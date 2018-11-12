Forrester Releases 2019 Predictions

Casalino chiede scusa ai down: era simulazione, mi urta rivedermi
Cronache

Casalino chiede scusa ai down: era simulazione, mi urta rivedermi

IL NATALE Eâ€™ LAVAZZAâ€™! CON A MODO MIO E ARMANDO TESTA
Spettacoli

IL NATALE Eâ€™ LAVAZZAâ€™! CON A MODO MIO E ARMANDO TESTA

In Cambogia la barca a forma di drago piÃ¹ lunga del mondo
Politica

In Cambogia la barca a forma di drago piÃ¹ lunga del mondo

Giappone, amore 2.0: uomo sposa la popstar virtuale Hatsune Miku
Politica

Giappone, amore 2.0: uomo sposa la popstar virtuale Hatsune Miku

Estetica, politica e invisibile: Public Movement a Milano
Culture

Estetica, politica e invisibile: Public Movement a Milano

Cure nel cuore dei conflitti, al via la campagna di Msf
Cronache

Cure nel cuore dei conflitti, al via la campagna di Msf

Giuseppe Guzzetti spiega come sono nate in Italia le Fondazioni bancarie
Economia

Giuseppe Guzzetti spiega come sono nate in Italia le Fondazioni bancarie

AIAF, Borgia:" La concretezza delle Fondazioni bancarie contro le apparenze"
Economia

AIAF, Borgia:" La concretezza delle Fondazioni bancarie contro le apparenze"

Intesa, De Felice: "La fondazione bancaria combatte le disuguaglianze sociali"
Economia

Intesa, De Felice: "La fondazione bancaria combatte le disuguaglianze sociali"

'Ndrangheta, 24 arresti in Calabria: nei guai ex deputato Galati
Cronache

'Ndrangheta, 24 arresti in Calabria: nei guai ex deputato Galati

Philip Morris: vogliamo poter raccontare le alternative al fumo
Economia

Philip Morris: vogliamo poter raccontare le alternative al fumo

Mozambico, il ponte gigante finanziato dalla Cina
Politica

Mozambico, il ponte gigante finanziato dalla Cina

In Polonia governo in piazza con i neofascisti per l'Indipendenza
Politica

In Polonia governo in piazza con i neofascisti per l'Indipendenza

Di Maio su Raggi: giornalisti peccano di disonestÃ  intellettuale
Politica

Di Maio su Raggi: giornalisti peccano di disonestÃ  intellettuale

La 124 Abarth protagonista nel nuovo video clip di Sting e Shaggy
Motori

La 124 Abarth protagonista nel nuovo video clip di Sting e Shaggy

Incendi mortali in California: 29 morti. Mai cosÃ¬ tanti dal 1933
Politica

Incendi mortali in California: 29 morti. Mai cosÃ¬ tanti dal 1933

Barcone di migranti affonda a largo della Turchia, dieci dispersi
Politica

Barcone di migranti affonda a largo della Turchia, dieci dispersi

Manovra, Padoan: "Salvini? Diktat non esistono, Italia ha goduto di flessibilita' in questi anni"
Politica

Manovra, Padoan: "Salvini? Diktat non esistono, Italia ha goduto di flessibilita' in...

Casalino: diritto di Di Maio denunciare stampa che fa propaganda
Politica

Casalino: diritto di Di Maio denunciare stampa che fa propaganda

Leader mondiali a Parigi per i 100 dalla fine della Grande Guerra
Politica

Leader mondiali a Parigi per i 100 dalla fine della Grande Guerra


Forrester Releases 2019 Predictions

- LONDON, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester's 2019 predictions identify the major dynamics that will affect companies in the coming year – a year where firms will shift from strategic ambitions to pragmatic, surgical efforts.

In 2018, leaders set their sights on large-scale initiatives such as digital transformation and customer experience (CX). But many faced the harsh reality that these strategies are hard, costly, and challenge the way leaders run their businesses. CX performance was flat and more than 50% of digital transformation efforts stalled. Brands in Europe struggled to delight customers.

Forrester predicts that:

To understand the shifts firms will face, download Forrester's predictions 2019 guide.

About ForresterForrester (Nasdaq:  FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to develop customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data, custom consulting, exclusive executive peer groups, and events, the Forrester experience is about a singular and powerful purpose: to challenge the thinking of our clients to help them lead change in their organizations.

ContactChiara CarellaPublic Relations ccarella@forrester.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/462315/Forrester_Research_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782491/Predictions_2019_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Oldani, lo chef sbarca su Rai 1 Ecco 'Alle Origini della Bontà'

Spettacoli

Oldani, lo chef sbarca su Rai 1
Ecco 'Alle Origini della Bontà'

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.