Dramma Bortuzzo, il padre: "Manuel e' sereno, non mi sento di pronunciare la parola perdono"
Dramma Bortuzzo, Rosolino: "La sua forza di volonta' sara' premiata, e' felice di essere vivo"
Dramma Bortuzzo, Raggi in ospedale per far visita al ragazzo
Giochi, Sapar: "Settore in ginocchio, il 20 in piazza a Roma". Pd, Fi, Leu: "Serve Testo Unico"
Mustier, Unicredit: "Risultati record nel 2018, in anticipo su Transform 2019"
Crozza diventa Calenda: niente scalata a Pd nessuno mi conosce
Conte da Hariri: Italia a fianco del Libano, anche come mediatore
Ue taglia previsioni di crescita dell'Italia, Tria minimizza
Governo, Pirani (Uiltec): sabato in piazza il popolo del lavoro
Tav, Sala: "Commissaria Ue chiara, se non si fa fondi verranno immediatamente redistribuiti"
Navigli, Sala a Bruxelles dal commissario europeo: "Ottimista, puntiamo a fondi 2021"
Migranti, Salvini: "ContinuerÃ² a fermare i barconi anche se mi processano"
Siria, The Times: padre Dall'Oglio vivo, Isis vuole scambio
Conte: ritiro da Afghanistan? Valutiamo. Altre missioni restano
Spazio, il rover di Exomars 2020 si chiamerÃ  "Rosalind Franklin"
Brexit, giornalista chiede a May quanto 'infernali' siano state discussioni Bruxelles, non risponde
Sanremo 2019, conduttori in conferenza dopo seconda serata, Baglioni: "Nessuna guerra con Salvini"
Brexit, Tajani: "Manca poco a catastrofe umana ed economica" SOTTOTITOLI
Brexit, Tajani: "Possibile nuovo documento politico che diventi parte integrante dell'accordo"
Pil, Tria: "C'Ã¨ battuta d'arresto piÃ¹ che recessione"
Garnier Joins Forces With the GoodPlanet Foundation for a 3-Year Environmental and Ecological Partnership

- In 2019, as the brand affirms its commitments and confirms its transition towards more naturalness, Garnier is partnering the GoodPlanet Foundation with the launch of an affordable range of organic skincare products certified by Ecocert.

"We and the GoodPlanet Foundation share the same desire to materialise our strong commitments to the planet for future generations. Nature is at the heart of both of our stories and we have a common mission to make these commitments a reality that is accessible to everyone," explains Elodie Bernadi, Brand Director Garnier France. "We also want to establish the launch of Garnier Bio within a "giving back to nature" initiative, with concrete and local actions to support farmers in their transition to ecological practices."

This support takes the form of a joint and lasting partnership between the Garnier brand and the GoodPlanet Foundation that will last 3 years, to raise the awareness of and assist farmers in the Seine-Normandy region with their farming and forestry projects.

The project revolves around the ecological transition of energy-greedy farming practices (high levels of inputs such as fertilisers, pesticides, water, fuel) subject to risks (weather and financial) towards more self-reliant farming methods that regenerate soils and natural resources, protect biodiversity, diversify and increase farmers' income.

This 3-year project (2019-2021) in partnership with the French Farming and Forestry Association (AFAF) will:

A farming-forestry monitoring committee will also be set up as an online platform for visualising linear and surface changes due to the planted trees.

"We are delighted to have the support of a partner like Garnier, a company aware of its responsibilities to the environment in terms of sustainable retail," says Matthieu Jousset, Manager of the Community Carbon Action programme for the GoodPlanet Foundation.

More about the Seine-Normandy farming region: 

In Northern France, the Seine-Normandy basin covers 95,000 km² and includes the regions of Centre-Val de Loire, Île-de-France, Normandy and Hauts de France. Farming covers a huge area (60% of the basin's land) mostly with industrial and cereal crops and livestock farming. All these activities are connected to water, in terms of both impact and need: irrigation, fertiliser and pesticide leaching in the soil, run-off, erosion...

©AFAF Depleted and energy-greedy farming 

Richer and more economical farming 

Natural resources 

Inputs 

Products 

Embracing an initiative for progress 

About the GoodPlanet Foundation: An extension of Yann Arthus-Bertrand's artistic work and environmental commitment, GoodPlanet, a recognised public interest foundation, aims to make ecology and humanism a central issue in order to encourage people to take concrete action for the Earth and its inhabitants. Created in 2005, the GoodPlanet Foundation takes action in three main areas:

About Garnier: Garnier is a major name in cosmetics with products for hair, hair colour, face care, hygiene and sun protection. Preserving biodiversity and reducing environmental impact are key objectives for Garnier.


