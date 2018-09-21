FOTON AUMAN EST-A Exhibited at the IAA 2018, Revealing a Development Ambition through Deep Cooperation

Vuoto a buon rendere, Ichnusa unisce tradizione e tutela ambiente
Economia

Vuoto a buon rendere, Ichnusa unisce tradizione e tutela ambiente

Margherita Sarfatti, al Mart ritratto di curatrice ante litteram
Culture

Margherita Sarfatti, al Mart ritratto di curatrice ante litteram

Toninelli a bordo di una handbike inaugura la pista ciclabile di via Monferrato a Torino
Politica

Toninelli a bordo di una handbike inaugura la pista ciclabile di via Monferrato a Torino

Terry Gilliam a Roma: era impossibile liberarmi di Don Chisciotte
Spettacoli

Terry Gilliam a Roma: era impossibile liberarmi di Don Chisciotte

May minaccia "no deal": impasse Brexit, proposta Ue inaccettabile
Politica

May minaccia "no deal": impasse Brexit, proposta Ue inaccettabile

Padre Pio, San Giovanni Rotondo ricorda i 50 anni dalla morte
Cronache

Padre Pio, San Giovanni Rotondo ricorda i 50 anni dalla morte

Riapre la Casa del GF Vip, Lory Del Santo? PuÃ² decidere alla fine
Spettacoli

Riapre la Casa del GF Vip, Lory Del Santo? PuÃ² decidere alla fine

Manovra, Di Maio: "Dimenticarsi 'numerini' e pensare ai cittadini, non siamo un Padoan qualunque"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Dimenticarsi 'numerini' e pensare ai cittadini, non siamo un Padoan...

Caravaggio a Parigi col mistero della Maddalena in Estasi
Culture

Caravaggio a Parigi col mistero della Maddalena in Estasi

E' festa per i 100 anni dell'Eliseo, con tre spettacoli ogni sera
Spettacoli

E' festa per i 100 anni dell'Eliseo, con tre spettacoli ogni sera

Olimpiadi 2026, Giorgetti: "Ipotesi Torino? Per il Governo la questione Ã¨ chiusa"
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, Giorgetti: "Ipotesi Torino? Per il Governo la questione Ã¨ chiusa"

Delfini nel golfo di Napoli danzano tra le barche a capo Posillipo
Politica

Delfini nel golfo di Napoli danzano tra le barche a capo Posillipo

Fico: "Mafia va debellata, siamo ad uno stallo di cui tutti siamo responsabili, non arretrerÃ²"
Politica

Fico: "Mafia va debellata, siamo ad uno stallo di cui tutti siamo responsabili, non...

Emozionante dialogo tra padre e figlio in "Ogni bellissima cosa"
Spettacoli

Emozionante dialogo tra padre e figlio in "Ogni bellissima cosa"

Lory Del Santo al Gf Vip, Ilary: non vogliamo spettacolarizzare
Spettacoli

Lory Del Santo al Gf Vip, Ilary: non vogliamo spettacolarizzare

Camorra, de Magistris: "Per distruggerla attendiamo dal Governo atti concreti"
Politica

Camorra, de Magistris: "Per distruggerla attendiamo dal Governo atti concreti"

Lino Musella ipnotico con 30 sonetti di Shakespeare in napoletano
Spettacoli

Lino Musella ipnotico con 30 sonetti di Shakespeare in napoletano

Editoria, Fico: "E' un mondo che sta cambiando, da Crimi bei progetti"
Politica

Editoria, Fico: "E' un mondo che sta cambiando, da Crimi bei progetti"

Macron in caricatura: mostra a Ginevra fra vignette e libri
Culture

Macron in caricatura: mostra a Ginevra fra vignette e libri

Fico: "Centrodestra unito? Nessuna novitÃ , chi pensa che Lega non stia con Fi e FdI sbaglia"
Politica

Fico: "Centrodestra unito? Nessuna novitÃ , chi pensa che Lega non stia con Fi e FdI...


