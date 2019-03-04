GAC New Energy Announces Pre-Sale Price for the Aion S

Tav, Zingaretti: no stop, sarebbe criminale perdere risorse
Tav, Zingaretti: no stop, sarebbe criminale perdere risorse

Al via "Vivi con il cuore", campagna prevenzione infarto donne
Al via "Vivi con il cuore", campagna prevenzione infarto donne

Vaticano, la famiglia Orlandi al Vaticano: "Aprite quella tomba"
Vaticano, la famiglia Orlandi al Vaticano: "Aprite quella tomba"

Investimenti Esg come volano per sviluppo e crescita
Investimenti Esg come volano per sviluppo e crescita

Jerusalmi: "Visita di Tria segnala attenzione del Governo verso la Borsa"
Jerusalmi: "Visita di Tria segnala attenzione del Governo verso la Borsa"

Giovanni Scifoni: "Vi racconto come Ã¨ nata la serie sui santi"
Giovanni Scifoni: "Vi racconto come Ã¨ nata la serie sui santi"

Giovanni Scifoni a teatro: "Il sesso? Dio Ã¨ contento quando godo"
Giovanni Scifoni a teatro: "Il sesso? Dio Ã¨ contento quando godo"

Tav, Salvini: "Vedo punto di incontro, Governo non rischia"
Tav, Salvini: "Vedo punto di incontro, Governo non rischia"

Legittima difesa, Salvini: "Entro marzo sara' legge"
Legittima difesa, Salvini: "Entro marzo sara' legge"

Indonesia, coppie non sposate frustate in pubblico
Indonesia, coppie non sposate frustate in pubblico

Salone Ginevra, l'elettrica Jaguar i-Pace Ã¨ l'Auto dell Anno 2019
Salone Ginevra, l'elettrica Jaguar i-Pace Ã¨ l'Auto dell Anno 2019

Arresto Di Lauro, Del Monaco (Com. prov. carabinieri): "Duro colpo a clan, ma camorra non debellata"
Arresto Di Lauro, Del Monaco (Com. prov. carabinieri): "Duro colpo a clan, ma camorra...

Car of the Year 2019 Jaguar I-Pace
Car of the Year 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Zingaretti: â€œIn Italia si Ã¨ riaperta una nuova stagioneâ€
Zingaretti: â€œIn Italia si Ã¨ riaperta una nuova stagioneâ€

"C'era una volta la sinistra": il trailer
"C'era una volta la sinistra": il trailer

Esce "LunedÃ¬", cortometraggio di Salmo con Alessandro Borghi
Esce "LunedÃ¬", cortometraggio di Salmo con Alessandro Borghi

Tutti vogliono un selfie con Salvini, anche i turisti giapponesi
Tutti vogliono un selfie con Salvini, anche i turisti giapponesi

Calipari, Conte a commemorazione per 14esimo anniversario della morte
Calipari, Conte a commemorazione per 14esimo anniversario della morte

Tav, Zingaretti incontra Chiamparino: â€œStop a incertezze che piegano il Paeseâ€
Tav, Zingaretti incontra Chiamparino: â€œStop a incertezze che piegano il Paeseâ€

Pd, Veltroni: io non devo tornare perchÃ© non sono mai andato via
Pd, Veltroni: io non devo tornare perchÃ© non sono mai andato via


GAC New Energy Announces Pre-Sale Price for the Aion S

- GUANGZHOU, China, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd. ("GAC NE"), China's fastest-growing electric car manufacturer, has announced the pre-sale price for the Aion S, the debut electric vehicle (EV) in the Aion range. With a range over 510 km (317 miles) under NEDC, Aion S is offering customers personalized production with over 16,800 customization combinations.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8505651-gac-new-energy-aion-s-electric-vehicle/

Built primarily at GAC NE's Smart Eco-Plant and slated for sales in May 2019, pre-sales for the Aion S are available via the GAC app. As part of the production process, owners can customize their vehicle upon ordering, and visually track the production status in the app.

"The Aion S represents a new era for EVs, bringing technology enjoyment to people ahead of others," said Gu Huinan, General Manager of GAC NE.

With a drag coefficient of 0.245 Cd, the Aion S' design integrates aerodynamics for sleek and ergonomic innovation. With an exterior measuring 4,768 mm in length supported by a 2,750 mm wheelbase, the design reduces rolling resistance to decrease overall energy consumption.

The Aion S is equipped with integrated high performance "three in one" electric drive system and CATL's latest-generation NCM 811 battery cells. Achieving a maximum power of 150kW and maximum torque of 350n.m, its range reach 510km (317 miles) under NEDC.

The Aion S is also China's first vehicle to use solar power. Solar panels on the sunroof reduce power required for charging and provide an energy-efficient internal ventilation and circulation system.

The vehicle is capable of Level 2 autonomous driving assistance including adaptive cruise control (ICA), traffic jam assistance (TJA), and smart parking assistance (APA). Mobile intelligence is supported through smart voice commands via Tencent, and a keyless smartphone unlocking system, which increase safety and efficiency.

About GAC NE

Founded in 2017, GAC New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (GAC NE), the newest arm of GAC Group, is dedicated to the innovation and development of EVs. With a mission to become a world class electric carmaker in the next three to five years, GAC NE is targeting an annual production capacity of 200,000 EVs, and invested RMB 2.13 billion (US$ 310 million) in a state-of-the-art Smart Eco-Plant, completed in December 2018.

For more on GAC NE, please visit http://www.gacne.com.cn.

Photo - https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8505651-gac-new-energy-aion-s-electric-vehicle/image/AionS1_1551456249073-HR.jpg

 


Prodigy choc, è morto Keith Flint Aveva 49 anni. "Si è suicidato"

Prodigy choc, è morto Keith Flint
Aveva 49 anni. "Si è suicidato"

