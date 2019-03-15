For Three Days, Madrid Was the Capital of Global Air Traffic Management

Clima, flashmob e slogan contro l'inquinamento a Seul
Clima, flashmob e slogan contro l'inquinamento a Seul

Impresa 4.0, Aldai: manager in squadra con imprese e universitÃ 
Impresa 4.0, Aldai: manager in squadra con imprese e universitÃ 

Ambiente, a Milano in 30mila per il corteo "FridaysForFuture"
Ambiente, a Milano in 30mila per il corteo "FridaysForFuture"

Brexit, da Westminster sÃ¬ al rinvio dell'uscita
Brexit, da Westminster sÃ¬ al rinvio dell'uscita

Avio, forte degli ottimi risultati 2018, si proietta verso nuovi traguardi
Avio, forte degli ottimi risultati 2018, si proietta verso nuovi traguardi

Il singolo di Ghali "I love you", lettera d'amore a un carcerato
Il singolo di Ghali "I love you", lettera d'amore a un carcerato

"Il Trono di Spade": lo sapevi che le Case sono ispirate a eventi reali?
"Il Trono di Spade": lo sapevi che le Case sono ispirate a eventi reali?

Videogames: Fortnite 8, i cambiamenti piÃ¹ importanti della mappa
Videogames: Fortnite 8, i cambiamenti piÃ¹ importanti della mappa

Bodin (Grant Thornton): piÃ¹ donne e sostenibilitÃ  per le imprese
Bodin (Grant Thornton): piÃ¹ donne e sostenibilitÃ  per le imprese

Studenti in piazza per clima, eventi in tutto il mondo
Studenti in piazza per clima, eventi in tutto il mondo

Nuova Zelanda, attacco terroristico nelle moschee di Christchurch
Nuova Zelanda, attacco terroristico nelle moschee di Christchurch

Sciopero Clima, Di Maio: â€œOggi si manifesta in 1300 cittÃ â€
Sciopero Clima, Di Maio: â€œOggi si manifesta in 1300 cittÃ â€

L'onda verde degli studenti invade Milano, in migliaia in marcia per il clima
L'onda verde degli studenti invade Milano, in migliaia in marcia per il clima

Costa Smeralda, lo spettacolare battesimo dell'acqua in Finlandia in 2 minuti
Costa Smeralda, lo spettacolare battesimo dell'acqua in Finlandia in 2 minuti

Il cantiere navale Meyer Turku in Finlandia, dove viene preparata Costa Smeralda
Il cantiere navale Meyer Turku in Finlandia, dove viene preparata Costa Smeralda

Il fiume Aurajoki ancora ghiacciato a Turku in Finlandia, nonostante la primavera sia vicina
Il fiume Aurajoki ancora ghiacciato a Turku in Finlandia, nonostante la primavera sia...

Tragedia di carnevale a Bologna, depositata la relazione dei Cc sul carro
Tragedia di carnevale a Bologna, depositata la relazione dei Cc sul carro

Mahmood, Sala: â€œPolemiche di Salvini? Anche lui Ã¨ milaneseâ€
Mahmood, Sala: â€œPolemiche di Salvini? Anche lui Ã¨ milaneseâ€

Mahmood canta 'Soldi' a cappella e il sindaco Sala accompagna col battito di mani
Mahmood canta 'Soldi' a cappella e il sindaco Sala accompagna col battito di mani

Giornata dei Giusti, quattro nuove pietre, Sala ricorda Silvia Romano
Giornata dei Giusti, quattro nuove pietre, Sala ricorda Silvia Romano


For Three Days, Madrid Was the Capital of Global Air Traffic Management

Pedro Saura García, Spain's Secretary of State for Infrastructure, Transport and Housing and ENAIRe President, opened the three-day Congress. The World ATM Congress Conference featured keynote speakers Henrik Hololei, Director-General for Mobility and Transport at the European Commission, Sara De La Rosa, Interagency Supply Chain Group (ISG), and Shaesta Waiz, the youngest woman to circumnavigate the globe solo in a single-engine aircraft.

Addressing the theme "Tackling the Big Issues in ATM – Capacity, UTM Integration, People," speakers and panelists explored solutions to the challenges of capacity constraints, drones, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) traffic management (UTM) and the services that drone operators require, and how ATM can best diversify through increased employment of women and millennials.

The Exhibition Hall featured 253 exhibitors from around the world. In total, six theatres hosted 251 sessions and over 125 hours of programming. More than 200 leading aviation experts from industry, government, labour, and educational institutions participated in presentations, panel discussions, technical briefings, and product demonstrations and launches. There was a special focus on emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as space-based surveillance and aviation cybersecurity. Government and ANSP officials also discussed policy and regulation.

Several co-located events took place during World ATM Congress 2019, including the Jane's ATC Awards and the Single European Sky awards, honouring the contributions of individuals and organisations towards enhancing efficiency and improving the safety of airspace.

World ATM Congress is produced by the industry for the industry, and brings together governments, industry, academia, and frontline users from across the world, all with the aim of enhancing the efficiency and improving the safety of airspace.

World ATM Congress is a Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) partnership with the Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA), with support from platinum sponsors Boeing, Indra, Leonardo, and Thales. World ATM Congress will reconvene 10 - 12 March 2020. Exhibition space and sponsorship opportunities are now available for 2020.

For more information, contact Abigail Glenn-Chase at +1 703 299 2430 x308 or abigail.glenn-chase@atca.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835999/WorldATMCongress2019_logo_dates_no_tagline_RGB_Logo.jpg