FOTON AUMAN EST-A Exhibited at the IAA 2018, Revealing a Development Ambition through Deep Cooperation

- AUMAN EST-A is developed and manufactured by BFDA and built with a world renowned power and parts supply system, including Cummins, ZF, WABCO, etc. Mainly aiming at the long-distance special routes and high-efficiency logistics markets, AUMAN EST-A is equipped with an intelligent power system, aided driving, and a fleet management system, and is verified by 10,000,000km real road test to further meet customers' appeals for high operating efficiency and low operating cost. In succession to the market launch in Shanghai, China, in April 2017, AUMAN EST series has been launched respectively in Peru, Chile, Russia, Kenya, Thailand and Malaysia, covering the South America, Southeast Asia, and Africa markets.

On September 18, on the eve of the IAA 2018, a global press conference was held by BFDA at the IAA. Mr. Gong Yueqiong, the president of Foton Motor Group; Mr. Martin Daum, Daimler AG. Board member and the Head of Daimler Trucks & Buses Division; and Mr. Hubertus Troska, Daimler AG. Board Member as well as the Chairman & CEO of Daimler Greater China, attended the conference.

7 Years, 540,000 Accumulative Vehicles globally

Since the founding of BFDA in 2012, Foton Motor's manufacturing standards, local operation experiences, and market advantages have been effectively integrated and collaborated with Daimler's technology and management advantages. BFDA is operating under FOTON "AUMAN" brand, which overwhelmed the joint-venture mode of introducing foreign mature vehicle models for OEM production in traditional Sino-foreign joint ventures and initiated the new Sino-foreign joint-venture cooperation mode. Meanwhile, Foton Motor owns the utilization and proprietary rights of intangible assets of "Auman" medium-duty and heavy-duty truck products, including proprietary technologies, patents, and branding, in overseas markets. Daimler provides technology, expert supports and Truck Operating System (TOS) to help joint venture promote product quality, improve supplier systems, and assist the R&D of new products. Foton Motor provides branding, manufacturing systems, and market operation experience. Based on networks of Foton Motor, both will realize a further development in China and the global market.

Through a 7-year joint development, BFDA has achieved an accumulative sales volume of 540,000 in global market as of August, 2018.

Facing Competition by Complementary Advantages

The commercial truck market around the world is upgrading. "The future competition is definitely the competition of all-value chain solutions, including fleet management solution, technology matching, and integral commercialization strategy," said the President of Foton Motor Group, Gong Yueqiong. "Daimler owns sophisticated technology and quality control, and Foton Motor owns leading manufacturing systems and mature market operation experiences, insight, and strategic deployment on the markets. The two parties have reached tacit understanding and consensus in cooperation. Therefore, on this basis, more competition can further embody the complementary advantages of two parties".

Regarding the joint venture development strategy, Mr. Hubertus Troska expressed that Daimler will introduce advanced products and technologies into BFDA and enhance the cooperation with Foton Motor in the future. Regarding the future cooperation of the two parties, Mr. Martin Daum expressed that the cooperation status between Daimler and Foton will not change. "BFDA will enhance the cooperation under complementary advantages of both, and will introduce a strategic heavy-duty truck in the future," Mr. Gong Yueqiong added.

Following the cooperation between Foton Motor and Daimler AG., it's possible to apply technologies, including intelligent interconnection, autonomous driving, and new energy vehicles to cooperation projects in the future. By advantages of both in technology, manufacturing, and market, Daimler will realize a further development in China's commercial vehicle market. Foton Motor will also further consolidate its leading position in China's commercial vehicle market. Meanwhile, Foton Motor will duplicate and expand the leading products and technologies to global markets, and thus, realize the leapfrog development of global commercial vehicle business.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/748022/Foton_Motor_IAA_2018.jpg


in evidenza
"Mai amato Silvia Provvedi" Su Belen e Moric rivela che...

FABRIZIO CORONA CHOC

"Mai amato Silvia Provvedi"
Su Belen e Moric rivela che...

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.