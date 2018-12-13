Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo
Spettacoli

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf
Politica

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G
Economia

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale
Politica

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace Ã¨ fatta"
Politica

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti
Cronache

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente
Cronache

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance
Spettacoli

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber
Economia

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini
Cronache

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo
Cronache

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero
Cronache

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti
Politica

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz
Scienza e tecnologia

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale
Culture

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"
Politica

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE
Politica

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime
Politica

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini
Politica

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli
Spettacoli

Fraport Traffic Figures - November 2018: Growth Trend Continues

- In a similar vein, aircraft movements in November increased by 5.3 percent to 41,192 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 3.3 percent to around 2.5 million metric tons. Only the cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) declined in November, falling by 2.1 percent to around 196,537 million metric tons in response to the growing uncertainty in global trade.

The international airports in Fraport's portfolio also enjoyed largely positive development in November. While Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia saw a slight decline of 3.3 percent to 117,554 passengers, the Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) reported significant growth of 10.8 percent to around 1.3 million passengers. The 14 regional airports in Greece saw an overall growth of 12.8 percent to 726,159 passengers. The three airports in the Greek portfolio with the most traffic were Thessaloniki (SKG) with 428,897 passengers (up 16.6 percent), Rhodes (RHO) with 68,041 passengers (minus 9.7 percent to) and Chania (CHQ) with 59,053 passengers (up 14.6 percent). Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru grew by 6.7 percent to about 1.8 million passengers. A total of 68,246 passengers used the Bulgarian Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ), down 6.8 percent. Antalya Airport (AYT) again enjoyed substantial growth of 26.9 percent to around 1.2 million passengers. Growing passenger numbers were also reported at Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg with around 1.3 million passengers (up 18.1 percent) and Xi'an (XIY) in China with around 3.6 million passengers (up 4.8 percent).

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading.  If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

 

 

 

 

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4  Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail

 

 


