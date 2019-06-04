Piazza Tiananmen sotto sorveglianza nel giorno dell'anniversario
Politica

Donald Trump a Londra, proteste davanti a Buckingham Palace
Politica

Talent garden, la start up del co-working
Economia

Banca Generali, Mossa: portare la sostenibilitÃ  al cliente finale
Economia

Ricette dâ€™innovazione con Banca Generali e Talent Garden in Cattolica
Economia

Cerimonia di benvenuto a Buckingham Palace per la visita di Stato di Trump nel Regno Unito
Politica

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno
Meteo

Governo, Salvini: â€œLavoriamo 4 anni litigando di meno, io non tiro a campareâ€
Politica

Governo, ultimatum di Conte: M5s e Lega scelgano o mi dimetto
Cronache

Gb, Boris Johnson lancia la sua candidatura a premier
Politica

Governo, il video integrale della conferenza stampa del premier Giuseppe Conte
Politica

Vietti: "Meno controlli preventivi per accelerare la spesa"
Economia

Il Vaticano in campo con una squadra di calcio femminile
Sport

Conte lancia l'ultimatum ai vice-premier: "Non voglio vivacchiare", il discorso in 150 secondi
Politica

Usa-Gb schermaglie social a colpi di tweet tra Trump e Khan
Politica

Ue, Salvini a Conte: "Rispettare regole? Voto Ã¨ stato chiaro"
Politica

Immersioni marine per i ragazzi ciechi, ecco il progetto "Searen"
Cronache

Conte: "Di Maio e Salvini dicano chiaramente se hanno intenzione di andare avanti"
Politica

Conte: "Durata del Governo non dipende solo da me"
Politica

Gazprom International Children's Social Programme Football for Friendship Gains GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® Title

- More than 800 children and adults from Europe, Asia, Africa, South, and North America together with more than 160 journalists of the leading national and international media took part in the final events.

The Seventh Season guests of honour became the Gazprom Chairman of the Board of Directors ViktorZubkov and the official representative of the UEFA Foundation for Children Cyril Pellevat. The legends of football Roberto Carlos, Marco Materazzi, Andrei Arshavin, Alexei Smertin, Dmitri Sychev and Anatoliy Timoshchuk, UEFA Ambassadors Célia Šašić and Ricardo Carvalho, the heads of football federations and associations of different countries talked to the participants of Football for Friendship.

The Seventh Season was marked with a special event: a football training uniting athletes of 57 nationalities that took place on 05/31/2019 within the framework of the qualifying games. At the end of the training, the Gazprom Chairman of the Board of Directors Viktor Zubkov was awarded the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® certificate.

On June 1 in the very heart of Madrid in the central square Plaza Mayor, took place the final event of the programme: the Football for Friendship World Championship. The first place and the title of the winner received the Antiguan Racer team whose lineup was formed by Young Players from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia, Iran, Italy, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan. Legendary football player Roberto Carlos awarded the winners with the cup.

Roberto Carlos, FIFA World Cup winner and three-time UEFA Champions League Winner:

"Football for Friendship is an absolutely unique programme, and kids from all over the world wish to join it. Uniting the sports and humanitarian parts, the project helps Young Participants develop their talents, choose their way in life, and become bright leaders."

All participants of the final events visited the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final at Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

 

 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/896393/Awarding_ceremony.jpg    Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/896394/V_Zubkov.jpg    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837140/Gazprom_Football_for_Friendship_Logo.jpg


