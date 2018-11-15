Salvini a Napoli, carica della polizia contro i centri sociali
Salvini: io cocciuto, tornerÃ² a Napoli fino a risultati concreti
Conte: su manovra se necessario disponibili ad altro intervento
Elettronica Group: cogliere sfide della Geopolitica del Digitale
Il cinema, l'arte e il nostro tempo: torna Lo Schermo dell'arte
Benigni (Elettronica Group): Italia punti su aerospazio e difesa
Tesla presenta Model 3 in anteprima italiana a Milano
Il Papa riceve il presidente israeliano: soluzione per i 2 popoli
Omicidio Khashoggi, Riad chiede la pena di morte per 5 accusati
Il primo convegno "Il Jazz va a scuola", Fresu: pubblico Ã¨ over50
Manuele Malenotti: Abbiamo investito nel digitale per rilanciare Matchless
Dl Genova, Conte: "Estremamente soddisfatto per approvazione"
Manovra, Conte: "Dialogo con Ue per evitare procedura infrazione"
Michele Malenotti racconta come ha rilanciato il marchio Matchless
Salvini contro la commissaria Mijatovic: non rompa le palle
Milano, paura nella metro: brusca frenata per donna in galleria
Lusso e Tax Free, un settore che tiene e che guarda a Oriente
Atac, bus troppo pieno: gli studenti entrano dal finestrino. Il video
Manovra, Decaro: pace fiscale non sia guerra ai sindaci
Maffei, con il digitale si parla sempre meno. Ma l'uomo Ã¨ parola
Foresee Pharmaceuticals Announces Sr. VP of Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing Appointment

- Dr. Thomas Sun is a successful executive with over 20 years of experience in all aspects of pharmaceutical development from discovery pharmaceutics to manufacturing and supply chain management for phases 1 to 3 studies, leading and playing key roles in the advancement of 14 new chemical entities into clinical studies. Most recently he was the Vice President of Nonclinical Development of Nuredis Inc., and was in the leading position for medicinal chemistry, CMC and nonclinical development. Prior to Nuredis, Dr. Sun, as a co-inventor of fostamatinib, was the Vice President of Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing at Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and played a key role in the development, the NDA filing and commercial planning of Tavalisse(R). Dr. Sun received his B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering and his M.S. degree in Chemistry from Dalian University of Technology, and his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

"The expertise, knowledge and experience that Dr. Sun brings to Foresee will further strengthen our capability in CMC and commercial planning strategies," said Dr. Ben Chien, Chairman of Foresee. "With FP-001, LIMS 50mg ready for NDA filing and LIMS 25mg soon to complete phase 3 trial in November 2018, the timely addition of Dr. Sun to our strong team will significantly enhance our vision to become an world class global pharmaceutical company to deliver comfort, compliance, convenience and cure to better patients' lives. We are very excited to have Dr. Sun in the leadership team."

About Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. 

Foresee is a Taiwan and US-based biopharmaceutical company listed on the Taipei Exchange. Foresee's R&D efforts are focused in two key areas, namely its unique stabilized injectable formulation (SIF) depot delivery platform and derived drug products targeting specialty markets, and its transformative preclinical and clinical first-in-class NCE programs targeting disease areas with highly unmet needs.

Foresee's product portfolio includes late stage and early stage programs such as FP-001, a stable, ready-to-use version of leuprolide mesylate depot for injection, which 50-mg version has successfully completed a global Phase 3 Registration Study in advanced stage prostate cancer patients with regulatory submissions planned in 2018 and 25-mg version is expecting the last patient out in Phase 3 trial in late 2018; FP-025, a highly selective oral MMP-12 inhibitor targeting inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, moving into a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study; FP-045, a highly selective oral small molecule Agonist of ALDH2 targeting PAD (Peripheral Artery Disease) and Fanconi Anemia currently completed Phase 1; and FP-004, a novel, subcutaneously injectable formulation of an opioid receptor agonist. Visit www.foreseepharma.com for more information.

 


Nuovo testo per il "Padre Nostro" Cambia il passo sulla tentazione

Nuovo testo per il "Padre Nostro"
