FundCount Named Best Client Accounting and Best Client Reporting Solution at the WealthBriefing Swiss Awards 2019

Space Hotels: 2018 positivo, Usa +8,47%. Un successo al femminile
Economia

Space Hotels: 2018 positivo, Usa +8,47%. Un successo al femminile

Imprenditore non trova dipendenti: "manca la voglia di lavorare"
Cronache

Imprenditore non trova dipendenti: "manca la voglia di lavorare"

Retromobile 2019: CitroÃ«n celebra il centenario
Motori

Retromobile 2019: CitroÃ«n celebra il centenario

San Valentino, galeotto fu l'ascensore
Culture

San Valentino, galeotto fu l'ascensore

I pastori sardi da Salvini: l'obiettivo Ã¨ 1 euro a litro di latte
Cronache

I pastori sardi da Salvini: l'obiettivo Ã¨ 1 euro a litro di latte

Violenza donne, Casellati: "C'Ã¨ ancora tanto da fare per prevenirla e contrastarla"
Politica

Violenza donne, Casellati: "C'Ã¨ ancora tanto da fare per prevenirla e contrastarla"

Bagarre alla Camera, il Pd tira fascicoli a Fico e lascia l'aula
Politica

Bagarre alla Camera, il Pd tira fascicoli a Fico e lascia l'aula

Ponte Morandi, a 6 mesi dal crollo rose rosse per le 43 vittime
Cronache

Ponte Morandi, a 6 mesi dal crollo rose rosse per le 43 vittime

Venditti scherza con Ultimo: "Da oggi ti chiamerai secondo"
Politica

Venditti scherza con Ultimo: "Da oggi ti chiamerai secondo"

Torna alla luce a Pompei l'affresco di Narciso che si specchia nell'acqua
Politica

Torna alla luce a Pompei l'affresco di Narciso che si specchia nell'acqua

Salvini incontra una delegazione di pastori sardi al Viminale
Politica

Salvini incontra una delegazione di pastori sardi al Viminale

Tav, il commissario Foietta: "Documento omertoso, Ã¨ faticoso capire di cosa si tratti"
Politica

Tav, il commissario Foietta: "Documento omertoso, Ã¨ faticoso capire di cosa si tratti"

Ponte Morandi, San Valentino a Genova nel quartiere di Certosa in zona arancione
Politica

Ponte Morandi, San Valentino a Genova nel quartiere di Certosa in zona arancione

Cuori, palloncini e peluche, Ã¨ San Valentino anche in Afghanistan
Politica

Cuori, palloncini e peluche, Ã¨ San Valentino anche in Afghanistan

Intervista a Stefano Accorsi Band Ambassador Peugeot Italia
Motori

Intervista a Stefano Accorsi Band Ambassador Peugeot Italia

Diciotti, Renzi: "M5s votera' qualsiasi cosa pur di salvare la poltrona"
Politica

Diciotti, Renzi: "M5s votera' qualsiasi cosa pur di salvare la poltrona"

Renzi: "Salvini e' una Chiara Ferragni che non ce l'ha fatta"
Politica

Renzi: "Salvini e' una Chiara Ferragni che non ce l'ha fatta"

Renzi: "Lasciare il PD? Non vado via da casa mia"
Politica

Renzi: "Lasciare il PD? Non vado via da casa mia"

Bagarre in aula alla Camera, fogli lanciati a Fico Pd e M5s arrivano quasi alle mani
Politica

Bagarre in aula alla Camera, fogli lanciati a Fico Pd e M5s arrivano quasi alle mani

Latte, Salvini: non mi alzo da tavolo se prezzo non Ã¨ un euro
Politica

Latte, Salvini: non mi alzo da tavolo se prezzo non Ã¨ un euro


FundCount Named Best Client Accounting and Best Client Reporting Solution at the WealthBriefing Swiss Awards 2019

- FundCount's portfolio, partnership and general ledger accounting software is used by family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms around the world. As a fully integrated system, it provides a single source of investment truth and a comprehensive view of wealth.

The judging panel awarded FundCount the title of Best Client Accounting, recognizing the company's "detailed and fully integrated approach."  Additionally, they cited FundCount's "ability to reduce operational costs to the benefit of enhanced efficiency and reduced risk," as a contributing factor to their win in this category. Commenting on FundCount's win as Best Client Reporting solution, the judges said, "FundCount's output availability, which enables user firms to deliver extremely flexible reports across all needs is what caught our eye."

"Wealth managers expect speed, accuracy and efficiency from their software solutions," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "This is the second year in a row that FundCount has received awards in multiple categories, which firmly acknowledges the success of our solutions in meeting the diverse accounting and reporting needs of wealth managers. We are once again honored to have won two categories in the prestigious WealthBriefing awards."

Editor's Notes

About FundCountFounded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 125 single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $150 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting.  FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and four additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.


in evidenza
Salvini malinconico su Instagram "San Valentino? Festa da abolire"

Costume

Salvini malinconico su Instagram
"San Valentino? Festa da abolire"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.