'Ndrangheta, blitz della Finanza contro clan di Crotone: 35 fermi
Cronache

Pazzali (Eur SpA): 2018 in utile. Indicatori tutti molto positivi
Economia

Innovazione e lavoro: la Campania punta su ricerca e start up
Economia

Cardinale Parolin: dialoghiamo con tutti, perchÃ© non con Salvini?
Cronache

Il capo Raoni avverte: con Amazzonia scomparirÃ  l'intera umanitÃ 
Politica

Coez torna live a Roma con "Ãˆ Sempre bello in tour"
Spettacoli

Antiriciclaggio: gli intermediari si misurano con le nuove norme
Economia

Scontro Merkel-Macron sulle nomine dei vertici Ue, mandato a Tusk
Politica

Caso Rixi, Siri: "Non ci sono ancora sentenze, mi aspetto sia assolto"
Politica

Salvini: "Con Di Maio non ho problemi, scelgano i militanti M5s"
Politica

Ue, Giorgetti: "Aprire confronto, non solo recepire"
Politica

Dimissioni Di Maio, Salvini: "Se M5s vuole consultare la propria base Ã¨ libero di farlo"
Politica

Rossi lascia Mdp e torna nel Pd: "Ci sono le condizioni giuste per dare una mano a Zingaretti"
Politica

Un omaggio al 'capitano' Totti, il nuovo murales sui muri di Roma
Politica

Reddito Cittadinanza, Tridico: "Favorisce emersione lavoro nero"
Politica

Nomine Ue, Merkel: "Presto per parlare, tutti mostrino tolleranza e volontÃ  di compromesso"
Politica

Europee, Azerbaigian: ora partnership rafforzata con Ue e Italia
Politica

La rinascita dei caffÃ¨ perduti, Nespresso lancia Reviving origins
Economia

Bonafede: "Totale fiducia in Di Maio"
Politica

Avvocati, Mascherin (pres Cnf): "Lavoreremo a tutela delle fasce piu' deboli"
Politica

Fineqia Announces Uplift in Investment Value in Blockchain Insurance Company Black Insurance

- Founded in 2018 by Risto Rossar, Black intends to become a licensed insurer and enable the underwriting of new insurance policies via insurance syndicates akin to the Lloyd's market. Insurance brokers and agents will be able to create bespoke insurance schemes faster and cheaper using the Black platform.

This is Black's second financing round. Fineqia participated in the previous stage as well as part of its strategy to invest in companies that allow Fineqia to strengthen its existing portfolio of blockchain, fintech and cryptocurrency technology companies worldwide.

"Fineqia is pleased to have topped its original investment in Black in this most recent investment round," said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fineqia, Bundeep Singh Rangar. "Black represents everything we want from issuers: innovation, disruption and ambition. And, we believe that insurance is one sector ripe for blockchain disruption and Black Insurance has the right team experience to make this happen."

Black's utilization of blockchain in insurance means a decrease in operational costs, increased security and transparency, mitigation against any single point of failure and enhancement of the reputations for all parties involved. By establishing a marketplace where investors and insurance underwriters can directly trade with one another, Black seeks to minimize transaction costs.

Fineqia's investment in Black is held via its subsidiary, Fineqia Investments Ltd. It is in line with its strategy to invest in blockchain related companies that support its business model. Fineqia's investment sum represents less than nine percent of its market capitalisation.

About Fineqia International

Fineqia International is a listed entity in Canada (CSE: FNQ), the US (OTC: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries are controlled, directed and governed. It oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries and investments, including those propagating blockchain technologies. For more information visit: https://investors.fineqia.com/news.

About Black Insurance 

Black is a digital insurance company on blockchain that allows token holders to invest directly into insurance risk and completely change the way how insurance markets work. Their aim is to create global digital insurance platform that can make all insurance companies obsolete. For more information visit: https://www.black.insure/

Forward Looking Statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Contact: Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO, Bundeep.Rangar@Fineqia.com, Tel: +44-203-500-3462, W: www.fineqia.com


