Previdenza, Pagliuca: governo tolga doppia tassazione sulle casse
Economia

I suoni per un'architettra: Pugliese in Fondazione Pomodoro
Culture

I Rolling Stones in cofanetto con Voodoo Lounge Uncut
Spettacoli

Dl Genova, Bucci: "Sto aspettando, se non avrÃ  quello che abbiamo chiesto torneremo a Roma"
Politica

Il lavoro e il viaggio nel nuovo libro di Sveva Casati Modignani
Culture

Iran, Trump: "Pronti a imporre nuove sanzioni" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Alleanza punta sulla nuova frontiera della Protezione Salute
Economia

Trump all'Onu: "Fatto meglio di chiunque mi abbia preceduto", risate dall'assemblea SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Al cinema "Iuventa", sogni e realtÃ  sulla nave dell'ong tedesca
Cronache

Assemblea Generale dell'ONU, i giornalisti a lavoro in sala stampa
Politica

Trump all'Onu: "Fatto meglio di chiunque mi abbia preceduto", risate
Politica

Brexit, Merkel: dichiarazioni di Londra "troppo generiche"
Politica

Vanessa Redgrave Goodwill Ambassador Unicef in missione in Libano
Politica

Trump: "Squilibrio commerciale con la Cina non sarÃ  piÃ¹ tollerato"
Politica

In fiamme il campo Rom di Giugliano in Campania, in provincia di Napoli
Politica

Siria, Trump: "Usa risponderanno se Assad userÃ  armi chimiche" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

La smart technology per evitare tragedie come quella di Genova
Economia

Landini(Cgil): chiesto a Governo tavolo su ammortizzatori sociali
Politica

TG Sport delle ore 17
Sport

Onu, Trump: "In 2 anni raggiunti risultati migliori di chiunque mi abbia preceduto"
Politica

Fleet Complete Announces Program With Leading Vehicle Manufacturer to Drive Fleet Insights

- Leveraging big data from Toyota Connected, the collaboration will empower fleet-owning businesses with Fleet Complete's connected vehicle technologies while reducing the cost of ownership and improving safety and efficiency.

Fleet Complete®, a leading global provider of connected vehicle solutions, announced today a program with Toyota Connected to accelerate the delivery of IoT-enabled services within Toyota vehicles to enhance fleet customer's mobile resource effectiveness and efficiencies.

Leveraging big data, powered by Toyota Connected Data Services, Fleet Complete's CONNVEX™ platform will enable its fleet-owning customers to improve driver and vehicle safety, as well as reduce total cost of ownership and fleet downtime through real-time visibility of GPS, fuel level, odometer readings and tire pressure. 

The program includes easy activation of Fleet Complete software in all eligible connected Toyota vehicles without the need for hardware compatibility or device installation. These innovative capabilities will enable both granular and more panoramic insights into mobile resource management, including the ability to observe driver behaviour events and safety notifications.

"Toyota is a long-standing global automotive leader with an innovative vision for the future of connected mobility," states Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "We are excited to collaborate with them on this new program. It will be a joint effort in discovering the next generation of connected car capabilities for businesses of any size and propel our overarching goal of Helping Fleets Thrive™."

About Fleet Complete®   

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 500,000 subscribers and over 30,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com.

Contact:David Prusinski, EVP, Sales and Marketing, Fleet Complete, david.prusinski@fleetcomplete.com, marketing@fleetcomplete.com


"Dogman" candidato dell'Italia Garrone in corsa per l'Oscar 2019

Spettacoli

"Dogman" candidato dell'Italia
Garrone in corsa per l'Oscar 2019

