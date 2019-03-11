Champions, Juventus e Altetico Madrid si sfidano a Torino
Champions, Juventus e Altetico Madrid si sfidano a Torino

Salvatore Esposito: aspettando Gomorra sono L'eroe e sogno Batman

Londra, la famiglia reale sfila all'abbazia di Westminster

Cani per il "Wooferendum" a Westminster, domani voto sulla Brexit

Tav, Cda Telt dÃ  va libera ad avvisi, decisione unanime

Basta bufale sulla Tav, la campagna di Confindustria Piemonte

Verdone: oggi piÃ¹ difficile far ridere. Nuovo film sull'amicizia

Medicina Nucleare, Schillaci (Pres Aimn): "Fondamentale per diagnosi precoce e cure...

Sparatoria in pieno giorno a La Spezia, ucciso dal nuovo compagno della sua ex

La protesta a Tunisi, scatole vuote per i 12 neonati morti

Incidente Ethiopian, ritrovate le "scatole nere" del B-737 Max 8

Sala: cda Scala Ã¨ sovrano e non si farÃ  condizionare da politica

Renzi: "Questione di qualche mese e cambierÃ  il governo"

Roma, Verdone: Di Francesco? Ha dato il massimo, non Ã¨ colpa sua

Navigator, Grieco (Assessore Toscana): "6mila sono troppi"

Ethiopian, bandiere a mezz'asta a Palermo per l'assessore Tusa

Incidente Ethiopian, il testamento culturale di Sebastiano Tusa

Tragedia Etiopia, un collega di Pilar e Virginia: "Momento terribile, loro entusiasmo...

Conte: "Tav? Per molti un'ossessione, io lavoro per ripresa Italia"

Incidente aereo in Etiopia, caratteristiche del Boeing 737 Max 8


First Endothermic Cryptocurrency Miners Released by OnMiners

- OnMiners S.A (http://www.onminers.com ) has recently earned the distinction of becoming the first company ever to introduce an extraordinary range of endothermic cryptocurrency mining rigs. A team of investors working towards making crypto mining simple and profitable, OnMiners has introduced three highly efficient mining rigs utilizing the latest endothermic chip technology. Each of these products offers the biggest hash-rates available in the market while minimizing power consumption and heat/noise generation.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833840/OnMiners_Logo.jpg )

The three OnMiners mining rigs, named On2U, On4U, and OnTower, can mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Monero, Dash, and Zcash. Users can start mining their preferred coins immediately because all the units come pre-configured and just need to be plugged in. The most noteworthy feature of these mining rigs is their endothermic nature. Unlike any other similar product in the market, these miners absorb heat energy from the surroundings instead of releasing it. This ensures incomparably low energy consumption for the units.

Mentioned below are the hash-rates offered by the products for mining different coins.

On2U: 140 TH/s for Bitcoin, 38 GH/s for Litecoin, 5 GH/s for Ethereum, 230 KH/s for Monero, 1.3 TH/s for Dash, and  1.1 MH/s

On4U: 270 TH/s for Bitcoin, 75 GH/s for Litecoin, 9 GH/s for Ethereum, 450 KH/s for Monero, 2.5 TH/s for Dash, and  2.1 MH/s

OnTower: 1620 TH/s for Bitcoin, 450 GH/s for Litecoin, 54 GH/s for Ethereum, 2700 KH/s for Monero, 15 TH/s for Dash, and  12.6 MH/s

All the mining rigs from OnMiners are delivered all over the world except for the countries in the war zone. These products are compatible with universal sockets 110v-240v and come with a one year warranty from the manufacturer. In order to minimize noise, OnMiners has utilized the company's proprietary air cooling noiseless system.

"With hash-power rates like never before, we are extremely confident that our mining rigs will have a game-changing impact on the market," said Hisao Saito, the CEO of OnMiners.

To find out more about OnMiners and their products, please visit https://www.onminers.com/

About

OnMiners is a company founded by a group of investors that have invested in the new generation of Endothermic Multi Algorithm CHIP. Their goal is to deliver cryptocurrency miners that are powerful, but have lower power consumption. Utilizing the endothermic chip technology, OnMiners offers a comprehensive range of mining rigs that are easier to set up, release less heat compared to others, and save energy bills for the users.  


Virginia, nuova fiamma di Di Maio Giornalista e giocatrice di basket

Virginia, nuova fiamma di Di Maio
Giornalista e giocatrice di basket

