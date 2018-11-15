15 novembre 2018- 18:02 Fleet Complete Among Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 Winners for Its Cutting-Edge Innovation & Rapid Growth

- Fleet Complete continues to be one of the fastest growing tech companies in the connected vehicle space, with a three-year revenue growth of 164%.

Fleet Complete® is No. 455 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America.

"It's a great honour to continue being part of this elite group of companies that are, like us, successfully driving growth, year after year," comments Tony Lourakis, founder and CEO of Fleet Complete.

"Being Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 winner underscores the impact of our technological innovation in the connected vehicle space. Our world-class solutions continue to help transform more and more businesses around the globe."

This is not the first recognition for the company. Fleet Complete was one of Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ as well as Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500 initiative before.

This year's ranking reinforces Fleet Complete's sustainable and fiscally responsible approach in driving rapid growth for long-term profitability on a global scale.

"We continue penetrating new markets and regions annually and expect to see an even higher growth percentage in the years ahead," concluded Lourakis.

The robust strategy behind its global expansion efforts put Fleet Complete's revenue growth at 164 percent from 2014 to 2017. Today, the company is championing the telematics market in North America, throughout Europe, and Australia.

Furthermore, Fleet Complete continues to expand its scope with prominent OEM partnerships and integrations that are driven by CONNVEX™ - Fleet Complete's purpose-built platform for connected vehicles, tailored industry applications and prescriptive big data analytics. This puts the company squarely in one of the broadest capability spectrums among global telematics providers.

"Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth."

"Software, which accounts for nearly two of every three companies on the list, continues to produce some of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century, including innovations in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Industry Leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "This year's ranking demonstrates what is likely a national phenomenon, where many companies from all parts of America are transforming the way we do business by combining breakthrough research and development, entrepreneurship and rapid growth."

About Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500™ Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Fleet Complete Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing 500,000 subscribers and over 30,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Many of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers and tier one suppliers, such as General Motors, Mitsubishi and Phillips Industries leverage Fleet Complete's connected vehicle platform, CONNVEX, to bring commercial-grade telematics solutions to their customers. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com

About Deloitte Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see http://www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

