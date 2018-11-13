Ue, anche Merkel chiede un "vero esercito europeo"
Ue, anche Merkel chiede un "vero esercito europeo"

Cucchi, Ilaria: "Andremo fino in fondo, non ci saranno sconti"

Brexit, fra Ue e Londra raggiunto "accordo tecnico"

MediCinema apre al Niguarda di Milano per i 90 anni di Topolino

Conte: conferenza Libia un successo? "Non abbiamo risolto tutto

Torino Film Festival, da Reitman a Moretti e Mastandrea regista

Cucchi, Fico: "Lo Stato non deve mai aver paura della veritÃ "

Caso Cucchi, Ilaria: "Non c'e' guerra con le istituzioni, camminate al nostro fianco"

Il rap pop travolgente di Baby k nell'album "Icona"

"Karl Marx innocente", lo difende Bertinotti con la toga a teatro

Spazio, Avio testa con successo prototipo del motore M10 a metano

Il prof consulente M5s, De Masi: reddito cittadinanza c'Ã¨ ovunque

Libia, Salame': "Elezioni in primavera, abbiamo ragionevoli possibilitÃ  di successo"

Giornalisti, Conte: "A volte attacchi duri, ma LibertÃ  di stampa non sarÃ  mai messa in...

Ululati contro Merkel, Tajani: "Non sapevo ci fossero lupi in quest'aula"

Presentato a Milano un libro bianco sul glaucoma

Di Maio: per essere libera l'informazione deve fare molta strada

#GiÃ¹LeManiDallInformazione, giornalisti in piazza in tutta Italia

Un altare di Claudio Parmiggiani per la Basilica di Gallarate

Cammini, rotte e cicloescursioni: Roma capitale del turismo lento


FSD Pharma Receives License to Sell to Other Licensed Producers and Expands Growth Production Footprint

- FSD Pharma Inc. ("FSD Pharma" or the "Company") (CSE: HUGE) (OTCQB: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9) announced today that the license of its wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc. ("FV Pharma") under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") has been migrated to the Cannabis Act and its regulations, effective November 8, 2018. The issuance of the new cannabis license includes the ability to sell cannabis to other licensed producers in accordance with subsection 11(5) of the Cannabis Regulations.

As of November 7, 2018, FV Pharma also received license amendments approving all of the remaining 25,000 square feet currently built out for additional grow and operations. The Company continues to move aggressively to achieve its next significant development of a further production footprint of 220,000 square feet.

Thomas Fairfull, President, CEO and Founder of FV Pharma stated "The migration of the Company's license, with the ability to sell under subsection 11(5) of the Cannabis Regulations, along with the recent addition of grow and operation areas to its existing license, brings the Company to the verge of readiness for a pre-sale inspection and obtaining of a full sales license from Health Canada."

About FSD Pharma 

FSD Pharma is focused on the development of the highest quality indoor grown, pharmaceutical grade cannabis and on the research and development of novel cannabinoid-based treatments for several central nervous system disorders, including chronic pain, fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome. The Company's phase one growth plan involves the development of 25,000 square feet of indoor grow space at its Ontario facility and an additional 220,000 square feet, which pending approval by Health Canada, is expected to be operational in the first quarter 2019.

FSD facilities sit on 72 acres of land with 40 acres primed for development and an expansion capability of up to 3,896,000 square feet.

FSD's wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma, is a licensed producer of cannabis having received its cultivation license under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) on October 13, 2017 and is now operating under the recently enacted Cannabis Act. FV Pharma vision is to transform its current headquarters in a Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario into the largest hydroponic indoor grow facility in the world. FV Pharma intends to cover all aspects of this exciting, new industry, including cultivation, legal, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and development.

Forward-Looking Information 

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the development of the Corporation's indoor cannabis facility and its business goals and objectives. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking-information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

Additional Information:

Zeeshan Saeed President, Founder and Director FSD Pharma Inc. Email: zeeshan@fsdpharma.comTel.: +1-(416)-854-8884

Contact Information:

Investor Relations: Email: IR@fsdpharma.com  Website: http://www.fsdpharma.com  

Media Relations:Ned Berkowitz Email: Ned.Berkowitz@russopartnersllc.comTel.: +1-(646)-942-5629


