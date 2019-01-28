GAC Motor Returns to NADA To Meet North American Dealers

Shoah, posate nuove Pietre d'Inciampo nel ghetto di Venezia
Politica

Shoah, posate nuove Pietre d'Inciampo nel ghetto di Venezia

Lady Gaga e Rami Malek superstar sul red carpet dei SAG Awards
Spettacoli

Lady Gaga e Rami Malek superstar sul red carpet dei SAG Awards

Conte inaugura centro per il clima e lo sviluppo sostenibile per l'Africa, lo speciale
Politica

Conte inaugura centro per il clima e lo sviluppo sostenibile per l'Africa, lo speciale

Novak Djokovic da record, conquista il settimo Australian Open
Sport

Novak Djokovic da record, conquista il settimo Australian Open

Conte scherza con i fotografi: "Siamo in una dittatura"
Politica

Conte scherza con i fotografi: "Siamo in una dittatura"

Trivelle, Costa: "In 18 mesi arriveremo alla decisione definitiva"
Politica

Trivelle, Costa: "In 18 mesi arriveremo alla decisione definitiva"

A Panama si chiude la Gmg, il Papa: la prossima a Lisbona
Cronache

A Panama si chiude la Gmg, il Papa: la prossima a Lisbona

Pagani Huayra BC: una delle piÃ¹ veloci di sempre
Motori

Pagani Huayra BC: una delle piÃ¹ veloci di sempre

Captain Marvel: il film sarÃ  ambientato nel futuro o nel passato?
Spettacoli

Captain Marvel: il film sarÃ  ambientato nel futuro o nel passato?

Diciotti, Meloni: "Da Fdi no autorizzazione contro Salvini, scandaloso che M5S sia favorevole"
Politica

Diciotti, Meloni: "Da Fdi no autorizzazione contro Salvini, scandaloso che M5S sia...

Conte: "Anche in Africa l'UE faccia la sua parte"
Politica

Conte: "Anche in Africa l'UE faccia la sua parte"

Sea Watch ancora bloccata in mare con 47 persone a bordo
Cronache

Sea Watch ancora bloccata in mare con 47 persone a bordo

Sea Watch, Sala: "Siamo passati dall'idea di accoglierli tutti a quella di non accoglierne nessuno"
Politica

Sea Watch, Sala: "Siamo passati dall'idea di accoglierli tutti a quella di non...

Lannutti, Segre: "Se si guarda allo specchio ed Ã¨ contento di sÃ© mi spiace per lui"
Politica

Lannutti, Segre: "Se si guarda allo specchio ed Ã¨ contento di sÃ© mi spiace per lui"

Crolla una diga in Brasile: 58 morti accertati e 305 dispersi
Cronache

Crolla una diga in Brasile: 58 morti accertati e 305 dispersi

Sea Watch, Segre: "L'Europa dovrebbe farsi carico di qualcosa che per ora non ha fatto"
Politica

Sea Watch, Segre: "L'Europa dovrebbe farsi carico di qualcosa che per ora non ha fatto"

Mafia nigeriana, 19 fermi a Catania. La base al Cara di Mineo
Cronache

Mafia nigeriana, 19 fermi a Catania. La base al Cara di Mineo

26-01-19 La presidente della Camera USA Pelosi firma legge per porre fine allo shutdown di Trump
Politica

26-01-19 La presidente della Camera USA Pelosi firma legge per porre fine allo...

Mafia nigeriana e spaccio nel Cara di Mineo, 19 arresti
Politica

Mafia nigeriana e spaccio nel Cara di Mineo, 19 arresti

Elena Fumagalli Responsabile Comunicazione Citroen
Motori

Elena Fumagalli Responsabile Comunicazione Citroen


GAC Motor Returns to NADA To Meet North American Dealers

- Themed "Together We Can," GAC Motor's 650 sqm exhibition space is located in the north hall of the San Francisco's Moscone Center. Following its successful showcase at the 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), GAC Motor brought its star vehicle models to NADA, including the GS8, GS5 and GS4 SUVs, GM8 minivan, GA4 sedan, GE3 NEV and ENVERGE concept car.

In addition to presenting its lineup of cutting-edge vehicles, the company has hosted over 80 dealers and partners at a dealer gathering to further develop GAC Motor's dealership network in North America. Attendees expressed a strong interest and willingness to work with GAC Motor to establish distribution channels.

"Building a world-class brand and a global company has been GAC Motor's development goal from the very beginning. During last year's NADA Show, we received lots of positive feedback from US dealers and partners, which has greatly contributed to the smooth progression of our plans to enter the US market," said Zhan Songguang, Executive Vice President of GAC Motor.

At the gathering, Sales Director of GAC Motor's North American Region, and Pontus Fontaeus, Executive Design Director of the GAC Advanced Design Center Los Angeles, gave keynote speeches on GAC's progress entering the North America market, introduction of the GAC Advanced Design Center Los Angeles and the concept car ENTRANZE unveiled at the NAIAS.

"The GS8 is the first product GAC Motor plans to launch in the North American market.  We have a few dozen of them in U.S. now, doing road tests and tracking durability and emission results. Later this year, we will also have a few at our sales office, available for test drives," said the Sales Director.

In 2018, GAC Motor saw sales increases and made significant progress in all areas of operation. GAC Motor established a research and development network in North America by opening three R&D centers in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Detroit. Altogether the company is building a global R&D system to design unique products, ensure product quality and boost market competitiveness. Additionally, GAC Motor's North American Sales Company has been registered in Irvine, California and will begin operations in the near future, to boost the establishment of its dealership network in North America.

Furthermore, GAC Motor has maintained its No.1 ranking among Chinese brands in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study (IQS) for six years in a row, showcasing its continuous endeavor to enhancing product quality.

GAC Motor now operates in 16 countries, working hand-in-hand with its partners to provide better products and services to global consumers.

Forging ahead towards its goal of becoming a world-class brand and a global company, GAC Motor is aiming to achieve win-win cooperation with its global partners to develop the market and create a more enjoyable life of mobility for consumers worldwide.

About GAC Motor

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks 202nd among Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked first among all Chinese brands for six consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality StudySM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

For more information, please visit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GACMotorInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gac_motorTwitter: https://www.twitter.com/gac_motor

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813990/NADA_GAC_Motor.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813989/NADA_GAC_Motor.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813988/NADA_GAC_Motor.jpg


in evidenza
Taylor Mega vs Marina La Rosa E' già caos tra le naufraghe

Isola dei Famosi 2019

Taylor Mega vs Marina La Rosa
E' già caos tra le naufraghe

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.