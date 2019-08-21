Gavin Bambury named OANDA(R) CEO

Damiano (Pd): Renzi? DeciderÃ  lui quello che vuole fare
Politica

Damiano (Pd): Renzi? DeciderÃ  lui quello che vuole fare

Campionati del mondo di tango, vince una coppia russo-argentina
Politica

Campionati del mondo di tango, vince una coppia russo-argentina

Zingaretti: Pd pronto a governo di svolta o altrimento al voto
Politica

Zingaretti: Pd pronto a governo di svolta o altrimento al voto

Damiano (Pd): favorevoli a governo della partita Iva di due mesi
Politica

Damiano (Pd): favorevoli a governo della partita Iva di due mesi

Pd, Richetti: sono per governo politico con grandi personalitÃ 
Politica

Pd, Richetti: sono per governo politico con grandi personalitÃ 

Corte suprema Australia conferma condanna al cardinale Pell
Politica

Corte suprema Australia conferma condanna al cardinale Pell

Pd, Boschi: Zingaretti ha pieno mandato per gestire confronto
Politica

Pd, Boschi: Zingaretti ha pieno mandato per gestire confronto

Fondazione Ania porta al Meeting di Cl la prevenzione e i colori
Cronache

Fondazione Ania porta al Meeting di Cl la prevenzione e i colori

La 58esima Biennale d'arte di Venezia e i suoi Tempi interessanti
Culture

La 58esima Biennale d'arte di Venezia e i suoi Tempi interessanti

Zingaretti: "Disponibili per un Governo di svolta"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Disponibili per un Governo di svolta"

Buffagni (M5s): "Non mi fido di nessuno, specialmente di Renzi, ma prima interessi degli italiani"
Politica

Buffagni (M5s): "Non mi fido di nessuno, specialmente di Renzi, ma prima interessi...

Migranti Open Arms sbarcati a Lampedusa dopo 19 giorni
Cronache

Migranti Open Arms sbarcati a Lampedusa dopo 19 giorni

Orlando (PD): "In caso di Governo cittadini devono capire che si e' voltato pagina"
Politica

Orlando (PD): "In caso di Governo cittadini devono capire che si e' voltato pagina"

Crisi di Governo, Delrio: "Ampio mandato a Zingaretti per valutare tutte le possibilitÃ "
Politica

Crisi di Governo, Delrio: "Ampio mandato a Zingaretti per valutare tutte le possibilitÃ "

Le facce di Salvini in aula durante il discorso di Conte
Video

Le facce di Salvini in aula durante il discorso di Conte

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 22 agosto
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 22 agosto

Sostenitori M5S davanti al Senato: vogliamo un Conte bis
Politica

Sostenitori M5S davanti al Senato: vogliamo un Conte bis

Open Arms, nave sequestrata e sbarco dopo ispezione Procura
Cronache

Open Arms, nave sequestrata e sbarco dopo ispezione Procura

Zampetti (Segr Generale Quirinale) annuncia dimissioni Conte e avvio consultazioni
Politica

Zampetti (Segr Generale Quirinale) annuncia dimissioni Conte e avvio consultazioni

Venduto per 660 mln di euro il grattacielo del dissidente cinese
Politica

Venduto per 660 mln di euro il grattacielo del dissidente cinese


Gavin Bambury named OANDA(R) CEO

- With more than 25 years' experience in the financial technology and trading sector, Bambury has worked in a variety of leadership roles at world-class financial institutions including Citibank and Deutsche Bank. He also spent six years as CEO of Ion Trading Technologies, a trading software company with revenues in excess of EUR250 million. He joins OANDA from Integral Development Corporation.

Chairman of the Board, Tim Howkins commented, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Gavin to OANDA. A seasoned professional, he combines a deep-seated knowledge of financial technology with an unparalleled understanding of the trading sector, which will be invaluable as we continue to execute the firm's strategic vision in the years to come."

Bambury added, "I am delighted to be joining OANDA, as a world-class brand focused on its clients, the company has enjoyed tremendous success in recent years. I am confident we can build on these foundations, and through investment, organic and inorganic, we will extend our global coverage and enhance our clients experience, enabling us to continue to be the trusted leader in FX."

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the firm provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in six of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/963522/Gavin_Bambury.jpg 


in evidenza
Stati Uniti e Cina litigano sul 5G Ma Huawei lavora già al 6G

Guerra fredda tech

Stati Uniti e Cina litigano sul 5G
Ma Huawei lavora già al 6G

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.