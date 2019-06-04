Ricci: "Per Eni mobilitÃ  Ã¨ fondamentale investire in tecnologie sostenibili"
Pagnoncelli: "Ricerca Ipsos ha messo in luce nuova figura del consumatore"
Noviello: "Per Eni rapporto con Associazioni consumatori Ã¨ solido"
Chiarini: "Impegno Eni Luce e Gas Ã¨ andare incontro a bisogno clienti"
Gattei: "Sfida Eni Ã¨ rispondere a fabbisogno crescente del consumatore"
30 anni fa il massacro di piazza Tiananmen in Cina
Premio Oscar alla carriera per la regista Lina Wertmuller
Liberazione di Roma, Raggi: "Trasmettere la memoria per combattere chi calpesta i diritti"
Piazza Tiananmen sotto sorveglianza nel giorno dell'anniversario
Codice Appalti, Romeo (Lega): "Chiediamo sforzo a Conte, troveremo una soluzione siamo fiduciosi"
Sblocca cantieri, Salvini: "Entro oggi pomeriggio accordo, si torna a scavare"
Sblocca Cantieri, Conte: â€œSuperemendamento presentato dalla Lega rischia di creare il caosâ€
Donald Trump a Londra, proteste davanti a Buckingham Palace
Sblocca Cantieri, l'appello di Conte alla Lega: â€œMi raccomandoâ€
Talent garden, la start up del co-working
Banca Generali, Mossa: portare la sostenibilitÃ  al cliente finale
Ricette dâ€™innovazione con Banca Generali e Talent Garden in Cattolica
Cerimonia di benvenuto a Buckingham Palace per la visita di Stato di Trump nel Regno Unito
GCL and Ocean Sun Sign Partnership Deal

- The floating PV market is a significant growth market. The World Bank has identified a TW potential for floating solar on human-made reservoirs alone.

The GCL and Ocean Sun technology partnership will optimise a PV module for the floating solution. The reach and production capacity of GCL manufacturing operations will facilitate rapid deployment for Ocean Sun.

"Establishing a technology and development partnership with GCL is a major milestone for Ocean Sun, and will enable optimisation of the technology for large scale deployment. We are very pleased with having GCL as a partner, and look forward to taking floating solar to the next level," says Øyvind Rohn, CEO and Børge Bjørneklett, Chairman and CTO of Ocean Sun.

About Ocean Sun:Ocean Sun is a developer of technology for floating PV systems. The company has proprietary technology based on photovoltaic panels mounted on a hydro-elastic membrane that minimizes the use of materials and enables direct cooling of the PV cells, increasing production efficiency. Ocean Sun has since 2017 operated several pilot and demonstration facilities in Europe and Asia. https://www.oceansun.no

About GCL System:GCL System is part of the GCL Group, a global energy conglomerate, China's largest non-state owned Energy Company with a focus on new energy, clean energy and related services. GCL System Integration currently has operations all over the world and has five module production bases in mainland China and one in Vietnam, with a production capacity of 6GW, and an additional 2GW of high-efficiency battery capacity, making it a world-class module producer. https://www.gclsi.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897382/Ocean_Sun_GCL_System.jpg


