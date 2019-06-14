Disney e Sport Senza Frontiere insieme per una grande festa
Sport

Lo chef Niko Sinisgalli nominato ambasciatore di Matera 2019
Culture

Nba, Toronto campione. Il primo titolo vinto fuori dagli Usa
Sport

Vasco infiamma San Siro: 6 date sold out, oltre 350mila persone
Spettacoli

Russia, in mostra ViaggiArte: la creativitÃ  dei giovani italiani
Culture

Vela da pazzi, il Porto Turistico di Roma fa festa con la super regata
Roma

Golfo, petroliere attaccate: Usa mostrano video che accusa Iran
Politica

Metodi molteplici per amplificare arte: il progetto di Mark Fell
Culture

Il nuovo singolo degli Statale 66: ballad dai toni beatlesiani
Spettacoli

Marijuana di lusso, la droga trasportata nell'auto cabrio: arrestato corriere
Roma

Csm, Salvini: â€œE' indegno leggere sui giornali intercettazioni senza rilievo penaleâ€
Politica

Csm, quando Cossiga dava a Palamara del "tonno" in diretta tv
Cronache

Sea Watch verso Lampedusa, Salvini: â€œMi domando perchÃ© in Procura non abbiano confermato sequestroâ€
Politica

De Angelis, Banco BPM:"Nuove tecnologie e retail: il giusto compromesso"
Economia

Meloni a Sassari: "Serve amministrazione capace di una visione, non solo gestione del quotidiano"
Politica

Procedura UE, Di Maio: "Saremo responsabili, non fessi"
Politica

Fiera di Roma punta all'Africa e allo Spazio
Economia

Passaggi Festival, Belfiori (direttore): "Per la prima volta aprimao alla narrativa"
Politica

Lettera UE, Conte scherza con i giornalisti: "Se mi bloccate questa lettera non parte mai"
Politica

Presentata la mostra URP 'Animali, conoscerli meglio' della Regione Piemonte
Politica

Fraport Traffic Figures - May 2019: Frankfurt Airport Reports Solid Growth

- FRANKFURT, Germany, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed 6.2 million passengers in May 2019, an increase of 1.4 percent year-on-year. The growth rate would have been one percentage point higher, if FRA had not been affected by a number of weather and strike-related flight cancellations during the reporting month. Over the first five months of 2019, FRA achieved passenger growth of 2.9 percent.

Aircraft movements in May 2019 climbed by 1.0 percent to 46,181 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 0.8 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) slightly grew by 0.6 percent to 185,701 metric tons.

Most of the airports in Fraport AG's international portfolio also reported passenger growth in May 2019.  Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) recorded a 1.8 percent increase in traffic to 170,307 passengers. The two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) registered combined traffic of over 1.1 million passengers, also up slightly by 1.1 percent. In Peru, traffic at Lima Airport (LIM) rose by 8.0 percent to 2.0 million passengers.

The 14 Greek regional airports served about 3.1 million passengers overall, slipping by 1.9 percent year-on-year. This slight decline can largely be attributed to the bankruptcy of a few airlines – with other airlines, over the short term, only partially making up for the capacity loss. The busiest airports in Fraport's Greek portfolio included: Thessaloniki (SKG) with 606,828 passengers, down 0.4 percent; Rhodes (RHO) with 599,993 passengers, down 5.1 percent; and Corfu (CFU) with 347,953 passengers, down 2.0 percent.

After a phase of very strong growth over the past three years, the Bulgarian airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) are currently experiencing the consolidation of flight offerings, resulting in an 18.3 percent drop in traffic to 270,877 passengers. At the gateway to the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) received about 3.6 million passengers, a gain of 3.3 percent. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, advanced by 8.4 percent to about 1.7 million passengers. Traffic at Xi'an Airport (XIY) in central China reached almost 4.0 million passengers, up 5.1 percent.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

 

 

 

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4  Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail

 

 

 


Scorsese celebra Bob Dylan Su Netflix Rolling Thunder Revue

Culture

Scorsese celebra Bob Dylan
Su Netflix Rolling Thunder Revue

