20 dicembre 2018- 15:35 Fintech Provider Clickatell Scoops up Awards With its Chat Banking on WhatsApp Offering

- Clickatell has unlocked possibilities for several large banks across Africa, driving Financial Inclusion and earning recognitionfrom prestigious industry organizations.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801069/Clickatell_Awards_2018.jpg )

Clickatell's efforts towards conversational commerce have begun on a solid footing with the successful introduction of Chat Banking on WhatsApp that allows banks to engage and transact with their customers on the channels they prefer. Their solutions today are powering Chat Banking for Absa, GT Bank, First Bank of Nigeria and UBA with many more to come in the near future. Clickatell is proud to be a market leader aimed at improving consumer experience, creating financial inclusion and amplifying technological advancement in the banking industry.

"We are excited and humbled by the market recognition through the awards we have won in 2018. We look forward to continue delivering on our mission to make conversations between businesses and their customers easy, timely and delightful," said Pieter De Villiers, Clickatell CEO.

Clickatell has won the following awards in 2018:

"The Best Lending Initiative, Application or Programme 2018 - West Africa" from Asian Bankers.

The Asian Banker awards boast stringent evaluation criteria, and is the benchmark for global technology innovation, is an increasingly fierce and competitive marketplace, with more than 150 entries annually.

"Top 10 Finance Companies" award from FiNext

FiNext provides a platform for the global FinTech sector, allowing start-ups, SMEs, incumbent tech providers, investors, financial institutions and other stakeholders to connect and interact under one roof. FiNext Tech awards acknowledge the efforts of FinTech thought leaders and torchbearers of the industry.

"The Financial Inclusion Product of The Year 2018" from Kalahari

The Kalahari awards are dedicated to acknowledging creativity and excellence in the digital payments and remittance industry across Africa.

"Best FinTech Solution 2018" from Apps Africa

The AppsAfrica.com awards celebrate the best in mobile and tech from across Africa, showcasing the continents best innovations in 14 categories. With a focus on innovation and socio-economic impact through technology and innovation, nominees face a high standard of competition and evaluation criteria.

Contact us via chatbanking@clickatell.com or visit us at http://www.clickatell.com

