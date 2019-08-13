Hong Kong, nuova manifestazione all'aeroporto
Politica

Argentina, Macri perde le primarie: tracollo per borsa e peso
Politica

Trolley e abbronzature, i parlamentari e le ferie interrotte
Politica

Sidney, accoltella donna poi viene arrestato per strada
Politica

Addio a Nadia Toffa, morta a 40 anni dopo battaglia col cancro
Spettacoli

Salvini: "Non c Ã¨ altra maggioranza. Si voti il prima possibile"
Politica

Trolley e abbronzature, i parlamentari e le ferie interrotte
Politica

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 14 agosto
Meteo

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'
Politica

Libri, "Nato per non correre" del giornalista Salvo Anzaldi
Culture

Crisi di governo: la sfiducia si voterÃ  dopo Ferragosto
Politica

Salvini: "Ritiro ministri? Pronti a tutto, non ci interessa scaldare poltrona"
Politica

Crisi di Governo, Salvini: "Confido in saggezza Mattarella"
Politica

Salvini: "Alleanza con Forza Italia? Unico accordo nel nome della poltrona e' tra Renzi e M5s"
Politica

Crisi di governo, Di Maio: Nessuno vuole discutere con Renzi
Politica

Bloccati i voli in partenza da aeroporto Hong Kong
Politica

Getta plastica in mare e posta video su Instagram, il ministro Costa lo denuncia
Politica

Turisti e murales ai quartieri spagnoli. Napoli invoca TotÃ²
Cronache

Governo, Bernini (FI): "PD e M5s creano rampa di lancio per Conte-bis"
Politica

Crisi Governo, Marcucci (PD): "Da Casellati forzatura, permette a Salvini di dettare agenda"
Politica

Fraport Traffic Figures - July 2019: Passenger Traffic Rises at Frankfurt Airport

- FRANKFURT, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 6.9 million passengers in the reporting month, up 0.8 percent compared to the already heavily-traveled July holiday month last year. For the first seven months of the year, passenger traffic at FRA rose by 2.6 percent. Aircraft movements in July 2019 climbed by 1.0 percent to 47,125 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 2.4 percent to over 2.9 million metric tons. FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) also grew by 1.5 percent to 178,652 metric tons.

Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio reported differing development in passenger traffic. Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) achieved a 4.2 percent jump in traffic to 207,292 passengers. Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) together received about 1.3 million passengers – a decline of 9.9 percent year-on-year. This decline, among other things, can be attributed to the bankruptcy of Avianca Brasil – whereby other carriers temporarily were unable to fully absorb the traffic volume. 

With nearly 2.1 million passengers, Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) recorded a further 4.9 percent rise in traffic. The 14 Greek airports together welcomed some 5.3 million passengers in July 2019, decreasing 0.8 percent year-on-year. This light downturn resulted from the consolidation of flight offers by some airlines serving the Greek market. 

On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) together served about 1.2 million passengers.  The resulting 13.2 percent drop in passengers is a continuation of the consolidation trend seen in previous months, following the rapid passenger growth in figures at the Twin Star airports in recent years.  In contrast, Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera reported almost 5.4 million passengers, again recording strong growth of 11.7 percent in July 2019. Registering some 2.2 million passengers, Russia's St. Petersburg Airport (LED) also achieved growth of 4.9 percent. Traffic at China's Xian Airport (XIY) almost reached 4.3 million passengers, a 7.4 percent gain compared to the same month last year.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading.  If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG, please click here.

 

 

 

Definitions:1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3Inbound traffic only; 4  Scheduled and charter traffic; 5absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo =Freight + mail

Contact:

Fraport AG Torben BeckmannCorporate Communications Media Relations 60547 Frankfurt, GermanyTelephone:  +49 69 690-70553 E-mail:  t.beckmann@fraport.deInternet:  www.fraport.comFacebook:  www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

 


L’infedeltà un business mondiale Dai siti alle app "cancellatutto"

Costume

L’infedeltà un business mondiale
Dai siti alle app "cancellatutto"

