Jerusalmi, AD Borsa: "Ha ragione Boccia, ELITE Ã¨ una rivoluzione culturale"
Economia

Patuelli, ABI: "Attendiamo le sentenze sulle banche per placare le polemiche"
Economia

CAIRO EDITORE, FOR MEN: IL VIDEO DI BACKSTAGE CON MANUELA FERRERA
Spettacoli

Arriva la Milano Music Week: "SarÃ  il racconto della musica"
Spettacoli

Severino: il digitale Ã¨ opportunitÃ  per la lotta alla corruzione
Cronache

Di Maio a Berlusconi: "Sentir parlare di dittatura da chi ha epurato giornalisti mi fa ridere"
Politica

Philip Morris lancia IQOS 3, nato da suggerimenti dei consumatori
Economia

Palermo, aiuta donna in difficoltÃ  e viene picchiato
Cronache

Sgombero Baobab, Andrea Costa: spiace che il Comune non sia qui
Cronache

Sgombero Baobab, volontari: era nell'aria. E' gente impaurita
Cronache

Mattarella: "Tra Italia e Svezia rapporti bilaterali solidi"
Politica

Musei gratis, Bonisoli ufficializza le giornate gratuite per il 2019: â€œ20 in tutto lâ€™annoâ€
Politica

Leader internazionali a Palermo, il generale Haftar assente nella foto di famiglia
Politica

Ponte Morandi, Bussetti agli studenti: "Non abbiate paura"
Politica

Tre anni fa la strage al Bataclan, il racconto per immagini
Politica

Israele bombarda la Striscia di Gaza, morti sei palestinesi
Politica

Roma, sgombero dei migranti del Baobab. "Ruspe contro i poveri"
Cronache

Giornalisti, Bussetti: "Art 21 Costituzione Ã¨ fondamentale"
Politica

Addio a Stan Lee, 9 fatti sulla leggenda dei fumetti Marvel
Spettacoli

Palermo, manifestanti in piazza durante il vertice sulla Libia
Cronache

Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2018: Growth Continues

- FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap – In October 2018, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed almost 6.4 million passengers – an increase of 5.2 percent year-on-year. Thus, traffic grew at a slightly more moderate rate compared to the previous months of the year. From January to October 2018, FRA experienced accumulated growth of 8.0 percent.

Aircraft movements increased at a slightly disproportionately higher rate, climbing by 6.3 percent year-on-year to 46,551 takeoffs and landings. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) contracted marginally by 1.0 percent to about 193,374 metric tons, reflecting lower demand in global trade. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 4.1 percent to around 2.8 million metric tons.

Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio reported continued passenger growth. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia's capital city posted a 5.1 percent increase to 161,446 passengers. Fraport's Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) achieved combined growth of 5.2 percent to nearly 1.3 million passengers. The 14 Greek regional airports advanced by 6.1 percent overall, to almost 2.5 million passengers. The busiest airports in Fraport's Greek portfolio included Thessaloniki (SKG) with 586,683 passengers (up 6.1 percent), Rhodes (RHO) with 540,117 passengers (down 2.7 percent), and Kos (KGS) with 279,198 passengers (up 12.4 percent).

Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) grew moderately by 3.3 percent to 1.9 million passengers in the reporting month. At the Fraport Twin Star airport's in Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, combined traffic soared by 26.2 percent to 154,661 passengers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey recorded the strongest growth in Fraport's international portfolio, with traffic rising by 29.2 percent to 3.7 million passengers. In October 2018, AYT reached 30 million passengers for the first time. As a result, the airport on the Turkish Riviera will hit a new all-time high for the full year. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, posted a 15.2 percent traffic gain to just over 1.5 million passengers. Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China welcomed nearly 4 million passengers, up 6.8 percent.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading.  If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

 

 

 

 

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5  Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail

 


in evidenza
Magritte venduto a 26,8 milioni E' il nuovo record mondiale

Cronache

Magritte venduto a 26,8 milioni
E' il nuovo record mondiale

