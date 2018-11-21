Friends of Zion Museum Founder Dr. Mike Evans Honored with “Lion of Jerusalem” Award at Diplomatic Summit

A Milano in arrivo 16.000 alberi, si punta su aree non giÃ  verdi
Cronache

A Milano in arrivo 16.000 alberi, si punta su aree non giÃ  verdi

Il Papa e Mattarella "uniti dalla vicinanza a ultimi e migranti"
Culture

Il Papa e Mattarella "uniti dalla vicinanza a ultimi e migranti"

Brandi (Firmo): Prevenzione ha ruolo chiave per cura osteoporosi
Economia

Brandi (Firmo): Prevenzione ha ruolo chiave per cura osteoporosi

I 40 anni di carriera di Carlo Verdone in un libro fotografico
Spettacoli

I 40 anni di carriera di Carlo Verdone in un libro fotografico

Salute, ecco come le sperimentazioni cliniche delle aziende fanno risparmiare il servizio sanitario
Politica

Salute, ecco come le sperimentazioni cliniche delle aziende fanno risparmiare il...

Il Cile all'Inghilterra: ridateci la statua dell'Isola di Pasqua
Politica

Il Cile all'Inghilterra: ridateci la statua dell'Isola di Pasqua

Piano antifreddo per clochard, a Milano 2.700 posti letto
Cronache

Piano antifreddo per clochard, a Milano 2.700 posti letto

Kenya, volontaria italiana rapita da uomini armati
Politica

Kenya, volontaria italiana rapita da uomini armati

Buone notizie per la Terra nel Calendario Lavazza 2019
Cronache

Buone notizie per la Terra nel Calendario Lavazza 2019

Mondiali di Doha, il Qatar svela l'avanzamento dei lavori
Sport

Mondiali di Doha, il Qatar svela l'avanzamento dei lavori

E-Distribuzione: smart grids per lo sviluppo delle smart cities
Scienza e tecnologia

E-Distribuzione: smart grids per lo sviluppo delle smart cities

E-Distribuzione: innovazione al servizio delle smart cities
Scienza e tecnologia

E-Distribuzione: innovazione al servizio delle smart cities

VaiElettrico, Tedeschini: â€œIl futuro della mobilitÃ  sostenibile dipende da noi
Economia

VaiElettrico, Tedeschini: â€œIl futuro della mobilitÃ  sostenibile dipende da noi

Quanto risparmia il SSN investendo in ricerca clinica privata
Cronache

Quanto risparmia il SSN investendo in ricerca clinica privata

Spazio, per Parmitano 7 esperimenti italiani dell'Asi
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, per Parmitano 7 esperimenti italiani dell'Asi

A Galatina brevetti militari a piloti di Francia, Kuwait e Italia
Cronache

A Galatina brevetti militari a piloti di Francia, Kuwait e Italia

Figc, Sinu e Ferrero per la corretta alimentazione degli sportivi
Cronache

Figc, Sinu e Ferrero per la corretta alimentazione degli sportivi

SIFÃ€, Ghinolfi: â€œMobilitÃ  sostenibile fondamentale per un futuro miglioreâ€
Economia

SIFÃ€, Ghinolfi: â€œMobilitÃ  sostenibile fondamentale per un futuro miglioreâ€

Scontro Giorgetti-MalagÃ², presidente Coni: da noi organi elettivi
Sport

Scontro Giorgetti-MalagÃ², presidente Coni: da noi organi elettivi

In anteprima "L'acchiappafantasmi" il nuovo video dei La Sorte
Spettacoli

In anteprima "L'acchiappafantasmi" il nuovo video dei La Sorte


Friends of Zion Museum Founder Dr. Mike Evans Honored with “Lion of Jerusalem” Award at Diplomatic Summit

- Today, Dr. Mike Evans was awarded the "Lion of Jerusalem" Award at The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference. Evans is a prominent Christian Zionist journalist and the founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem and the Jerusalem Prayer Team.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788117/Lion_of_Jerusalem_Award.jpg )

The "Lion of Jerusalem" Award was presented to Dr. Mike Evans by newly-elected Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion and CEO of The Jerusalem Post Ronit Hassin-Hochman. Evans accepted the award in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked, Minister of Public Security and Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post Yaakov Katz, Chairman of Israeli Discount Bank Dr. Joseph Bachar and many others.

Dr. Mike Evans has spent over 40 years defending the State of Israel and building bridges for her all over the world. He is the Founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, which just passed 52 million pro-Israel followers on Facebook, making it one of the largest Pro-Israel social media pages in the world. Since its opening in 2015, the FOZ museum has hosted more than 200,000 visitors, including 127 diplomats, 64 ambassadors as well as several presidents and prime ministers.

He serves on the Trump Faith Initiative and awarded the "Friend of Zion" Award upon President Donald J. Trump for "courageously and historically moving the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to Israel's eternal capital Jerusalem." Evans has also met with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman, Emirati Crown Prince Muhammed bin Zayed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in an effort to increase their relations with the State of Israel and promote regional cooperation. Evans is a New York Times bestselling author with 92 published books.

The Friends of Zion Museum has announced it will open a new exhibit honoring American President Donald J. Trump as an honor for standing by Israel and for a true commitment to the United States-Israel relationship.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center is a $100 million-dollar project, which is currently building a think tank, research center, Ambassador Institute and an online university, all of which is being utilized to help educate Pro-Israel supporters around the world about Israel's history, challenges and achievements. According to Dr. Evans: "The achievement of 50 million online members has come through the FOZ Museum's ability to reach out to people all over the world and transform them into friends of Israel."

The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference was held at the Waldorf-Astoria and includes many of today's leading politicians, diplomats, journalists, businesspeople and other global leaders. 


in evidenza
Pif, ecco il suo primo romanzo "...che Dio perdona a tutti"

Novità editoriali

Pif, ecco il suo primo romanzo
"...che Dio perdona a tutti"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.