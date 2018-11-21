21 novembre 2018- 11:14 Fully resorbable synthetic matrix offers improved safety for breast cancer patients undergoing immediate breast reconstruction

-

The TIGR®Matrix and other surgical meshes aim to support, and hold in place, breast implants to improve the aesthetic result with decreased risk of capsule formation. However, traditional meshes such as the biological acellular dermal matrices, have been linked to severe complications including seroma, necrosis, and the loss of implants.

Lead author Hakan Hallberg and colleagues reported the first study using the TIGR®Matrix in a prospective series of 49 consecutive patients undergoing immediate breast reconstruction with a tissue expander or permanent implant. All patients were non-obese, current non-smoker, and not scheduled for postoperative radiotherapy.

TIGR®Matrix resulted in a low incidence of complications. The rate of implant-loss was similar as reported with other matrices. Furthermore, TIGR®Matrix showed a 3.1% incidence rate of seroma and a 1.5% risk of infections. For comparison, the reported incidences of seroma and infection with other matrices are up to 15% and 30%, respectively.

Immediate breast reconstruction with a tissue expander and TIGR®Matrix surgical mesh has a low complication rate, concluded the investigators of the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About the TIGR®Matrix

TIGR®Matrix is the first long-term resorbable, 100% synthetic, surgical mesh. Its unique technology consisting of dual-stage degradation and full resorption, paired with ease of use, is a significant step forward in surgical mesh technology.

The fast-degrading part improves the meshes' flexibility and stretchability, provides extra strength during the immediate healing phase, and gradually absorbs during the first four months. The slow-degrading part of the mesh provides optimal strength for up to nine months with complete resorption in approximately 3 years. TIGR®Matrix uses 100% synthetic polymers that are well documented, clinically proven, and commonly used in medical devices since the 1970's.

About the Novus Scientific

Novus Scientific AB (www.novusscientific.com) develops, manufactures and markets resorbable implants that help the body's own healing.

The headquarter, research, and production facilities are located in Uppsala, Sweden.

Source

Hallberg H, et al. J Plast Surg Hand Surg. 2018 Aug;52(4):253-258. https://doi.org/10.1080/2000656X.2018.1478841

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787447/Novus_Scientific_logo.jpg