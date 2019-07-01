Four Key Trends Shape Modern Consumer Behavior, According to UM's Global Wave X Remix Culture Study

Oliver Stone: prima o poi dovrÃ² fare un film su Trump
Spettacoli

Oliver Stone: prima o poi dovrÃ² fare un film su Trump

Italia e Israele lanceranno Shalom, nuovo satellite iperspettrale
Scienza e tecnologia

Italia e Israele lanceranno Shalom, nuovo satellite iperspettrale

Nomine Ue, non si trova l'accordo, si rimanda a martedÃ¬
Politica

Nomine Ue, non si trova l'accordo, si rimanda a martedÃ¬

Private equity, Castiglioni (HAT):protagonisti economia nazionale
Economia

Private equity, Castiglioni (HAT):protagonisti economia nazionale

Progetto Pan, Ranieri (E-Distribuzione): un modello da esportare
Cronache

Progetto Pan, Ranieri (E-Distribuzione): un modello da esportare

Sea Watch, Carola Rackete a Agrigento: "Siamo al tuo fianco"
Cronache

Sea Watch, Carola Rackete a Agrigento: "Siamo al tuo fianco"

"Jumanji: The Next Level": torna il gruppo ma cambia il gioco
Spettacoli

"Jumanji: The Next Level": torna il gruppo ma cambia il gioco

Progetto Pan, parte in Puglia la rete elettrica del futuro
Cronache

Progetto Pan, parte in Puglia la rete elettrica del futuro

Terna protagonista del 40esimo Premio Ischia di giornalismo
Cronache

Terna protagonista del 40esimo Premio Ischia di giornalismo

Migranti, Mattarella: abbassare i toni, fenomeno va gestito da Ue
Politica

Migranti, Mattarella: abbassare i toni, fenomeno va gestito da Ue

Ladies in black, a Taormina si sorride su amicizia e immigrazione
Spettacoli

Ladies in black, a Taormina si sorride su amicizia e immigrazione

Sea Watch 3, la capitana Carola Rackete interrogata ad Agrigento
Cronache

Sea Watch 3, la capitana Carola Rackete interrogata ad Agrigento

Favino: dopo Buscetta e Craxi, ora giro con la banda di Muccino
Spettacoli

Favino: dopo Buscetta e Craxi, ora giro con la banda di Muccino

"Sfusi", continua la campagna di NaturaSÃ¬ per il Plastic Free
Cronache

"Sfusi", continua la campagna di NaturaSÃ¬ per il Plastic Free

Nastri d'argento, trionfo Bellocchio e Favino con "Il traditore"
Spettacoli

Nastri d'argento, trionfo Bellocchio e Favino con "Il traditore"

Tragedia a Venezia, barca urta una briccola: morta una 12enne
Cronache

Tragedia a Venezia, barca urta una briccola: morta una 12enne

"Bond 25", le prime immagini di Daniel Craig sul set a Londra
Spettacoli

"Bond 25", le prime immagini di Daniel Craig sul set a Londra

A Foglietta il Nastro per ruolo drammatico, poi torna da Verdone
Spettacoli

A Foglietta il Nastro per ruolo drammatico, poi torna da Verdone

Lavoro, maggio record: disoccupazione al 9,9%, ai minimi dal 2012
Economia

Lavoro, maggio record: disoccupazione al 9,9%, ai minimi dal 2012

Ad Hong Kong i manifestanti tentano irruzione in Parlamento
Politica

Ad Hong Kong i manifestanti tentano irruzione in Parlamento


Four Key Trends Shape Modern Consumer Behavior, According to UM's Global Wave X Remix Culture Study

- Remix Culture reveals 61 percent of online consumers agree that brands play a significant role in social good. When brands do not live up to these expectations, consumers hold them accountable by leveraging social media to voice their concerns, launching and cultivating a "Resist" movement.  

"Retrograde" behavior is reflected in how consumers are gravitating towards content and culture from previous decades and brands that embrace nostalgia. Generational trends from the past are now in the foreground, shaping personal style, language and beliefs:

According to the research, the modern global consumer's desire for local inspiration to adopt and appeal to their sense of individuality is more prevalent than ever, a trend identified as "Reglocalizing." When it comes to enjoying consumer content/products from other countries, 57 percent agree that local brands and products are more authentic.

The study also finds that consumers increasingly want to broaden and "Recreate" their identities. When asked to select factors that define their identity, top choices include health/fitness level; friends; school/knowledge/education; family traditions; passions; belief in importance of science/evidence/understanding; and country of birth. As personal identities become more complex, consumers are taking notice of brands that appeal to multifaceted identity factors, with 65 percent saying they are interested in engaging with companies that reflect a new way of doing things. 61 percent of consumers indicate their personal style includes elements from different eras, cultures and traditions 65 percent are interested in trying companies that reflect a new way of doing things

"Remix Culture reveals the path forward on cultural connectivity by going deeper into the types of content that informs cultural identity and influences consumer behavior," said Deidre Smalls-Landau, Global Chief Cross-Cultural Officer, UM. "These insights help our clients better understand and navigate cultural trends at a time when trust continues to drop and it's more important than ever to make their brands culturally relevant."

This edition of UM's Wave X, focused on Remix Culture, included a quantitative study of 56,397 active internet users—those who use the Internet every day or every other day. Conducted in 44 languages across 81 countries, the study represents a universe of 1.73 billion active Internet users worldwide. To learn more about the study visit http://wavex.umww.com.

ABOUT UMUM is a strategic media agency committed to proving that media is a topline growth driver as much as an efficiency play. We believe that better science and better art deliver better outcomes for our clients. We deliver science through the transformational power of business analytics and real-time data intelligence. We deliver art through creating moments that matter in media to deliver momentum for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 5,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, BMW, Coach, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, Fitbit, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Quicken Loans, Sony, Spotify and The Hershey Company.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941707/UM__Logo.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941708/WaveX_Remix_Culture_Logo.jpg  


