiveness of various business schools, and objectively evaluated the international level of basic academic education and professional education provided by business schools.

ACEM is the only Asia-Pacific business school among all FT's individual rankings. In 2018, the four core programs of ACEM continue to rank among the top 40 in the world and the top 10 in the Asia-Pacific region:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792611/ANTAI_number_one.jpg