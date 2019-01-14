Di Battista-Di Maio: on the road verso Strasburgo per cambiare Ue
Iran, aereo cargo si schianta in atterraggio vicino a Teheran
Il Trono di Spade, dal 15 aprile in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic. Ecco il trailer
Il terrorista Cesare Battisti in Italia dopo 37 anni di latitanza
Hitech made in Italy, la mano bionica stampata in 3d
Battisti, Conte: "SconterÃ  l'intera pena nelle nostre carceri"
Migranti, Salvini: "Se altri Governi ci seguono Europa si salva"
Battisti, Conte: "Ringrazio Bolsonaro, cambiamento di rotta determinante per raggiungere risultato"
Migranti, Salvini: "2019 primo anno con piÃ¹ espulsioni che arrivi"
La Casa Bianca sotto la neve a Washington
Autostrade, Di Battista: "Via concessioni a famiglia Benetton"
Rai, Di Maio: "Attacchi continui al movimento, faccia vera informazione"
Battisti, Di Maio: "E' punto di partenza, rossi o neri basta impuniti"
No Pants Day, la giornata in metro senza pantaloni
Di Maio: "Serve rete autostradale europea con tariffa unica, in Italia deve sparire il casello"
Cesare Battisti Ã¨ arrivato in Italia
Battisti, Salvini: "Spero che su questa cattura nessuno abbia nulla da ridire"
Battisti, Bonafede: "Se istituzioni italiane sono compatte, non le ferma nessuno"
Cesare Battisti scende dall'aereo senza manette scortato dalle forze dell'ordine
Battisti rientra in Italia dopo la cattura in Bolivia
Fraport Traffic Figures - Full Year 2018: Frankfurt Airport Welcomes More Than 69.5 Million Passengers

- Commenting on the 2018 traffic figures, Fraport AG's executive board chairman Stefan Schulte said: "The previous year has proved once again that there continues to be great demand for flying. In Frankfurt, we have achieved the highest absolute passenger growth in our history. This underscores Frankfurt Airport's position as one of Europe's leading aviation hubs. At the same time, the extraordinary growth in air traffic overall has caused major challenges for us and the entire aviation sector. Together with our partners, we are taking efforts to restore and enhance punctuality and reliability in air traffic."

In full-year 2018, aircraft movements at FRA rose by 7.7 percent to 512,115 takeoffs and landings in 2018. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also increased by 5.1 percent to some 31.6 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) posted a slight 0.7 percent decline to about 2.2 million metric tons, reflecting growing uncertainties in global trade, particularly during the second half of the year.

In December 2018, more than 4.9 million passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport – an increase of 7.8 percent compared to December 2017. Aircraft movements climbed by 9.0 percent to 38,324 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated MTOWs grew by 6.5 percent to about 2.4 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airmail + airfreight) expanded by 1.9 percent to 183,674 metric tons in the reporting month.

Airports in Fraport's international portfolio also reported noticeable growth in 2018. CEO Schulte commented: "In addition to Frankfurt, most of our Group airports worldwide also achieved new passenger records last year. We continue to invest in the airports of our international portfolio, thus ensuring their long-term development. To create additional capacity, we are currently carrying out major expansion projects at our Group airports, particularly in Greece, Brazil and Peru."

In Slovenia, Ljubljana Airport (LJU) posted a 7.7 percent traffic increase to over 1.8 million passengers in 2018. Combined traffic at the two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) rose by 7.0 percent to some 14.9 million passengers. Traffic at the 14 Greek regional airports advanced by 8.9 percent to a total of almost 29.9 million passengers. The three busiest gateways in Fraport's Greek portfolio were Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with some 6.7 million passengers (up 7.1 percent), Rhodes Airport (RHO) with around 5.6 million passengers (up 5.0 percent), and Corfu Airport (CFU) where traffic soared by 15.3 percent to nearly 3.4 million passengers.

Lima Airport (LIM) in the capital of Peru welcomed more than 22.1 million passengers in 2018, representing an increase of 7.3 percent. On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) closed the year with combined traffic growth of 12.2 percent to about 5.6 million passengers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey saw traffic advance by 22.5 percent to almost 32.3 million passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia served more than 18.1 million passengers – an increase of 12.4 percent. Some 44.7 million passengers used Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, up 6.7 percent.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading.  If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

 

 

 

 

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

 

 


