4 giugno 2019- 11:52 GCL and Ocean Sun Sign Partnership Deal

- The floating PV market is a significant growth market. The World Bank has identified a TW potential for floating solar on human-made reservoirs alone.

The GCL and Ocean Sun technology partnership will optimise a PV module for the floating solution. The reach and production capacity of GCL manufacturing operations will facilitate rapid deployment for Ocean Sun.

"Establishing a technology and development partnership with GCL is a major milestone for Ocean Sun, and will enable optimisation of the technology for large scale deployment. We are very pleased with having GCL as a partner, and look forward to taking floating solar to the next level," says Øyvind Rohn, CEO and Børge Bjørneklett, Chairman and CTO of Ocean Sun.

About Ocean Sun:Ocean Sun is a developer of technology for floating PV systems. The company has proprietary technology based on photovoltaic panels mounted on a hydro-elastic membrane that minimizes the use of materials and enables direct cooling of the PV cells, increasing production efficiency. Ocean Sun has since 2017 operated several pilot and demonstration facilities in Europe and Asia. https://www.oceansun.no

About GCL System:GCL System is part of the GCL Group, a global energy conglomerate, China's largest non-state owned Energy Company with a focus on new energy, clean energy and related services. GCL System Integration currently has operations all over the world and has five module production bases in mainland China and one in Vietnam, with a production capacity of 6GW, and an additional 2GW of high-efficiency battery capacity, making it a world-class module producer. https://www.gclsi.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897382/Ocean_Sun_GCL_System.jpg