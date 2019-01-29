Apollo 11, arriva il docufilm in HD di Todd Douglas Miller
Spettacoli

Brexit, May annuncia di rinegoziare l'accordo con Bruxelles
Politica

Sea-Watch, video del capo missione: solidarietÃ  importantissima
Cronache

Una app per gli eventi culturali: il progetto CultAround
Scienza e tecnologia

Usa, bambino chiama il 911: troppi compiti. E la polizia lo aiuta
Cronache

Maduro: "Interrompo rapporti diplomatici con l'indegno Governo Trump"
Politica

Conte su Instagram seduto al tavolo con leader Paesi meridionali dell'Ue a Cipro: "Al via i lavori"
Politica

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 30 gennaio
Cronache

Diciotti, Salvini: no al processo, decisione d'interesse pubblico
Politica

Sanremo 2019, Enrico Nigiotti in gara con "Nonno Hollywood"
Spettacoli

Conte su Instagram: "A Cipro per il summit con i leader dei Paesi meridionali dell'UE"
Politica

In Giappone un cocktail bar con vista rifiuti
Politica

Venezuela, madre di GuaidÃ²: Ero lÃ¬, ma non sapevo del giuramento
Politica

L'ultimo saluto di Varese a Zamberletti, l'uomo delle "ferite"
Cronache

Viscardi e Tenace, due influencer per MSF: "Che vuol dire NOI?"
Cronache

La storia del cinema indiano in un museo nel cuore di Bollywood
Culture

Xylella, Emiliano: "Passo indietro su emendamenti? Governo balla il Tango, non funziona"
Politica

Atout France, focus sugli appuntamenti turistici del 2019
Cronache

Museo della liquirizia di Rossano, oro nero (e dolce) di Calabria
Cronache

Una Vergine delle Rocce a Milano: una magnifica copia leonardesca
Culture

GAC Motor Opens the Largest Sales and Service Center in Saudi Arabia

- The opening ceremony featured the launch of GS7 SUV and GM8 minivan, and the vehicle delivery to major client, which was witnessed by over 100 VIP guests and media including Mr. Li Bei, Office Director of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Chen Hanjun, Vice President of GAC Group, Mr. Yu Jun, President of GAC Motor, Mr. Wang Shunsheng, Vice President of GAC Motor International Sales Company and Mr. Sheikh Waleed, COO of AAC.

"The opening of Riyadh Sales and Service Center today and the launch of new vehicles shall be another milestone indicating GAC Motor 's retail channel arrangements in the three major cities of Saudi Arabia in full operation. And we are committed to providing Saudi Arabian customers with an enjoyable mobile experience," said Yu Jun, President of GAC Motor.

GAC Motor's partnership with AAC is of strategic significance in the Middle East. AAC has more than 50 years of sales and service experience and is the largest GM dealer in the region. GAC Motor signed a partnership agreement with AAC in 2018 to invest and build four sales and service centers, with the goal of making GAC Motor a mainstream automotive brand in Saudi Arabia in the next three to five years.

Sheikh Waleed, COO of AAC, noted, "We have set a great goal and challenge to satisfy our customers in the Kingdom by providing services that are in line with the name and luxury of GAC cars," and he said he is confident that the quality of GAC Motor's products will exceed the expectation of the consumers in the Saudi market.

GAC Motor has built a total of 21 sales and service centers in eight countries of this region including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait, and after years of cultivation, it has successfully built a mid- to high-end brand image in the market.

"Automotive products are a means for people to connect during life's great journey.  Our robust growth in Saudi Arabia helps to strengthen positive relations between our two countries. With our high-quality products and services, we are a friendly example of the thriving exchange between China and Saudi Arabia." Yu said.

GAC Motor now operates in 16 countries and has established a global research and development network in five cities around the world. The company is partnered with 18 of the world's top suppliers and has encouraged further communication and understandings among the different regions through its integrated business development strategy.

GAC Motor positioned the Middle East region as an important part of its overseas strategy and a major supporting factor in the company's drive to build a leading global auto brand. In the near future, GAC Motor plans further developments in the Middle East and will accelerate its globalization plans.

About GAC Motor

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks 202nd among Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked first among all Chinese brands for six consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality StudySM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research & development (R&D) and manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

