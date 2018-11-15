GAC Motor Opens New Regional Showrooms, Releases New Models and Enters New Markets

Salvini a Napoli, carica della polizia contro i centri sociali
Cronache

Salvini a Napoli, carica della polizia contro i centri sociali

Salvini: io cocciuto, tornerÃ² a Napoli fino a risultati concreti
Politica

Salvini: io cocciuto, tornerÃ² a Napoli fino a risultati concreti

Conte: su manovra se necessario disponibili ad altro intervento
Politica

Conte: su manovra se necessario disponibili ad altro intervento

Elettronica Group: cogliere sfide della Geopolitica del Digitale
Scienza e tecnologia

Elettronica Group: cogliere sfide della Geopolitica del Digitale

Il cinema, l'arte e il nostro tempo: torna Lo Schermo dell'arte
Culture

Il cinema, l'arte e il nostro tempo: torna Lo Schermo dell'arte

Benigni (Elettronica Group): Italia punti su aerospazio e difesa
Scienza e tecnologia

Benigni (Elettronica Group): Italia punti su aerospazio e difesa

Tesla presenta Model 3 in anteprima italiana a Milano
Cronache

Tesla presenta Model 3 in anteprima italiana a Milano

Il Papa riceve il presidente israeliano: soluzione per i 2 popoli
Cronache

Il Papa riceve il presidente israeliano: soluzione per i 2 popoli

Omicidio Khashoggi, Riad chiede la pena di morte per 5 accusati
Politica

Omicidio Khashoggi, Riad chiede la pena di morte per 5 accusati

Il primo convegno "Il Jazz va a scuola", Fresu: pubblico Ã¨ over50
Spettacoli

Il primo convegno "Il Jazz va a scuola", Fresu: pubblico Ã¨ over50

Manuele Malenotti: Abbiamo investito nel digitale per rilanciare Matchless
Economia

Manuele Malenotti: Abbiamo investito nel digitale per rilanciare Matchless

Dl Genova, Conte: "Estremamente soddisfatto per approvazione"
Politica

Dl Genova, Conte: "Estremamente soddisfatto per approvazione"

Manovra, Conte: "Dialogo con Ue per evitare procedura infrazione"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Dialogo con Ue per evitare procedura infrazione"

Michele Malenotti racconta come ha rilanciato il marchio Matchless
Economia

Michele Malenotti racconta come ha rilanciato il marchio Matchless

Salvini contro la commissaria Mijatovic: non rompa le palle
Cronache

Salvini contro la commissaria Mijatovic: non rompa le palle

Milano, paura nella metro: brusca frenata per donna in galleria
Cronache

Milano, paura nella metro: brusca frenata per donna in galleria

Lusso e Tax Free, un settore che tiene e che guarda a Oriente
Economia

Lusso e Tax Free, un settore che tiene e che guarda a Oriente

Atac, bus troppo pieno: gli studenti entrano dal finestrino. Il video
Roma

Atac, bus troppo pieno: gli studenti entrano dal finestrino. Il video

Manovra, Decaro: pace fiscale non sia guerra ai sindaci
Cronache

Manovra, Decaro: pace fiscale non sia guerra ai sindaci

Maffei, con il digitale si parla sempre meno. Ma l'uomo Ã¨ parola
Cronache

Maffei, con il digitale si parla sempre meno. Ma l'uomo Ã¨ parola


GAC Motor Opens New Regional Showrooms, Releases New Models and Enters New Markets

- GAC Motor's UAE sales and service center opened in Dubai on October 31. Distinguished guests participated in an opening ceremony and unveiled the GS7 and GA8, two of the most attractive models offered in the UAE. GAC Motor has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Gargash Group, a famous company in the UAE, to jointly explore the UAE market.

On November 2, GAC Motor released its GS7 in the Kuwaiti market. One of GAC Motor's star products, the GS7 meets Kuwaiti consumers' demand for a mobile life with its excellent quality and exceeds expectations for value.

GAC Motor has been in Kuwait for five years, and with the help of its Kuwaiti partners, has taken root and sprouted with its excellent quality, effective sales channels and after-sales service network, colorful marketing events and efficient brand promotion, becoming the top Chinese brand in terms of market share.

Mr. Cheng Yongru, Economic & Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of China in the State of Kuwait, said in his speech at the press conference that he was very glad to see more Chinese products achieving good results in Kuwait. As a very excellent automobile enterprise in China, GAC Motor is also worthy of recognition for its emphasis on brand construction, product quality and after-sales service.

On November 4, GAC Motor launched its brand in Saudi Arabia and set up a sales service and experience shop in the country, bringing numerous star models to the Saudi market. An agreement with powerful Saudi dealer Aljomaih Automotive Company (AAC) to build four sales network and service points in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam will further expand local operations, enrich the vehicles in the local market for customers and provide considerate services.

In his speech, Shaikh Ibrahim Aljomaih, Vice Chairman & CEO of AAC, pointed that the entry of GAC Motor into the Saudi market and the level of quality and specifications that GAC Motor cars offer will play a big role in changing people's perspectives about Chinese cars. GAC Motor has ranked first among all Chinese brands in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study (IQS) for six consecutive years, which makes it a strong competitor among many well-known international brands in the Saudi market.

Mr. Yu Jun, President of GAC Motor, commented, "Just as our ancestors brought the best silk and porcelain thousands of years ago, GAC Motor has introduced high-quality products to Saudi Arabia: the GS8, GA8, GS4 and GA3S. These models have undergone rigorous quality tests in terms of space, power, reliability, air conditioning and smart network connection, which will give customers in the region the best quality and service.

On November 7, GAC Motor held a brand listing event in the Philippines. During the launching event, the brand unveiled a wide range of luxury vehicles: the GA4 sedan, GS4 subcompact SUV, GA8 executive sedan, GM8 premium seven-seater minivan, and the flagship GS8 large SUV.

After years of cultivation, GAC Motor has obtained breakthroughs in the Middle East. At present, GAC Motor has successfully exploited the market in eight countries, built a total of 21 sales service centers in the region, and successfully built a mid- to high-end brand image in the market. This year, GAC Motor is also entering the Philippines to explore Southeast Asia. GAC Motor has received positive market feedback, being rated as the "Best Chinese Car Brand" in many overseas markets.

About GAC Motor

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks 202nd among Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked first among all Chinese brands for six consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

For more information, please visit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GACMotorInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gac_motor  Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/gac_motor

Media Contact:

Sukie Wong+86-186-8058-2829 GACMotor@126.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785286/The_Opening_Ceremony_in_Dubai.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785285/The_Press_Conference_in_Kuwait.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785287/Yu_Jun__President_of_GAC_Motor_delivers_a_speech_at_the_opening_ceremony_of_GAC_Motor_s_Showroom_in_Saudi_Arabia.jpg

 


in evidenza
Nuovo testo per il "Padre Nostro" Cambia il passo sulla tentazione

Chiesa

Nuovo testo per il "Padre Nostro"
Cambia il passo sulla tentazione

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.