Casellati al carcere femminile di Rebibbia: "Detenuti non possono essere lasciati soli a natale"
Immigrazione, Lucano: "Questo Governo ha mandato tante persone per strada, DL sicurezza e' disumano"
Pranzo di Natale al San Carlo di Napoli, il cardinale Sepe tra i poveri e i senzatetto, speciale
Coaching per migliorare la propria vita personale e professionale
In anteprima L'Idea il video "Dei Perfetti Sconosciuti"
Via D'Amelio, Antimafia: stessa mano dietro strage e depistaggio
Madre yemenita finalmente entra in Usa per vedere figlio morente
Obama vestito da Babbo Natale porta doni a bambini malati
Salvini: "Io assente da Conte e Mattarella? Ero alla recita di mia figlia"
Sala: a Milano c'Ã¨ margine per fare ancora di piÃ¹ in cultura
Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, Raggi: "Inaccettabile, liberate il centro cittÃ "
Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bruciata bandiera M5s
Manovra, Di Maio: "Aumento IVA tutte sciocchezze"
Manovra, Di Maio: "Scritta da Bruxelles? Non ci sto a questo racconto"
Asia Argento "opera d'arte vivente", tatuata da Marco Manzo
Pirelli HangarBicocca, concerto di ottoni nella mostra di Antunes
Manovra, Salvini: "Non aumenteremo IVA nel 2019 nÃ¨ dopo"
Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bloccato il centro cittÃ 
Trump: dopo vittoria con Isis riportiamo i nostri giovani a casa
Roma, manifestazione di bus turistici davanti al Campidoglio
Fintech Provider Clickatell Scoops up Awards With its Chat Banking on WhatsApp Offering

- Clickatell has unlocked possibilities for several large banks across Africa, driving Financial Inclusion and earning recognitionfrom prestigious industry organizations.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801069/Clickatell_Awards_2018.jpg )

Clickatell's efforts towards conversational commerce have begun on a solid footing with the successful introduction of Chat Banking on WhatsApp that allows banks to engage and transact with their customers on the channels they prefer. Their solutions today are powering Chat Banking for Absa, GT Bank, First Bank of Nigeria and UBA with many more to come in the near future. Clickatell is proud to be a market leader aimed at improving consumer experience, creating financial inclusion and amplifying technological advancement in the banking industry.

"We are excited and humbled by the market recognition through the awards we have won in 2018. We look forward to continue delivering on our mission to make conversations between businesses and their customers easy, timely and delightful," said Pieter De Villiers, Clickatell CEO.

Clickatell has won the following awards in 2018:

"The Best Lending Initiative, Application or Programme 2018 - West Africa" from Asian Bankers.

The Asian Banker awards boast stringent evaluation criteria, and is the benchmark for global technology innovation, is an increasingly fierce and competitive marketplace, with more than 150 entries annually.

"Top 10 Finance Companies" award from FiNext

FiNext provides a platform for the global FinTech sector, allowing start-ups, SMEs, incumbent tech providers, investors, financial institutions and other stakeholders to connect and interact under one roof. FiNext Tech awards acknowledge the efforts of FinTech thought leaders and torchbearers of the industry.

"The Financial Inclusion Product of The Year 2018" from Kalahari

The Kalahari awards are dedicated to acknowledging creativity and excellence in the digital payments and remittance industry across Africa.

"Best FinTech Solution 2018" from Apps Africa

The AppsAfrica.com awards celebrate the best in mobile and tech from across Africa, showcasing the continents best innovations in 14 categories. With a focus on innovation and socio-economic impact through technology and innovation, nominees face a high standard of competition and evaluation criteria.

Contact us via chatbanking@clickatell.com or visit us at http://www.clickatell.com to find out how Clickatell can help accelerate your customer communication and engagement needs.

Media Contact: Runil Soni Marketing Managerrunil.soni@clickatell.com  


in evidenza
Jovanotti annulla il concerto "Troppi rischi per l'habitat"

Ladispoli, protesta ambientalista

Jovanotti annulla il concerto
"Troppi rischi per l'habitat"

