GAC Motor Unveils Concept Car ENTRANZE at NAIAS 2019

- Developed by the GAC Advanced Design Center in Los Angeles, the bullet-inspired ENTRANZE concept is designed to meet the needs of American consumers. It offers a revolutionary vision of future mobility, showcasing new energy breakthroughs, an upgraded user experience (UI), unique interior and exterior design concepts, and technology features including:

"Ultimately, automotive products are a means for people to connect during life's great journey. The ENTRANZE concept embodies our vision to provide mobility solutions that enrich lives," said Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor.

GAC Motor has also displayed its portfolio of star vehicles of SUVs, sedans, minivans and NEVs, including GS8, GS4, GS5, GS7, GS3, GA4, GM8, GM6 and GE3 530 at NAIAS 2019.

California Headquarters Announced

At the show, GAC Motor officially announced that it has registered its North American Sales Company in Irvine, Calif., near Los Angeles. The regional headquarters will be responsible for branding, marketing, product planning and financial affairs.

GAC's global R&D network

GAC Motor also announced at the press conference that the GAC R&D Center Detroit has officially begun operation. Located in Farmington Hills, Mich., the new R&D center was built with an investment of US$ 4.4 million and encompasses nearly 50,000 square feet of real estate.

It will serve as a hub to assist the design and R&D of GAC Group's products for the U.S. and other overseas markets. Specifically, the center will focus on product development, ground-breaking technologies, talent recruitment and training.

The Detroit hub connects GAC Motor's two additional California R&D centers with the GAC R&D centers in China. These centers will contribute significantly to the advancement of the company's global R&D and automobile manufacturing network.

Established in April 2017, the GAC R&D Center Silicon Valley (GAC-SV) in Sunnyvale aims to promote academic research in the development of a new generation of R&D talent for the region and support local product collaboration. Other GAC-SV highlights include:

Located in Newport Beach, Calif., the GAC Advanced Design Center Los Angeles opened in April 2018 and is responsible for advanced design, UI/UX development and brand visuals for GAC Motor. It's led by executive design director Pontus Fontaeus, an internationally recognized car designer who introduced their latest creation ENTRANZE at 2019 NAIAS.

"In the future, we will continue to make our products more intelligent and transform to a mobility service provider so as to share the unique charm and value of the new era of 'Made in China' with global consumers," said Yu.

About GAC Motor

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks 202nd among Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked first among all Chinese brands for six consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality StudySM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

